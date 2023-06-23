Kitchen Cops for the week of June 12 through 16

PERFECT SCORES

Bourbon Street Candy Co.

La Palmera Mall

Coastline Cafe

707 N. Shoreline Blvd.

Domino's Pizza

11217 Leopard St.

KFC

5633 Saratoga Blvd.

New York Pizza To Go

14225 SPID

Pizza Hut

1216 Waldron Rd.

La Nueva Onda

3209 Foley Dr.

Spohn Shoreline

600 Elizabeth St.

'A' List

95 - Bubba's 33

1921 SPID

99 - Chipotle

4938 S Staples St.

96 - Church's Fried Chicken

3140 Gollihar Rd.

99 - Church's Fried Chicken

2901 Ayers St.

Church's Fried Chicken

4901 Greenwood Dr.

98 - Coffee Waves

1290 FM 43

97 - Dave & Buster's

La Palmera Mall

98 - Eddie's Bakery

4810 Kostoryz Rd.

97 - Fuddruckers

1949 SPID

96 - Hawaii Poke

5521 Saratoga Blvd.

97 - Janet's Cakery

5880 Everhart Rd.

97 - Jersey Mike's

1813 Ennis Joslin Rd.

99 - La Paletera #1

5021 Kostoryz Rd.

99 - Legends Sports Grill

9502 SPID

96 - Little Caeser's Pizza

11262 Leopard St.

97 - Marroquin Restaurant and Tortilla Factory

2737 Greenwood Dr.

98 - McDonald's

11202 Leopard St.

99 McDonald's

2021 Morgan Ave.

96 - Ol' Steakhouse Co.

4307 Avalon St.

99 - Schlotzsky's

11326 Leopard St.

99 - Taco Bell

6506 Weber Rd.

98 - Taco Bell

11328 Leopard St.

'B' LIST

84 - Hunan Express

5502 Everhart Rd.

8 violations

- Clean ice machine

- Employees not washing their hands

85 - Taqueria Jalisco

10533 SPID

7 violations

- Walk-in-fridge at wrong temperature

- Racks in walk-in-cooler are filthy

86 - Buffalo Wild WIngs

2001 SPID

6 violations

- Clean residue on soda fountain

- Eliminate corrosion/debris on walls and ceilings

86 - New China Cafe

4110 S. Port Ave.

9 violations

- Chicken, shrimp, beef at wrong temperatures

- Contact pest control

88- Schlotzsky's

5630 Saratoga

6 violations

- Products in coolers at wrong temp

- Flies