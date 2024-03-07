Kitchen Cops for the week of March 4th through March 8th

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.
Perfect
------------
Granny's Hot Tamales
2033 Airline Rd.
Berlanga Elementary
4120 Carroll Ln.
Milky Coffee Bar
5892 Everhart Rd.
Coastal Bend Food Pantry
2882 Holly Rd.
Travis Elementary
3210 Churchill Dr.
B List
--------
La Mexicana Bakery & Tortilla Factory
6337 SPID
7 violations
89
Smoothie King
5017 Saratoga Blvd.
8 violations
87
Cafeteria Brittany
9001 Leopard St.
9 violations
84
Low Score
----------------
Noodles & Dumplings
6505 Everhart Rd.
13 violations
81
- Gnats - call pest control
- Don't eat in kitchen area
- Lowest score since 80 in June '23
