Kitchen Cops for the week of July 3 thru July 7

This week's B List:
88
Ja Ja Cafe
5714 McArdle
7 violations
-Chicken stored at the incorrect temperature
-Food not labeled and dated correctly
-Smoking in the kitchen
88
Maggie's Family Kitchen
5334 Everhart
7 violations
-Spoiled food items in fridge
-Improperly stored chemicals
-Ceiling tiles missing
—------------------------------------------------------------
The A list
98
Buddy’s Place
15910 FM 624
1 violation
-Wasn’t clean inside ice machine and toasters
97
Burger King
5288 Old Brownsville Road
1 violation
-Ceiling was not clean above fryers
92
Dunkin Donuts
6093 saratoga blvd ste a
4 violations
-Improperly stored chemicals
-Mold build up in ice machine
97
El Gavilan Pollero
2815 Ruth St
1 violation
-Ceiling above food area damaged
90
Hermano Solis Restaurant #3
5409 Leopard St
4 violations
-Holes in the ceiling
-Grills not clean and sanitized
91
Little Caesar's
4208 Ayers
6 violations
-Cleaner not stored properly
-Lots of flies
98
McDonald's
4102 S. Port
2 violations
-Wet towels not stored
-Dirty walls
98
Oak Park Special Emphasis School Cafeteria
3801 leopard
1 violation
-No paper towels
94
Papi Chulo's Mexican Restaurant
4861 Saratoga
3 violations
-Inadequate hand washing stations
-Wet wipe cloths not in buckets
98
Rocket Nutrition
9359 IH 37
1 violation
-No food establishment permit
94
Scoopy's Veranda
13313 SPID
3 violations
-Doesn’t change gloves when handling money
-Need to label and date all food
95
Snoopy's Pearl Oyster Bar
133133 SPID
3 violations
-Ice machine needs cleaning
-Cell phones on prep tables
97
Snoopy's Pier
13313 SPID
3 violations
-Cooks need beard guards
-Floors near work station dirty
96
Sonic Drive In
6557 S. Staples
2 violations
-Gnats
-Chemicals not in designated area
96
Star Market
4045 Ayers
3 violations
-Need to replace light
-Unclean shelves
98
Starbucks Coffee Company
5601 SPID
2 violations
-Wet cloths not in bucket
-Dishes not stacked properly
95
Stripes Store #40836h
2034 Airline Rd
3 violations
-Out dated food items
-Gnats around chocolate dispenser
91
Taqueria El Alteno
2601 Ayers
7 violations
-Rodent droppings
-Dirty floors
98
Burger King
13433 leopard
2 violations
-Freezer and ceiling leaking
-Toilet seat broken
96
Coffee Waves
128 Market Street
3 violations
-Fridge needs cleaning
-Missing tiles
99
Corpus Christi Nutrition Company
3819-A S. Staples
1 violation
-Broken ceiling tiles
91
El Olvido Hacienda
14617 Northwest Blvd
5 violations
-Food needs to be separated
-Cooks not wearing beard guards
98
Island Time Sushi Bar & Seafood Grill
14225 SPID
2 violations
-Cooks not wearing hair nets
-Back door broken
90
Lance's Black Sheep Bistro LLC
15201 SPID
6 violations
-Walls dirty
-Food not stored correctly
98
Marble Slab Creamery
5521 Saratoga Ave. Ste. 130
2 violations
-Rodent droppings
-Food not labeled
95
Padre Island Burger Company
11878 State Highway 361
2 violations
-Food needs to be 6’’ off the ground
-Cutting boards and grill need cleaning
97
Poki Yaki
3823 S staples
2 violations
-Ice machine needs cleaning
-Broken light in kitchen
97
Quality Inn & Suites
3202 Surfside Blvd.
2 violations
-People preparing food need food handlers permit
-Broken ceiling tile
97
Rigatoni's Italian Restaurant
10501 Leopard at Mckinzie, Suite A
2 violations
-Ice machine needs cleaning
-Doors need to be self-closing
91
Rock & Roll Sushi Lounge
15121 SPID
5 violations
-Cooks need to wear gloves
-Cooks need hair and beard guards
99
Siempre
4117 S. Staples
1 violation
-Fridge door broken
95
Taqueria el Centenario
10301 Leopard St.
4 violations
-Doesn't use scoops for flour
-Fan and tile need fixing
99
Zambra fusion
5625 Saratoga blvd.
1 violation
-Wet wipes not in bucket
98
Circle K
