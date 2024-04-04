Kitchen Cops for the week of March 25th through 29th

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.

Perfect Scores

Aunt Sissy's Kitchen

14254 SPID

Banda's Seafood

4934 Gollihar

Cancun

6314 Yorktown

Del Mar College Coffee Bar

Hospitality & Culinary Institute

Donut Palace

14602 Compass

Jason's Deli

1416 Airline

Mi Nueva Casa

7602 S Staples

Panjo's Pizza Parlor

1320 Airline

Starbuck's

14002 SPID

Tuloso Midway Primary, Intermediate, Middle, HS

2653 Mc Kinzie

______________________

The B List

El Sol De Mexico

5250 Everhart

7 Violations

89

Santa Rosa

2722 S Staples

9 Violations

84

An's Market

3101 S Port

9 Violations

83

____________________________

The Low Scores

80

Chacho's Tacos

3700 Ayers

13 Violations

-Rodent Droppings

-Eggs Must Be Refrigerated

See all the grades from our past Kitchen Cops stories here.