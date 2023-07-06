Watch Now
Kitchen Cops for the week of June 26 thru June 30

We learned today that health department inspections have returned.
Posted at 2:26 PM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 15:27:10-04

Perfect Scores

Tuloso-Midway High School
2653 Mckinzie Rd.

Rose Shaw Elementary School
2920 Soledad St.

Calk Wilson Elementary School
3925 Ft. Worth St.

Papa Murphy’s
4020 Weber Rd.

Skipjack’s Grill
101 Rainlily Circle

Mac’s Barbecue
4354 S. Alameda

Southern Style Sweets
2134 Waldron Rd.

Coffee Waves
1007 HWY 361

Coffee Waves
5738 Alameda St.

Appletree Academy
2342 Rodd Field Rd.

Low Scores

81

Popeye’s
6141 Saratoga Blvd.

10 violations, including:
- flies
- products in walk-in cooler holding at wrong temp.

85

El Sol De Mexico #3
5250 Everhart Rd.

7 violations, including:
- don’t store food w/o containers on top on one another
- don’t store raw meat below fresh ready-to-eat foods

86

BO BBQ - Korean Grill & Bar
6042 SPID

7 violations, including:
- don’t defrost meat in handwashing sink
- gnats, rodent droppings

87

8te
1220 Airline Rd.

6 violations, including:
- no cert. Food mgr on site
- serving plates need proper cleaning

87

Hangout Ramen and Bar
13919 SPID

6 violations, including:
- label/date all food
- fix pipe in dishwashing sink

See all the gradesfrom our past Kitchen Cops stories here.

Kitchen Cops