Kitchen Cops for the week of July 31 to August 4

KZTV
Posted at 8:53 PM, Aug 10, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 'C' List

70

Taco Palenque
5617 Saratoga

They had 15 violations including walk-in cooler and several other refrigerators were not maintaining products at 41 degrees.

And no hot water at the time of inspection.

This is their lowest score since they opened for business in August 2021.

The 'B' List

88

Aloha Pacific Island Grill
6702 SPID

7 violations

85

Bingo Taco
#4 @BingoLand
4826 Crosstown

7 violations

Perfect Scores

Gyro Express
711 N Carancahua
Manager Jeann Knight told us that you always have to be clean in your kitchen, if the health department comes or not.

"As far as the food is concerned you don't get food here at the gyro express unless its absolutely perfect and we put love into our food."

Also earning 100's from inspectors...

HEB
3133 S Alameda

Leila's Treats
314 Cut Off Rd

Port Aransas Subway
3701 Leopard

Honey Baked Ham and Cafe
1502 Airline

They were very proud to earn another perfect score sticker.

"It comes naturally, ya know. Its something natural. Kind of like we do at home making sure that we feed and keep everything nice and clean and healthy for our families. And our customers are just that." Patricia Martinez, their GM told us.

Congratulations...and thanks for keeping it clean and safe.

