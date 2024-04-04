Kitchen Cops for the week of March 25th through 29th

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.
Perfect Scores
Aunt Sissy's Kitchen
14254 SPID
Banda's Seafood
4934 Gollihar
Cancun
6314 Yorktown
Del Mar College Coffee Bar
Hospitality & Culinary Institute
Donut Palace
14602 Compass
Jason's Deli
1416 Airline
Mi Nueva Casa
7602 S Staples
Panjo's Pizza Parlor
1320 Airline
Starbuck's
14002 SPID
Tuloso Midway Primary, Intermediate, Middle, HS
2653 Mc Kinzie
______________________
The B List
El Sol De Mexico
5250 Everhart
7 Violations
89
Santa Rosa
2722 S Staples
9 Violations
84
An's Market
3101 S Port
9 Violations
83
____________________________
The Low Scores
80
Chacho's Tacos
3700 Ayers
13 Violations
-Rodent Droppings
-Eggs Must Be Refrigerated
