Kitchen Cops for the week of July 10 thru July 14

Posted at 5:38 PM, Jul 20, 2023
Perfect Scores

Whataburger Field

-Main kitchen
-Cotton Club
-Dippin’ Dots
-Dessert Portable

The Bay Jewel
624 mesquite

Tapology
4334 S Staples

Southside Montessori School
5330 Holly

Freddy’s Frozen Custard
4018 SPID

Postres Lily
2833 SPID(CC Trade Center)

Kings Donuts
7602 S Staples

HEB
4444 Kostoryz

Fruit King Produce
4702 Ayers

Domino’s Pizza
1620 SPID

Doll’s Tasti da-Lite
2833 SPID(CC Trade Center)

D’lites Ice Cream
6202 Dunbarton Oaks

Dippin’ Dots
La Palmera Mall

Coastal Bend Food Bank
826 Krill

CC Donuts
4006 Weber

Ariel’s Playroom
Childcare Center #2
12345 Leopard

The ‘B’ List

88 - Subway
7602 S Staples

7 violations
-don’t thaw meat at room temp.
-clean inside deli refrigerator

88-Hana Poke
6113 Saratoga

8 violations
-cert. Food mgr must always be present
-lowest score ever

87-Agave Jalisco
2001 Ayers

9 violations
-flies & gnats
-contents of any open cans must be put in new container not original container

85-Golden Crown
6601 Everhart

10 violations
-gnats
-clean grease build-up behind equipment

84-Bluffalo Wing Southside
5802 yorktown

8 violations
-gnats
-womens restroom needs attention

