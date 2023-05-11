Kitchen Cops for the week of May 1 through 5

Perfect Scores
Blanche Moore Elementary
6121 Durant Circle
Ella Barnes Elementary
2829 Oso Pkwy
Faye Webb Elementary
6953 Boardwalk
Hamlin Middle School
3900 Hamlin
JFK Elem/West Oso ISD
1102 Villarreal
Meadowbrook Elementary
901 Meadowbrook
Rose Shaw Elementary
2920 Soledad
School of Science & Technology Early Education
3601 Saratoga
School of Science & Technology Elementary
6633 Evans
School of Science & Technology High School
6633 Evans
Smith Elementary
6902 Williams
West Oso High School
754 Flato Rd
West Oso Elementary
1526 cliff maus
Windsor Park Elementary
4545 s Alameda
Kolda Elementary
3730 rodd field
Zavala Elementary
3125 ruth
Little Roos Pre School Academy
15109 northwest blvd
Hoegemeyers BBQ
711 Concrete st.
Donut Palace
14602 Compass
-------------------
The 'A' list
99
West oso Elementary
1526 Cliff Maus
Tuloso Midway Alternative career center
7601 Leopard
98
Benito's Tacos
2261 Loritte
97
Island Italian restaurant
15370 SPID
Bowlero
6116 ayers
Driscoll Children's Hospital
3533 S. Alameda
96
Charley's Philly Steaks & Wings
5625 Saratoga
95
Taco Palenque
5617 Saratoga