6330 McArdle
2 violations
-Microwave needs cleaning
-Fans need cleaning
98
Grace United Methodist Church
14521 Northwest Blvd.
1 violation
-Ice machine dirty
98
Hu-Dat Noodle House
14017 Northwest Blvd. #101
2 violations
-Grease behind stove
-Cooler and fans need cleaning
97
Jack in the Box
10602 IH-37 Access
2 violations
-Toaster dirty
-Moldy ceiling tile
98
London Bar and Grill
1290 fm 4575 #k
1 violation
-Dishrags in hand washing area
99
McAlister's DELI
5801 Saratoga Blvd.
1 violation
-Improperly air drying
94
Monica's Restaurant
10137 Leopard st
4 violations
-Food improperly labeled and dated
-Cooks wearing jewelry
97
River Hills Country Club
4225 River Hills Dr.
2 violations
-Dirty ice machine
-Grill needs vent service
96
Starbucks Coffee
5634 Saratoga Blvd.
2 violations
-No paper towels at handwashing station
-Milk spill in fridge
96
Stripes Store
5614 Saratoga blvd
2 violations
-Outdated food items
-Dirty ice machine
95
Taqueria Nayarit
9744 Leopard
4 violations
-Using cups as scoops
-Cooks need beardguards
93
Beachside Market
502 Burleson
4 violations
-Cappuccino machine dirty
-Drinks need to be above 6’’ off ground
98
Antojitos Toxicos
2833 SPID
1 violation
-Products were not 6 inches off the floor
96
Circle K #2740971
4101 Greenwood
2 violations
-Ceiling leak from condensation on ac unit
-Ceiling fixtures had accumulation of residue
98
Corpus Christi Hampton Inn & Suites
5879 SPID
1 violation
-Utensils stored improperly; were out of apple containers
97
Jason's Deli
5325 Saratoga #200
2 violations
-Not properly washing lids
-Wet cloths not in sanitation buckets
92
La Bamba Sno-Balls #3
3113 S Port Ave
4 violations
-Did not provide food handlers card
-Did not provide valid health permit
99
Milky Coffee Bar
5892 everheart rd
1 violation
-Not using proper unensils for dry ingredients
95
Pollos Azados la Frontera
3113 S Port
3 violations
-Sack of onions kept on floor
-Grill shelves in coolers not clean
95
Progreso lmmm Corpus Christi #1 llc
4214 ayers
5 violations
-Not cleaning cutting area between tasks
-Bulk items not sealed properly
95
Quarsar Arcade
5862 everhart rd.
2 violations
-Improperly storong food
-Thermometers not in all coolers
97
Spec's Liquor #68
5625-a SPID
1 violation
-Food not 6 inches off floor
97
Stripes Store #17545h
3053 Waldron rd
2 violations
-Tubes on soda machine need to be drained
-Need paper towels
99
The Fleet Reserve Association - #94
1651 Flour Bluff Dr.
1 violation
-Gap in backdoor
—------------------------
Perfect scores (26)
—------------------------
Dr. J.A. Garcia elementary cafeteria
1945 gollihar
Driscoll middle school cafeteria
3501 kenwood
Domino's pizza
15401 s. Padre island dr ste 101
Holiday inn express
13425 brookhaven dr
Hyped up nutrition
15122 northwest blvd ste #5
Best western northwest
3838 hwy 77
Northwest senior citizen center
9725 up river rd.
Ramirez candies inc. Dba dulcerias pinkis
2308 horne rd
Rock and rolling ice cream
2033 airline rd ste g5
Rock's discount vitamins -n- more
6004 s. Padre island dr.
Step up nutrition
5315 everhart rd ste 3
Super 8 northwest
11217 ih 37
Travis elementary school cafeteria
3210 churchill dr
Water tree corpus christi
4041 ayers
Boardwalk cafe & cajun
706 nas dr.
Cookie & crumb bake shop
1220 airline rd #140
Hemispheres cafe (inside texas a&m university hall)
6300 ocean dr
Sonic drive inn
13913 northwest blvd.
Target store starbucks
5425 s. Padre island dr.
The protein studio
4117 s. Staples st suite # 340
Yo' south philly steak shop llc
3314 surfside blvd
River square early head start center
10342 river run blvd.
Stripes store
3058 laguna shores rd
The pelican lounge
14330 s. Padre island dr. #B
Aviator distilling
401 aviator dr
Jessie little v.F.W. Post #8932
702 jester
