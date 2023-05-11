Kitchen Cops for the week of May 1 through 5

KZTV file image.

Posted at 6:19 PM, May 11, 2023

Perfect Scores Blanche Moore Elementary

6121 Durant Circle Ella Barnes Elementary

2829 Oso Pkwy Faye Webb Elementary

6953 Boardwalk Hamlin Middle School

3900 Hamlin JFK Elem/West Oso ISD

1102 Villarreal Meadowbrook Elementary

901 Meadowbrook Rose Shaw Elementary

2920 Soledad School of Science & Technology Early Education

3601 Saratoga School of Science & Technology Elementary

6633 Evans School of Science & Technology High School

6633 Evans Smith Elementary

6902 Williams West Oso High School

754 Flato Rd West Oso Elementary

1526 cliff maus Windsor Park Elementary

4545 s Alameda Kolda Elementary

3730 rodd field Zavala Elementary

3125 ruth Little Roos Pre School Academy

15109 northwest blvd Hoegemeyers BBQ

711 Concrete st. Donut Palace

14602 Compass ------------------- The 'A' list 99 West oso Elementary

1526 Cliff Maus Tuloso Midway Alternative career center

7601 Leopard 98 Benito's Tacos

2261 Loritte 97 Island Italian restaurant 15370 SPID Bowlero

6116 ayers Driscoll Children's Hospital

3533 S. Alameda 96

Charley's Philly Steaks & Wings

5625 Saratoga 95

Taco Palenque

5617 Saratoga See all the gradesfrom our past Kitchen Cops stories here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.