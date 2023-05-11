Watch Now
NewsKitchen Cops

Kitchen Cops for the week of May 1 through 5

We learned today that health department inspections have returned.
Posted at 6:19 PM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 19:19:49-04

Perfect Scores

Blanche Moore Elementary
6121 Durant Circle

Ella Barnes Elementary
2829 Oso Pkwy

Faye Webb Elementary
6953 Boardwalk

Hamlin Middle School
3900 Hamlin

JFK Elem/West Oso ISD
1102 Villarreal

Meadowbrook Elementary
901 Meadowbrook

Rose Shaw Elementary
2920 Soledad

School of Science & Technology Early Education
3601 Saratoga

School of Science & Technology Elementary
6633 Evans

School of Science & Technology High School
6633 Evans

Smith Elementary
6902 Williams

West Oso High School
754 Flato Rd

West Oso Elementary
1526 cliff maus

Windsor Park Elementary
4545 s Alameda

Kolda Elementary
3730 rodd field

Zavala Elementary
3125 ruth

Little Roos Pre School Academy
15109 northwest blvd

Hoegemeyers BBQ
711 Concrete st.

Donut Palace
14602 Compass

The 'A' list

99

West oso Elementary
1526 Cliff Maus

Tuloso Midway Alternative career center
7601 Leopard

98

Benito's Tacos
2261 Loritte

97

Island Italian restaurant

15370 SPID

Bowlero
6116 ayers

Driscoll Children's Hospital
3533 S. Alameda

96
Charley's Philly Steaks & Wings
5625 Saratoga

95
Taco Palenque
5617 Saratoga

See all the gradesfrom our past Kitchen Cops stories here.

