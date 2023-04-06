Watch Now
NewsKitchen Cops

Actions

Kitchen Cops for the week of March 24 - 28

9 Perfect Scores, but several others earn scores in the high 90's from health inspectors
Kitchen Cops
KZTV file image.
We learned today that health department inspections have returned.
Kitchen Cops
Posted at 6:39 PM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 19:39:57-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starting with our low score of the week... On the "B" list...

Taqueria San Juan
410 Cut Off Rd.
Score of 83

8 violations including chicken & beef holding at wrong temps and flies in kitchen

Perfect Scores
Calallen Afterschool Care
13122 IH-37

Coles HS
924 Winnebago

Cookie & Crumbs Bake Shop
1220 Airline

Drunken Noodles
4214 Alalmeda

Los Encinos Elementary
1921 Dorado

Paul's Seafood
9810 SPID

Five Below
4101 Hwy 69

Eddie's Corner Store
1301 S. Staples

_____________________________

27 locations on the 'A' list

99
Baker Middle School
3445 Pecan

Banquete Elementary
OO box 369

Banquete HS
5436 Bulldog Lane

CC Donuts
5346 Everhart

Mary Grett Elementary
1761 Hudson

Ray HS Cafeteria
1002 Texan Trail

___________________

98

My Favorite Muffin
3264 S. Alameda

Berlanga Elementary
4120 Carroll

Marco's Pizza
2821 Airline

Jason's Deli
5325 Saratoga

Chili's
4120 Hwy 77

Bill Miller BBQ
7102 SPID

Bertha Academy
6402 Saratoga

Appletree Academy
2342 Rodd Field

Agua Dulce Cafeteria
1 Longorn Dr.

__________________________

97
Big Sam's BBQ & Grill
10514 Leopard

KFC
11153 Leopard

Packery Grill
13402 SPID

______________________

96
Moody HS
1818 Trojan Br.

BJ'sRrestaurant/Brewhouse
5037 SPID

Andy's Country Kitchen
5802 S. Staples

____________________

95
Denny's
5165 IH 37

Denny's
2931 Hwy 77

Doc's Seafood & Steak
13309 SPID

El Tapatio
13941 Northwest Blvd

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KitchenCops

Kitchen Cops