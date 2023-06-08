Watch Now
Kitchen Cops for the week of May 29 thru June 2

We learned today that health department inspections have returned.
Posted at 6:01 PM, Jun 08, 2023
Perfect Scores

Barton St. Pub
10618 SPID

Cakes 2 Dy 4
6040 SPID

Deck at Landry’s
600 N Shoreline

Fannin Elem.
2730 Gollihar

Fresh Donut
1216 Waldron

Joe’s Crab Shack
Lawrence St T-head

Odyseey Early Learning
15114 Northwest Blvd

Starbucks
14002 SPID

Stingers Coffee
1304 Airline

___________________________________

'A' List

95
Acapulco
5937 McArdle

95
Atomic Omlette
6646 S Staples

90
Chicken Express
3014 Cimarron

90
Dairy Queen
6169 Saratoga

95
HEB
11100 Leopard

97
Landry's
People's Street T-head

98
Little Caesar's Pizza
5717 Saratoga

97
McDonald's
7522 S Staples

98
Panda Express
6153 Saratoga

97
Sonic
11121 Leopard

95
Subway
5441 Everhart

97
Subway
2741 S Staples

98
Salty Dolphin
15201 Windward Dr

___________________

'B' List

88
Subway
2743 Airline

6 violations

-don't thaw pizza/deli meat at room temp.

-walk-in cooler at wrong temp.

87
Popeye's

4501 Weber

9 violations

-handwashing sink needs to always kept clean

-need to call pest control for gnats, flies

 

