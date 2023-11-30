Watch Now
Kitchen Cops for the week of November 20th thru the 24th

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.. These are the scores from City-County Health Inspectors for the week of November 20th thru the 24th.

Perfect Scores

Dairy Queen Of Bishop
100 N Hwy 77

Donut Palace
146002 Compass

Double J Jerky
9359 IH37

Good Samaritan Rescue Center
902 Nueces Bay Blvd

Odyssey Early Learning Center Of F. Bluff
10534 SPID

PKK
213 S Chaparral

Rocky Mtn Chocolate Factory
La Palmera Mall

Subway
4101 Hwy 77

_____________________

The 'B List'

83
Chapala Grill
2330 Airline
10 Violations

83
My Favorite Muffin
3264 S Alameda
8 Violations

82
Jalisco Meat Market
2763 S Staples
9 Violations

80
Price's Chef
1800 S Alameda
12 Violations

__________________________

The Low Score

77
One Stop Market
3931 Ayers
10 Violations

-No Hot Water
-Rodent Droppings

