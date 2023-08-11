Kitchen Cops for the week of July 31 to August 4

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 'C' List

70

Taco Palenque

5617 Saratoga

They had 15 violations including walk-in cooler and several other refrigerators were not maintaining products at 41 degrees.

And no hot water at the time of inspection.

This is their lowest score since they opened for business in August 2021.

The 'B' List

88

Aloha Pacific Island Grill

6702 SPID

7 violations

85

Bingo Taco

#4 @BingoLand

4826 Crosstown

7 violations

————————

Perfect Scores

Gyro Express

711 N Carancahua

Manager Jeann Knight told us that you always have to be clean in your kitchen, if the health department comes or not.

"As far as the food is concerned you don't get food here at the gyro express unless its absolutely perfect and we put love into our food."

Also earning 100's from inspectors...

HEB

3133 S Alameda

Leila's Treats

314 Cut Off Rd

Port Aransas Subway

3701 Leopard

Honey Baked Ham and Cafe

1502 Airline

They were very proud to earn another perfect score sticker.

"It comes naturally, ya know. Its something natural. Kind of like we do at home making sure that we feed and keep everything nice and clean and healthy for our families. And our customers are just that." Patricia Martinez, their GM told us.

Congratulations...and thanks for keeping it clean and safe.