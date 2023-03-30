Kitchen Cops for the week of March 20 - 24

Perfect Scores:

Badger Barn

118 E. 4th

Bishop HS

100 Badger Lane

Bishop Primary School

705 W Main

Burger King

1124 Waldron

Calk Wilson Elementary

3925 Ft. Worth

Chick- Fil- A

9601 SPID

Domino's

11217 Leopard

Domino's

5845 Weber

Driscoll Elementary

315 Dragon

Gordo's Good Eats

6026 Horizon

H-E-B Plus

1145 Waldron Rd.

HJ Smoothies Creamery

5488 SPID

Kostoryz Elementary

3602 Panama

Loli's Streatery

1617 Sea Oak Dr.

Martin Middle School

3502 Greenwood

Mc Donald's

1229 Waldron

Miller HS

1 Battlin' Buc

Morgan St. Seafood Food Truck

338 44th St.

Oak Park School

3801 Leopard

P & E Donuts

3138 SPID

Petronila Elementary

2391 CR 67

Pizza Hut

6537 S Staples

Galvan Elementary

3126 Masterson

Roamin' Italy

6810 Elba court

Montessori School

5330 Holly

Subway

1115 Hwy 361

Taco El Chicky

14978 CR 1876

The Boost

11309 Leopard

The Most Comida

353 Naples

The Palms at Leopard

2725 Leopard

Whataburger

6425 Weber

Wienerschnitzel

4001 Hwy 77

———

The A list

98

Agua Dulce School

1 Longhorn Drive

93

B & J's Pizza

6662 S. Staples

98

Big Bowl BBQ

6410 weber

97

Bill Miller BBQ

3942 hwy 77

92

Chapala Grill

2330 Airline

98

Chick-Fil-A

5929 Saratoga

99

Chili's

5542 SPID

94

Church's Fried Chicken

3502 Leopard

Coffee Waves

5738 S. Alameda

92

Doao's

2033 Airline

99

Everyday Cade

Del Mar College

4101 Old Bronwsville Road

95

Domino's

5802 Yorktown

95

El Potro

6085 Weber

95

Golden Chick

3138 SPID

96

Good n' Crisp

5 Points

4101 i-69 access

97

Hu Dat

14017 Northwest Blvd

99

Jack in the Box

1238 Waldron

98

Jalisco Bakery

822 S. Port

96

La Escondida

4217 Ayers

96

Los Altos

3310 S. Port

97

King Seafood

3315 Baldwin

95

Mikota Ramen Bar

6113 Saratoga

95

New York Pizza

5838 S. Staples

97

Nolan's

7426 S. Staples

96

Ninja Mochi Donut

6181 Saratoga

96

Pho Life

5865 Weber

97

Pizza Hut

4815 S. Staples

99

Pizza Hut

10525 SPID

97

Pizza Hut

6537 S. Staples

98

Rylee's Roadhouse

248 Sailfish

96

Saltwater Grill

2401 Cimarron

98

Schlotzsky's

5805 weber

———

The B List

89

Agave Jalisco

4258 Baldwin

4 violations;

-clean fan grill guards

-clean shelf racks

89

Ojos Locos

5133 SPID

6 violations

-gnats

-don't chill anything in ice to be used for consumption

81

Gemini Sushi Lounge

5413 S. Staples

11 violations

-clean inside ice machine

-gnats

80

Bluffalo Wings Southside

5802 Yorktown

12 violations

-gnats

-hamburger patties in fridge under grill are at 54 degrees.

Should be at 41 degrees

———

The C List

73

Staples Street Meat Market

7626 South Staples Street

14 violations including;

-write 'use by' date on all leftovers in walk-in cooler

-write 'use by' date on all pre-packaged items

-write 'use by' date on beef jerky

