Kitchen Cops for the week of March 13-17

Perfect:
Blue marlin saloon
3006 e. Surfside
Bluff's landing marina
4242 laguna shores
Cos way bait & tackle
11645 SPID
Freddy's place
3113 morgan
Vfw post 3837
12030 leopard
Koa corpus christi
101 Caribbean
Mc Donald's
4102 S. Port
Ora's kitchen
5433 S. Staples
Pizza hut
4101 hwy 77
Stingers coffee
7042 s. Staples
Taco bell
11328 leopard
Thai spice
523 water st.
The bridge
512 n. Chaparal
Whataburger
1521 airline
'A' list:
99
Coffee waves Floor Bluff
10309 SPID
Lazy beach viewing
7522 bichon
Marble slab
5521 saratoga
98:
Nolan's
14101 northwest blvd
Mc Donald's
11202 leopard
Flock
1814 Ennis Joslin
97:
Julio Easy's Stop
5934 greenwood
Little Caesar's
11262 leopard
Domino's pizza
15401 SPID
Dairy Queen
11101 Leopard
Donut Palace
2033 airline
Chuck- E- cheese
6118 s. Staples
Salty Oak BBQ
4855 s. Alameda
Pier 99
2822 n. Shoreline
96:
Acapulo Mexican Restaurant
4425 weber
Ara's
6917 S. Staples
Church's chicken
5149 Weber
Domino's Pizza
1620 SPID
Jersey Mike's
14221 northwest blvd
Long john Silver's
4831 s. Staples
Guajillo's
15037 SPID
Mc Donald's
1610 SPID
95:
Guadalajara Grill
15906 FM 624
El nuevo Chaparal
2845 s. Port
Denny's
4918 SPID
94:
Cc country Club
6300 Everhart
92:
Belli's Aroma Cafe
711 N. Carancahua
7 'B' list
Pretty one cake co.
6702 s staples
5 violations
-don't store food in boiler room
-wash-rinse-sanitize dishes
Brizuela's
16301 FM 624
7 violations
88
-eggs should be stored in the fridge until ready to use
-clean inside fridge
Dunkin' donuts
6093 Saratoga
87
9 violations
-gnats
-too much standing water
Googly's
6062 holly
84
9 violations
-rodent droppings
-clean the entire kitchen properly
Low scores
Boat n' net
1411 s. Port
10 violations
-fix holes in the ceiling in the food prep area
-seal the back door to keep pests out
Hunan Express
5997 Williams
81
9 violations
-don't use the handwashing sink for anything else
-employee used a cell phone but didn't wash his hands afterward