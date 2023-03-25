Kitchen Cops for the week of March 13-17

Perfect:

Blue marlin saloon

3006 e. Surfside

Bluff's landing marina

4242 laguna shores

Cos way bait & tackle

11645 SPID

Freddy's place

3113 morgan

Vfw post 3837

12030 leopard

Koa corpus christi

101 Caribbean

Mc Donald's

4102 S. Port

Ora's kitchen

5433 S. Staples

Pizza hut

4101 hwy 77

Stingers coffee

7042 s. Staples

Taco bell

11328 leopard

Thai spice

523 water st.

The bridge

512 n. Chaparal

Whataburger

1521 airline

'A' list:

99

Coffee waves Floor Bluff

10309 SPID

Lazy beach viewing

7522 bichon

Marble slab

5521 saratoga

98:

Nolan's

14101 northwest blvd

Mc Donald's

11202 leopard

Flock

1814 Ennis Joslin

97:

Julio Easy's Stop

5934 greenwood

Little Caesar's

11262 leopard

Domino's pizza

15401 SPID

Dairy Queen

11101 Leopard

Donut Palace

2033 airline

Chuck- E- cheese

6118 s. Staples

Salty Oak BBQ

4855 s. Alameda

Pier 99

2822 n. Shoreline

96:

Acapulo Mexican Restaurant

4425 weber

Ara's

6917 S. Staples

Church's chicken

5149 Weber

Domino's Pizza

1620 SPID

Jersey Mike's

14221 northwest blvd

Long john Silver's

4831 s. Staples

Guajillo's

15037 SPID

Mc Donald's

1610 SPID

95:

Guadalajara Grill

15906 FM 624

El nuevo Chaparal

2845 s. Port

Denny's

4918 SPID

94:

Cc country Club

6300 Everhart

92:

Belli's Aroma Cafe

711 N. Carancahua

7 'B' list

Pretty one cake co.

6702 s staples

5 violations

-don't store food in boiler room

-wash-rinse-sanitize dishes

Brizuela's

16301 FM 624

7 violations

88

-eggs should be stored in the fridge until ready to use

-clean inside fridge

Dunkin' donuts

6093 Saratoga

87

9 violations

-gnats

-too much standing water

Googly's

6062 holly

84

9 violations

-rodent droppings

-clean the entire kitchen properly

Low scores

Boat n' net

1411 s. Port

10 violations

-fix holes in the ceiling in the food prep area

-seal the back door to keep pests out

Hunan Express

5997 Williams

81

9 violations

-don't use the handwashing sink for anything else

-employee used a cell phone but didn't wash his hands afterward