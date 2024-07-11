Kitchen Cops for the week of July 1st thru 4th

Perfect Scores
CC Donuts
5346 Everhart
Divina Dulzura Bakery
4817 Saratoga
and the Middle East Deli on the 5400 block of Everhart, which has been open nearly ten years.
"A Perfect Score from inspectors doesn't mean the food is good, it means everything else is good. All the dishes. The kitchen. The floors. The freezers. The food. All of them are the wya they're supposed to be. Correct," said deli manager Josh Garcia. "And I think that's what leads to great food. Is having the quality of everything. Making sure everything's up to date. Everything's perfect, so that when you cook it you're already starting off on the right foot."
Josh tells us he's been deli manager almost 5 years, when they earned another 100 from inspectors. So he knows what they do to earn a Perfect Score and sticker.
So we asked, "do cuustomers come in and go 'oh you got a Perfect Score. So let's go. Yeah, pretty much. They feel very confident. They want to see what it's all about."
The folks who own the deli and the market next door, Mitchell and Liza Hamauei, have been in business here for more than 25 years.
Congratulations to the Middle east Deli and Market for keeping it clean and safe !
Also earning PERFECT Scores...
Pizza Hut
5933 Mc Ardle
Short Stop East
210 N Upshaw
Sonic
11121 Leopard
Donut Palace
604 N Alister
Port A
The B List
Bubba's 33
1921 SPID
7 Violations
89
Burger King
309 IH 37
6 Violations
88
Noodles & Dumplings
6505 Everhart
7 Violations
88
The Low Score
El Caporal Mexican Restaurant
4450 Greenwood
9 Violations
-Remove Moldy Veggies
-Roaches
-Same Score As Last Insp. 3-13-24