Kitchen Cops for the week of March 24 - 28

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starting with our low score of the week... On the "B" list...
Taqueria San Juan
410 Cut Off Rd.
Score of 83
8 violations including chicken & beef holding at wrong temps and flies in kitchen
Perfect Scores
Calallen Afterschool Care
13122 IH-37
Coles HS
924 Winnebago
Cookie & Crumbs Bake Shop
1220 Airline
Drunken Noodles
4214 Alalmeda
Los Encinos Elementary
1921 Dorado
Paul's Seafood
9810 SPID
Five Below
4101 Hwy 69
Eddie's Corner Store
1301 S. Staples
27 locations on the 'A' list
99
Baker Middle School
3445 Pecan
Banquete Elementary
OO box 369
Banquete HS
5436 Bulldog Lane
CC Donuts
5346 Everhart
Mary Grett Elementary
1761 Hudson
Ray HS Cafeteria
1002 Texan Trail
98
My Favorite Muffin
3264 S. Alameda
Berlanga Elementary
4120 Carroll
Marco's Pizza
2821 Airline
Jason's Deli
5325 Saratoga
Chili's
4120 Hwy 77
Bill Miller BBQ
7102 SPID
Bertha Academy
6402 Saratoga
Appletree Academy
2342 Rodd Field
Agua Dulce Cafeteria
1 Longorn Dr.
97
Big Sam's BBQ & Grill
10514 Leopard
KFC
11153 Leopard
Packery Grill
13402 SPID
96
Moody HS
1818 Trojan Br.
BJ'sRrestaurant/Brewhouse
5037 SPID
Andy's Country Kitchen
5802 S. Staples
95
Denny's
5165 IH 37
Denny's
2931 Hwy 77
Doc's Seafood & Steak
13309 SPID
El Tapatio
13941 Northwest Blvd