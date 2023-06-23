Kitchen Cops for the week of June 12 through 16

PERFECT SCORES
Bourbon Street Candy Co.
La Palmera Mall
Coastline Cafe
707 N. Shoreline Blvd.
Domino's Pizza
11217 Leopard St.
KFC
5633 Saratoga Blvd.
New York Pizza To Go
14225 SPID
Pizza Hut
1216 Waldron Rd.
La Nueva Onda
3209 Foley Dr.
Spohn Shoreline
600 Elizabeth St.
'A' List
95 - Bubba's 33
1921 SPID
99 - Chipotle
4938 S Staples St.
96 - Church's Fried Chicken
3140 Gollihar Rd.
99 - Church's Fried Chicken
2901 Ayers St.
Church's Fried Chicken
4901 Greenwood Dr.
98 - Coffee Waves
1290 FM 43
97 - Dave & Buster's
La Palmera Mall
98 - Eddie's Bakery
4810 Kostoryz Rd.
97 - Fuddruckers
1949 SPID
96 - Hawaii Poke
5521 Saratoga Blvd.
97 - Janet's Cakery
5880 Everhart Rd.
97 - Jersey Mike's
1813 Ennis Joslin Rd.
99 - La Paletera #1
5021 Kostoryz Rd.
99 - Legends Sports Grill
9502 SPID
96 - Little Caeser's Pizza
11262 Leopard St.
97 - Marroquin Restaurant and Tortilla Factory
2737 Greenwood Dr.
98 - McDonald's
11202 Leopard St.
99 McDonald's
2021 Morgan Ave.
96 - Ol' Steakhouse Co.
4307 Avalon St.
99 - Schlotzsky's
11326 Leopard St.
99 - Taco Bell
6506 Weber Rd.
98 - Taco Bell
11328 Leopard St.
'B' LIST
84 - Hunan Express
5502 Everhart Rd.
8 violations
- Clean ice machine
- Employees not washing their hands
85 - Taqueria Jalisco
10533 SPID
7 violations
- Walk-in-fridge at wrong temperature
- Racks in walk-in-cooler are filthy
86 - Buffalo Wild WIngs
2001 SPID
6 violations
- Clean residue on soda fountain
- Eliminate corrosion/debris on walls and ceilings
86 - New China Cafe
4110 S. Port Ave.
9 violations
- Chicken, shrimp, beef at wrong temperatures
- Contact pest control
88- Schlotzsky's
5630 Saratoga
6 violations
- Products in coolers at wrong temp
- Flies