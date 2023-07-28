Watch Now
Kitchen Cops for the week of July 17 to July 21

Kitchen Cops
KZTV file image.
We learned today that health department inspections have returned.
Kitchen Cops
Posted at 9:04 PM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 22:05:20-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KCOPS for week of 7-17 thru 7-21

PERFECT
------------
AKASHA
1017 Airline Rd.

Chick-Fil-A
13701 Northwest Blvd.
5929 Saratoga Blvd.

Drinkin and Smokin BBQ
10618 SPID

Mi Mundo Daycare
1617 Paul Jones Ave.

Smallcakes
5638 Saratoga Blvd.

Sonic
4801 S Staples St.

Texas Roadhouse
2029 SPID

Whataburger
121 N Shoreline BLvd.

Whataburger
6241 Saratoga Blvd.

---------

'B' LIST

89 - Xpress Burgers
10446 IH 37
5 violations
- Don't store chemicals near or above food
- Food manager must be present when kitchen is in use

87 - Kiko's
5514 Everhart Rd.
8 violations
- Ceiling tiles cracked/caving in
- Keep foods separate/don't stack w/o lids

87 - Sal's Bronx Pizza
5922 Yorktown Blvd.
6 violations
- Calzones at wrong temp.
- Keep record of when calzones were displayed and when to dispose of them

81 - MC DONALD'S
6306 Saratoga Blvd.
10 violations
- Gnats
- Clean creamer/frappe machine

79 - Luby's
5730 Saratoga Blvd.
11 violations
- Gnats
- Products inside meat, fish and pastry walk-in cooler at wrong temp

