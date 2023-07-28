Kitchen Cops for the week of July 17 to July 21

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KCOPS for week of 7-17 thru 7-21
PERFECT
------------
AKASHA
1017 Airline Rd.
Chick-Fil-A
13701 Northwest Blvd.
5929 Saratoga Blvd.
Drinkin and Smokin BBQ
10618 SPID
Mi Mundo Daycare
1617 Paul Jones Ave.
Smallcakes
5638 Saratoga Blvd.
Sonic
4801 S Staples St.
Texas Roadhouse
2029 SPID
Whataburger
121 N Shoreline BLvd.
Whataburger
6241 Saratoga Blvd.
---------
'B' LIST
89 - Xpress Burgers
10446 IH 37
5 violations
- Don't store chemicals near or above food
- Food manager must be present when kitchen is in use
87 - Kiko's
5514 Everhart Rd.
8 violations
- Ceiling tiles cracked/caving in
- Keep foods separate/don't stack w/o lids
87 - Sal's Bronx Pizza
5922 Yorktown Blvd.
6 violations
- Calzones at wrong temp.
- Keep record of when calzones were displayed and when to dispose of them
81 - MC DONALD'S
6306 Saratoga Blvd.
10 violations
- Gnats
- Clean creamer/frappe machine
79 - Luby's
5730 Saratoga Blvd.
11 violations
- Gnats
- Products inside meat, fish and pastry walk-in cooler at wrong temp