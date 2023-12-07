Kitchen Cops for the week of November 27th through December 1st

Perfect Scores
Buttercrust Bakery Store
3717 Saratoga
Dulces
9922 Leopard
Honey Baked Ham & Cafe
1502 Airline
H-E-B
3500 Leopard
H-E-B
4444 Kostoryz
Kindercare Learning Center
6826 Everhart
Coles HS
924 Winnebago
Collegiate HS
101 Baldwin
Mary Grett Elem
1761 Hudson
Berlanga Elem
4120 Carroll Lane
Sam Houston Elem
363 Norton
Travis Elem
3210 Churchill
Kolda Elem
3730 Rodd Field
The 'B List'
83
Burger King
3941 Crosstown
9 Violations
83
Chacho's Tacos
3700 Ayers
10 Violations
82
China Bear
10514 Leopard
9 Violatios
The Low Score
73
Agave Jalisco
2001 Ayers
15 Violations
-Roaches
-Don't Thaw Meat At Room Temp
-Scored 77 On Aug. 11, 2023...Lowest Score Since 91 On April 28, 2022 Inspection
