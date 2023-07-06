Kitchen Cops for the week of June 26 thru June 30

Perfect Scores

Tuloso-Midway High School

2653 Mckinzie Rd.

Rose Shaw Elementary School

2920 Soledad St.

Calk Wilson Elementary School

3925 Ft. Worth St.

Papa Murphy’s

4020 Weber Rd.

Skipjack’s Grill

101 Rainlily Circle

Mac’s Barbecue

4354 S. Alameda

Southern Style Sweets

2134 Waldron Rd.

Coffee Waves

1007 HWY 361

Coffee Waves

5738 Alameda St.

Appletree Academy

2342 Rodd Field Rd.

-------------------

Low Scores

81

Popeye’s

6141 Saratoga Blvd.

10 violations, including:

- flies

- products in walk-in cooler holding at wrong temp.

85

El Sol De Mexico #3

5250 Everhart Rd.

7 violations, including:

- don’t store food w/o containers on top on one another

- don’t store raw meat below fresh ready-to-eat foods

86

BO BBQ - Korean Grill & Bar

6042 SPID

7 violations, including:

- don’t defrost meat in handwashing sink

- gnats, rodent droppings

87

8te

1220 Airline Rd.

6 violations, including:

- no cert. Food mgr on site

- serving plates need proper cleaning

87

Hangout Ramen and Bar

13919 SPID

6 violations, including:

- label/date all food

- fix pipe in dishwashing sink

