Kitchen Cops for the week of July 10 thru July 14

Perfect Scores
Whataburger Field
-Main kitchen
-Cotton Club
-Dippin’ Dots
-Dessert Portable
The Bay Jewel
624 mesquite
Tapology
4334 S Staples
Southside Montessori School
5330 Holly
Freddy’s Frozen Custard
4018 SPID
Postres Lily
2833 SPID(CC Trade Center)
Kings Donuts
7602 S Staples
HEB
4444 Kostoryz
Fruit King Produce
4702 Ayers
Domino’s Pizza
1620 SPID
Doll’s Tasti da-Lite
2833 SPID(CC Trade Center)
D’lites Ice Cream
6202 Dunbarton Oaks
Dippin’ Dots
La Palmera Mall
Coastal Bend Food Bank
826 Krill
CC Donuts
4006 Weber
Ariel’s Playroom
Childcare Center #2
12345 Leopard
___________________________________
The ‘B’ List
88 - Subway
7602 S Staples
7 violations
-don’t thaw meat at room temp.
-clean inside deli refrigerator
88-Hana Poke
6113 Saratoga
8 violations
-cert. Food mgr must always be present
-lowest score ever
87-Agave Jalisco
2001 Ayers
9 violations
-flies & gnats
-contents of any open cans must be put in new container not original container
85-Golden Crown
6601 Everhart
10 violations
-gnats
-clean grease build-up behind equipment
84-Bluffalo Wing Southside
5802 yorktown
8 violations
-gnats
-womens restroom needs attention