Kitchen Cops for the week of July 3 thru July 7

This week's B List:

88

Ja Ja Cafe

5714 McArdle

7 violations

-Chicken stored at the incorrect temperature

-Food not labeled and dated correctly

-Smoking in the kitchen

88

Maggie's Family Kitchen

5334 Everhart

7 violations

-Spoiled food items in fridge

-Improperly stored chemicals

-Ceiling tiles missing

—------------------------------------------------------------

The A list

98

Buddy’s Place

15910 FM 624

1 violation

-Wasn’t clean inside ice machine and toasters

97

Burger King

5288 Old Brownsville Road

1 violation

-Ceiling was not clean above fryers

92

Dunkin Donuts

6093 saratoga blvd ste a

4 violations

-Improperly stored chemicals

-Mold build up in ice machine

97

El Gavilan Pollero

2815 Ruth St

1 violation

-Ceiling above food area damaged

90

Hermano Solis Restaurant #3

5409 Leopard St

4 violations

-Holes in the ceiling

-Grills not clean and sanitized

91

Little Caesar's

4208 Ayers

6 violations

-Cleaner not stored properly

-Lots of flies

98

McDonald's

4102 S. Port

2 violations

-Wet towels not stored

-Dirty walls

98

Oak Park Special Emphasis School Cafeteria

3801 leopard

1 violation

-No paper towels

94

Papi Chulo's Mexican Restaurant

4861 Saratoga

3 violations

-Inadequate hand washing stations

-Wet wipe cloths not in buckets

98

Rocket Nutrition

9359 IH 37

1 violation

-No food establishment permit

94

Scoopy's Veranda

13313 SPID

3 violations

-Doesn’t change gloves when handling money

-Need to label and date all food

95

Snoopy's Pearl Oyster Bar

133133 SPID

3 violations

-Ice machine needs cleaning

-Cell phones on prep tables

97

Snoopy's Pier

13313 SPID

3 violations

-Cooks need beard guards

-Floors near work station dirty

96

Sonic Drive In

6557 S. Staples

2 violations

-Gnats

-Chemicals not in designated area

96

Star Market

4045 Ayers

3 violations

-Need to replace light

-Unclean shelves

98

Starbucks Coffee Company

5601 SPID

2 violations

-Wet cloths not in bucket

-Dishes not stacked properly

95

Stripes Store #40836h

2034 Airline Rd

3 violations

-Out dated food items

-Gnats around chocolate dispenser

91

Taqueria El Alteno

2601 Ayers

7 violations

-Rodent droppings

-Dirty floors

98

Burger King

13433 leopard

2 violations

-Freezer and ceiling leaking

-Toilet seat broken

96

Coffee Waves

128 Market Street

3 violations

-Fridge needs cleaning

-Missing tiles

99

Corpus Christi Nutrition Company

3819-A S. Staples

1 violation

-Broken ceiling tiles

91

El Olvido Hacienda

14617 Northwest Blvd

5 violations

-Food needs to be separated

-Cooks not wearing beard guards

98

Island Time Sushi Bar & Seafood Grill

14225 SPID

2 violations

-Cooks not wearing hair nets

-Back door broken

90

Lance's Black Sheep Bistro LLC

15201 SPID

6 violations

-Walls dirty

-Food not stored correctly

98

Marble Slab Creamery

5521 Saratoga Ave. Ste. 130

2 violations

-Rodent droppings

-Food not labeled

95

Padre Island Burger Company

11878 State Highway 361

2 violations

-Food needs to be 6’’ off the ground

-Cutting boards and grill need cleaning

97

Poki Yaki

3823 S staples

2 violations

-Ice machine needs cleaning

-Broken light in kitchen

97

Quality Inn & Suites

3202 Surfside Blvd.

2 violations

-People preparing food need food handlers permit

-Broken ceiling tile

97

Rigatoni's Italian Restaurant

10501 Leopard at Mckinzie, Suite A

2 violations

-Ice machine needs cleaning

-Doors need to be self-closing

91

Rock & Roll Sushi Lounge

15121 SPID

5 violations

-Cooks need to wear gloves

-Cooks need hair and beard guards

99

Siempre

4117 S. Staples

1 violation

-Fridge door broken

95

Taqueria el Centenario

10301 Leopard St.

4 violations

-Doesn't use scoops for flour

-Fan and tile need fixing

99

Zambra fusion

5625 Saratoga blvd.

1 violation

-Wet wipes not in bucket

98

Circle K

6330 McArdle

2 violations

