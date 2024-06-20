Kitchen Cops for the week of June 10th through 13th

The Perfect Scores

Agua Dolce

Texas State Aquarium

2710 N Shoreline

Shoreline Grill

Texas State Aquarium

2710 N Shoreline

Back Porch

Texas State Aquarium

2710 N Shoreline

Caribbean Kitchen

Texas State Aquarium

2710 N Shoreline

Barton Street Pub

10618 SPID

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

7601 S Staples

Clubhouse 7

10506 SPID

La Tropicana Fruit Delight & More

9802 Leopard

These past few days, with dark clouds in the sky and heavy rains, listen to the manager, Melissa Mireles, at the Dairy Queen at the corner of Airline and McArdle, describe how she and her crew went the extra mile for their customers.

"We made sure that we got some extra umbrellas. Some extra ponchos as well, and offered them to our fans. And we would walk them out as well, making sure that they weren't getting wet. Walking them in. As soon as we saw people driving up, we were walking out there," she told us.

"Whose idea was that?"

"It came, well, we started off, then of course, our supervisor enforced it with everybody. We got to treat everybody with the royal treatment," Mireles explained.

And that's how the Dairy Queen at airline and McArdle earned their second perfect score sticker!

Congratulations y'all!

Also on this week's perfect score list...

Ny Pizza To Go

14225 SPID

The Landing

4234 Laguna Shores

Papa John's Pizza

10338 SPID

Stingers Coffee

1304 Airline

Subway

4126 Ayers

Tea By The Sea Cafe

1002 Waldron

The B List

Takeniwa - 89

5216 SPID

7 Violations

El Nuevo San Blas - 88

3122 Baldwin

7 Violations

The Low Score

Burger King - 87

309 IH 37

6 Violations

-Ice Needs To Maintain Temperature

-Gnats/Call Pest Control