Watch Now
NewsKitchen Cops

Actions

Kitchen Cops for the week of March 25th through 29th

Kitchen Cops
KZTV file image.
We learned today that health department inspections have returned.
Kitchen Cops
Posted at 4:23 PM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 17:23:35-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.

Perfect Scores

Aunt Sissy's Kitchen
14254 SPID

Banda's Seafood
4934 Gollihar

Cancun
6314 Yorktown

Del Mar College Coffee Bar
Hospitality & Culinary Institute

Donut Palace
14602 Compass

Jason's Deli
1416 Airline

Mi Nueva Casa
7602 S Staples

Panjo's Pizza Parlor
1320 Airline

Starbuck's
14002 SPID

Tuloso Midway Primary, Intermediate, Middle, HS
2653 Mc Kinzie

______________________

The B List

El Sol De Mexico
5250 Everhart
7 Violations
89

Santa Rosa
2722 S Staples
9 Violations
84

An's Market
3101 S Port
9 Violations
83

____________________________

The Low Scores

80

Chacho's Tacos
3700 Ayers

13 Violations

-Rodent Droppings
-Eggs Must Be Refrigerated

See all the grades from our past Kitchen Cops stories here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KitchenCops

Kitchen Cops