-Microwave needs cleaning

-Fans need cleaning

98

Grace United Methodist Church

14521 Northwest Blvd.

1 violation

-Ice machine dirty

98

Hu-Dat Noodle House

14017 Northwest Blvd. #101

2 violations

-Grease behind stove

-Cooler and fans need cleaning

97

Jack in the Box

10602 IH-37 Access

2 violations

-Toaster dirty

-Moldy ceiling tile

98

London Bar and Grill

1290 fm 4575 #k

1 violation

-Dishrags in hand washing area

99

McAlister's DELI

5801 Saratoga Blvd.

1 violation

-Improperly air drying

94

Monica's Restaurant

10137 Leopard st

4 violations

-Food improperly labeled and dated

-Cooks wearing jewelry

97

River Hills Country Club

4225 River Hills Dr.

2 violations

-Dirty ice machine

-Grill needs vent service

96

Starbucks Coffee

5634 Saratoga Blvd.

2 violations

-No paper towels at handwashing station

-Milk spill in fridge

96

Stripes Store

5614 Saratoga blvd

2 violations

-Outdated food items

-Dirty ice machine

95

Taqueria Nayarit

9744 Leopard

4 violations

-Using cups as scoops

-Cooks need beardguards

93

Beachside Market

502 Burleson

4 violations

-Cappuccino machine dirty

-Drinks need to be above 6’’ off ground

98

Antojitos Toxicos

2833 SPID

1 violation

-Products were not 6 inches off the floor

96

Circle K #2740971

4101 Greenwood

2 violations

-Ceiling leak from condensation on ac unit

-Ceiling fixtures had accumulation of residue

98

Corpus Christi Hampton Inn & Suites

5879 SPID

1 violation

-Utensils stored improperly; were out of apple containers

97

Jason's Deli

5325 Saratoga #200

2 violations

-Not properly washing lids

-Wet cloths not in sanitation buckets

92

La Bamba Sno-Balls #3

3113 S Port Ave

4 violations

-Did not provide food handlers card

-Did not provide valid health permit

99

Milky Coffee Bar

5892 everheart rd

1 violation

-Not using proper unensils for dry ingredients

95

Pollos Azados la Frontera

3113 S Port

3 violations

-Sack of onions kept on floor

-Grill shelves in coolers not clean

95

Progreso lmmm Corpus Christi #1 llc

4214 ayers

5 violations

-Not cleaning cutting area between tasks

-Bulk items not sealed properly

95

Quarsar Arcade

5862 everhart rd.

2 violations

-Improperly storong food

-Thermometers not in all coolers

97

Spec's Liquor #68

5625-a SPID

1 violation

-Food not 6 inches off floor

97

Stripes Store #17545h

3053 Waldron rd

2 violations

-Tubes on soda machine need to be drained

-Need paper towels

99

The Fleet Reserve Association - #94

1651 Flour Bluff Dr.

1 violation

-Gap in backdoor

—------------------------

Perfect scores (26)

—------------------------

Dr. J.A. Garcia elementary cafeteria

1945 gollihar

Driscoll middle school cafeteria

3501 kenwood

Domino's pizza

15401 s. Padre island dr ste 101

Holiday inn express

13425 brookhaven dr

Hyped up nutrition

15122 northwest blvd ste #5

Best western northwest

3838 hwy 77

Northwest senior citizen center

9725 up river rd.

Ramirez candies inc. Dba dulcerias pinkis

2308 horne rd

Rock and rolling ice cream

2033 airline rd ste g5

Rock's discount vitamins -n- more

6004 s. Padre island dr.

Step up nutrition

5315 everhart rd ste 3

Super 8 northwest

11217 ih 37

Travis elementary school cafeteria

3210 churchill dr

Water tree corpus christi

4041 ayers

Boardwalk cafe & cajun

706 nas dr.

Cookie & crumb bake shop

1220 airline rd #140

Hemispheres cafe (inside texas a&m university hall)

6300 ocean dr

Sonic drive inn

13913 northwest blvd.

Target store starbucks

5425 s. Padre island dr.

The protein studio

4117 s. Staples st suite # 340

Yo' south philly steak shop llc

3314 surfside blvd

River square early head start center

10342 river run blvd.

Stripes store

3058 laguna shores rd

The pelican lounge

14330 s. Padre island dr. #B

Aviator distilling

401 aviator dr

Jessie little v.F.W. Post #8932

702 jester

See all the gradesfrom our past Kitchen Cops stories here.