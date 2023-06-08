Kitchen Cops for the week of May 29 thru June 2

Perfect Scores

Barton St. Pub

10618 SPID

Cakes 2 Dy 4

6040 SPID

Deck at Landry’s

600 N Shoreline

Fannin Elem.

2730 Gollihar

Fresh Donut

1216 Waldron

Joe’s Crab Shack

Lawrence St T-head

Odyseey Early Learning

15114 Northwest Blvd

Starbucks

14002 SPID

Stingers Coffee

1304 Airline

'A' List

95

Acapulco

5937 McArdle

95

Atomic Omlette

6646 S Staples

90

Chicken Express

3014 Cimarron

90

Dairy Queen

6169 Saratoga

95

HEB

11100 Leopard

97

Landry's

People's Street T-head

98

Little Caesar's Pizza

5717 Saratoga

97

McDonald's

7522 S Staples

98

Panda Express

6153 Saratoga

97

Sonic

11121 Leopard

95

Subway

5441 Everhart

97

Subway

2741 S Staples

98

Salty Dolphin

15201 Windward Dr

'B' List

88

Subway

2743 Airline

6 violations

-don't thaw pizza/deli meat at room temp.

-walk-in cooler at wrong temp.

87

Popeye's

4501 Weber

9 violations

-handwashing sink needs to always kept clean

-need to call pest control for gnats, flies