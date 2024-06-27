Watch Now
Kitchen Cops for the week of June 17th through 21st

Local bakery earns score of 100 from health inspectors
We learned today that health department inspections have returned.
Posted at 3:26 PM, Jun 27, 2024

The Buttercrust Bakery Store on Saratoga earned a 100 from inspectors last week.

I gotta admit...I was looking forward to the bakery aroma that comes from making many of these treats.

But the ladies working here told me they don't do that here.

All of the products you see are delivered by truck from San Antonio every day.

And then customers like David come and buy it and use it as... chicken feed.

 Guess how much he paid for all of this ?

"How much money is that right there?" we asked, pointing to a basket FULL of bread.

"8 dollars and 12 cents," David responded.

"The total thing?"
"Yeah."

"For the whole basket? 8 dollars and 12 cents for all of this bread?"
"Yes sir."

By the way...the ladies who work at here...are not allowed to appear on camera.

Oh well, congratulations Buttercrust Bakery !

________________________________________

The OTHER Perfect Scores

Asia Market
4101 SPID

Bourbon St Candy Company
La Palmera Mall

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
La Palmera Mall

Rooster's Market
2322 Ruth St

Starbucks
14002 SPID

 
The Coffee Spot
1145 Waldron Rd

Daquri Shak II
 4839 S Staples

HEB Plus
1145 Waldron Rd

 

Jason's Deli
1416 Airline

 
McDonalds
4730 S Alameda

Thanks For Keeping It Clean And Safe For Customers Y'all.

