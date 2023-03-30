Watch Now
Kitchen Cops for the week of March 20 - 24

35 perfect scores from city and county health inspectors
Posted at 4:15 PM, Mar 30, 2023
Perfect Scores:

Badger Barn
118 E. 4th

Bishop HS
100 Badger Lane

Bishop Primary School
705 W Main

Burger King
1124 Waldron

Calk Wilson Elementary
3925 Ft. Worth

Chick- Fil- A
9601 SPID

Domino's
11217 Leopard

Domino's
5845 Weber

Driscoll Elementary
315 Dragon

Gordo's Good Eats
6026 Horizon

H-E-B Plus
1145 Waldron Rd.

HJ Smoothies Creamery
5488 SPID

Kostoryz Elementary
3602 Panama

Loli's Streatery
1617 Sea Oak Dr.

Martin Middle School
3502 Greenwood

Mc Donald's
1229 Waldron

Miller HS
1 Battlin' Buc

Morgan St. Seafood Food Truck
338 44th St.

Oak Park School
3801 Leopard

P & E Donuts
3138 SPID

Petronila Elementary
2391 CR 67

Pizza Hut
6537 S Staples

Galvan Elementary
3126 Masterson

Roamin' Italy
6810 Elba court

Montessori School
5330 Holly

Subway
1115 Hwy 361

Taco El Chicky
14978 CR 1876

The Boost
11309 Leopard

The Most Comida
353 Naples

The Palms at Leopard
2725 Leopard

Whataburger
6425 Weber

Wienerschnitzel
4001 Hwy 77

———

The A list

98
Agua Dulce School
1 Longhorn Drive

93
B & J's Pizza
6662 S. Staples

98
Big Bowl BBQ
6410 weber

97
Bill Miller BBQ
3942 hwy 77

92
Chapala Grill
2330 Airline

98
Chick-Fil-A
5929 Saratoga

99
Chili's
5542 SPID

94
Church's Fried Chicken
3502 Leopard

Coffee Waves
5738 S. Alameda

92
Doao's
2033 Airline

99
Everyday Cade
Del Mar College
4101 Old Bronwsville Road

95
Domino's
5802 Yorktown

95
El Potro
6085 Weber

95
Golden Chick
3138 SPID

96
Good n' Crisp
5 Points
4101 i-69 access

97
Hu Dat
14017 Northwest Blvd

99
Jack in the Box
1238 Waldron

98
Jalisco Bakery
822 S. Port

96
La Escondida
4217 Ayers

96
Los Altos
3310 S. Port

97
King Seafood
3315 Baldwin

95
Mikota Ramen Bar
6113 Saratoga

95
New York Pizza
5838 S. Staples

97
Nolan's
7426 S. Staples

96
Ninja Mochi Donut
6181 Saratoga

96
Pho Life
5865 Weber

97
Pizza Hut
4815 S. Staples

99
Pizza Hut
10525 SPID

97
Pizza Hut
6537 S. Staples

98
Rylee's Roadhouse
248 Sailfish

96
Saltwater Grill
2401 Cimarron

98
Schlotzsky's
5805 weber

———

The B List

89
Agave Jalisco
4258 Baldwin

4 violations;
-clean fan grill guards
-clean shelf racks

89
Ojos Locos
5133 SPID

6 violations
-gnats
-don't chill anything in ice to be used for consumption

81
Gemini Sushi Lounge
5413 S. Staples

11 violations
-clean inside ice machine
-gnats

80
Bluffalo Wings Southside
5802 Yorktown

12 violations
-gnats
-hamburger patties in fridge under grill are at 54 degrees.
Should be at 41 degrees

———

The C List

73
Staples Street Meat Market
7626 South Staples Street

14 violations including;
-write 'use by' date on all leftovers in walk-in cooler
-write 'use by' date on all pre-packaged items
-write 'use by' date on beef jerky

