Kitchen Cops for the week of March 20 - 24

Perfect Scores:
Badger Barn
118 E. 4th
Bishop HS
100 Badger Lane
Bishop Primary School
705 W Main
Burger King
1124 Waldron
Calk Wilson Elementary
3925 Ft. Worth
Chick- Fil- A
9601 SPID
Domino's
11217 Leopard
Domino's
5845 Weber
Driscoll Elementary
315 Dragon
Gordo's Good Eats
6026 Horizon
H-E-B Plus
1145 Waldron Rd.
HJ Smoothies Creamery
5488 SPID
Kostoryz Elementary
3602 Panama
Loli's Streatery
1617 Sea Oak Dr.
Martin Middle School
3502 Greenwood
Mc Donald's
1229 Waldron
Miller HS
1 Battlin' Buc
Morgan St. Seafood Food Truck
338 44th St.
Oak Park School
3801 Leopard
P & E Donuts
3138 SPID
Petronila Elementary
2391 CR 67
Pizza Hut
6537 S Staples
Galvan Elementary
3126 Masterson
Roamin' Italy
6810 Elba court
Montessori School
5330 Holly
Subway
1115 Hwy 361
Taco El Chicky
14978 CR 1876
The Boost
11309 Leopard
The Most Comida
353 Naples
The Palms at Leopard
2725 Leopard
Whataburger
6425 Weber
Wienerschnitzel
4001 Hwy 77
———
The A list
98
Agua Dulce School
1 Longhorn Drive
93
B & J's Pizza
6662 S. Staples
98
Big Bowl BBQ
6410 weber
97
Bill Miller BBQ
3942 hwy 77
92
Chapala Grill
2330 Airline
98
Chick-Fil-A
5929 Saratoga
99
Chili's
5542 SPID
94
Church's Fried Chicken
3502 Leopard
Coffee Waves
5738 S. Alameda
92
Doao's
2033 Airline
99
Everyday Cade
Del Mar College
4101 Old Bronwsville Road
95
Domino's
5802 Yorktown
95
El Potro
6085 Weber
95
Golden Chick
3138 SPID
96
Good n' Crisp
5 Points
4101 i-69 access
97
Hu Dat
14017 Northwest Blvd
99
Jack in the Box
1238 Waldron
98
Jalisco Bakery
822 S. Port
96
La Escondida
4217 Ayers
96
Los Altos
3310 S. Port
97
King Seafood
3315 Baldwin
95
Mikota Ramen Bar
6113 Saratoga
95
New York Pizza
5838 S. Staples
97
Nolan's
7426 S. Staples
96
Ninja Mochi Donut
6181 Saratoga
96
Pho Life
5865 Weber
97
Pizza Hut
4815 S. Staples
99
Pizza Hut
10525 SPID
97
Pizza Hut
6537 S. Staples
98
Rylee's Roadhouse
248 Sailfish
96
Saltwater Grill
2401 Cimarron
98
Schlotzsky's
5805 weber
———
The B List
89
Agave Jalisco
4258 Baldwin
4 violations;
-clean fan grill guards
-clean shelf racks
89
Ojos Locos
5133 SPID
6 violations
-gnats
-don't chill anything in ice to be used for consumption
81
Gemini Sushi Lounge
5413 S. Staples
11 violations
-clean inside ice machine
-gnats
80
Bluffalo Wings Southside
5802 Yorktown
12 violations
-gnats
-hamburger patties in fridge under grill are at 54 degrees.
Should be at 41 degrees
———
The C List
73
Staples Street Meat Market
7626 South Staples Street
14 violations including;
-write 'use by' date on all leftovers in walk-in cooler
-write 'use by' date on all pre-packaged items
-write 'use by' date on beef jerky