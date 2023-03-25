Watch Now
Kitchen Cops for the week of March 13-17

Weekly reports from city-county health inspectors
KZTV file image.
We learned today that health department inspections have returned.
Posted at 11:03 PM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-25 00:03:33-04

Perfect:

Blue marlin saloon
3006 e. Surfside

Bluff's landing marina
4242 laguna shores

Cos way bait & tackle
11645 SPID

Freddy's place
3113 morgan

Vfw post 3837
12030 leopard

Koa corpus christi
101 Caribbean

Mc Donald's
4102 S. Port

Ora's kitchen
5433 S. Staples

Pizza hut
4101 hwy 77

Stingers coffee
7042 s. Staples

Taco bell
11328 leopard

Thai spice
523 water st.

The bridge
512 n. Chaparal

Whataburger
1521 airline

'A' list:
99
Coffee waves Floor Bluff
10309 SPID

Lazy beach viewing
7522 bichon

Marble slab
5521 saratoga

98:

Nolan's
14101 northwest blvd

Mc Donald's
11202 leopard

Flock

1814 Ennis Joslin

97:
Julio Easy's Stop
5934 greenwood

Little Caesar's
11262 leopard

Domino's pizza
15401 SPID

Dairy Queen
11101 Leopard

Donut Palace
2033 airline

Chuck- E- cheese
6118 s. Staples

Salty Oak BBQ
4855 s. Alameda

Pier 99
2822 n. Shoreline

96:
Acapulo Mexican Restaurant
4425 weber

Ara's
6917 S. Staples

Church's chicken
5149 Weber

Domino's Pizza
1620 SPID

Jersey Mike's
14221 northwest blvd

Long john Silver's
4831 s. Staples

Guajillo's
15037 SPID

Mc Donald's
1610 SPID

95:
Guadalajara Grill
15906 FM 624

El nuevo Chaparal
2845 s. Port

Denny's
4918 SPID

94:
Cc country Club
6300 Everhart

92:
Belli's Aroma Cafe
711 N. Carancahua

7 'B' list
Pretty one cake co.
6702 s staples

5 violations

-don't store food in boiler room
-wash-rinse-sanitize dishes

Brizuela's
16301 FM 624

7 violations

88
-eggs should be stored in the fridge until ready to use

-clean inside fridge

Dunkin' donuts
6093 Saratoga

87

9 violations
-gnats
-too much standing water

Googly's
6062 holly

84
9 violations

-rodent droppings
-clean the entire kitchen properly

Low scores

Boat n' net
1411 s. Port

10 violations

-fix holes in the ceiling in the food prep area

-seal the back door to keep pests out

Hunan Express
5997 Williams
81
9 violations
-don't use the handwashing sink for anything else
-employee used a cell phone but didn't wash his hands afterward

