Kitchen Cops for the week of July 17 to July 21

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KCOPS for week of 7-17 thru 7-21

PERFECT

------------

AKASHA

1017 Airline Rd.

Chick-Fil-A

13701 Northwest Blvd.

5929 Saratoga Blvd.

Drinkin and Smokin BBQ

10618 SPID

Mi Mundo Daycare

1617 Paul Jones Ave.

Smallcakes

5638 Saratoga Blvd.

Sonic

4801 S Staples St.

Texas Roadhouse

2029 SPID

Whataburger

121 N Shoreline BLvd.

Whataburger

6241 Saratoga Blvd.

---------

'B' LIST

89 - Xpress Burgers

10446 IH 37

5 violations

- Don't store chemicals near or above food

- Food manager must be present when kitchen is in use

87 - Kiko's

5514 Everhart Rd.

8 violations

- Ceiling tiles cracked/caving in

- Keep foods separate/don't stack w/o lids

87 - Sal's Bronx Pizza

5922 Yorktown Blvd.

6 violations

- Calzones at wrong temp.

- Keep record of when calzones were displayed and when to dispose of them

81 - MC DONALD'S

6306 Saratoga Blvd.

10 violations

- Gnats

- Clean creamer/frappe machine

79 - Luby's

5730 Saratoga Blvd.

11 violations

- Gnats

- Products inside meat, fish and pastry walk-in cooler at wrong temp