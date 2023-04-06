Kitchen Cops for the week of March 24 - 28

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starting with our low score of the week... On the "B" list...

Taqueria San Juan

410 Cut Off Rd.

Score of 83

8 violations including chicken & beef holding at wrong temps and flies in kitchen

Perfect Scores

Calallen Afterschool Care

13122 IH-37

Coles HS

924 Winnebago

Cookie & Crumbs Bake Shop

1220 Airline

Drunken Noodles

4214 Alalmeda

Los Encinos Elementary

1921 Dorado

Paul's Seafood

9810 SPID

Five Below

4101 Hwy 69

Eddie's Corner Store

1301 S. Staples

_____________________________

27 locations on the 'A' list

99

Baker Middle School

3445 Pecan

Banquete Elementary

OO box 369

Banquete HS

5436 Bulldog Lane

CC Donuts

5346 Everhart

Mary Grett Elementary

1761 Hudson

Ray HS Cafeteria

1002 Texan Trail

___________________

98

My Favorite Muffin

3264 S. Alameda

Berlanga Elementary

4120 Carroll

Marco's Pizza

2821 Airline

Jason's Deli

5325 Saratoga

Chili's

4120 Hwy 77

Bill Miller BBQ

7102 SPID

Bertha Academy

6402 Saratoga

Appletree Academy

2342 Rodd Field

Agua Dulce Cafeteria

1 Longorn Dr.

__________________________

97

Big Sam's BBQ & Grill

10514 Leopard

KFC

11153 Leopard

Packery Grill

13402 SPID

______________________

96

Moody HS

1818 Trojan Br.

BJ'sRrestaurant/Brewhouse

5037 SPID

Andy's Country Kitchen

5802 S. Staples

____________________

95

Denny's

5165 IH 37

Denny's

2931 Hwy 77

Doc's Seafood & Steak

13309 SPID

El Tapatio

13941 Northwest Blvd

