Kitchen Cops for the week of May 29 thru June 2

Perfect Scores
Barton St. Pub
10618 SPID
Cakes 2 Dy 4
6040 SPID
Deck at Landry’s
600 N Shoreline
Fannin Elem.
2730 Gollihar
Fresh Donut
1216 Waldron
Joe’s Crab Shack
Lawrence St T-head
Odyseey Early Learning
15114 Northwest Blvd
Starbucks
14002 SPID
Stingers Coffee
1304 Airline
___________________________________
'A' List
95
Acapulco
5937 McArdle
95
Atomic Omlette
6646 S Staples
90
Chicken Express
3014 Cimarron
90
Dairy Queen
6169 Saratoga
95
HEB
11100 Leopard
97
Landry's
People's Street T-head
98
Little Caesar's Pizza
5717 Saratoga
97
McDonald's
7522 S Staples
98
Panda Express
6153 Saratoga
97
Sonic
11121 Leopard
95
Subway
5441 Everhart
97
Subway
2741 S Staples
98
Salty Dolphin
15201 Windward Dr
___________________
'B' List
88
Subway
2743 Airline
6 violations
-don't thaw pizza/deli meat at room temp.
-walk-in cooler at wrong temp.
87
Popeye's
4501 Weber
9 violations
-handwashing sink needs to always kept clean
-need to call pest control for gnats, flies