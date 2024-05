Kitchen Cops for the week of May 13th through May 17th

May 24, 2024

Perfect Scores Agua Dulce Elem

1 Longhorn Drive Dewey's Beer Garden

2302 Rodd Field Rd The Palms At Leopard

2725 Leopard Tropical Smoothie Cafe

7514 SPID Windsor Park Elem

4545 S Alameda __________________ The B List La Escondida

4217 Agnes

6 Violations

88 China Bear

10514 Leopard

7 Violations

87 See all the grades from our past Kitchen Cops stories here.

