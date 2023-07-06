Kitchen Cops for the week of June 26 thru June 30

Perfect Scores
Tuloso-Midway High School
2653 Mckinzie Rd.
Rose Shaw Elementary School
2920 Soledad St.
Calk Wilson Elementary School
3925 Ft. Worth St.
Papa Murphy’s
4020 Weber Rd.
Skipjack’s Grill
101 Rainlily Circle
Mac’s Barbecue
4354 S. Alameda
Southern Style Sweets
2134 Waldron Rd.
Coffee Waves
1007 HWY 361
Coffee Waves
5738 Alameda St.
Appletree Academy
2342 Rodd Field Rd.
Low Scores
81
Popeye’s
6141 Saratoga Blvd.
10 violations, including:
- flies
- products in walk-in cooler holding at wrong temp.
85
El Sol De Mexico #3
5250 Everhart Rd.
7 violations, including:
- don’t store food w/o containers on top on one another
- don’t store raw meat below fresh ready-to-eat foods
86
BO BBQ - Korean Grill & Bar
6042 SPID
7 violations, including:
- don’t defrost meat in handwashing sink
- gnats, rodent droppings
87
8te
1220 Airline Rd.
6 violations, including:
- no cert. Food mgr on site
- serving plates need proper cleaning
87
Hangout Ramen and Bar
13919 SPID
6 violations, including:
- label/date all food
- fix pipe in dishwashing sink
