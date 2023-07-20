Kitchen Cops for the week of July 10 thru July 14

Perfect Scores

Whataburger Field

-Main kitchen

-Cotton Club

-Dippin’ Dots

-Dessert Portable

The Bay Jewel

624 mesquite

Tapology

4334 S Staples

Southside Montessori School

5330 Holly

Freddy’s Frozen Custard

4018 SPID

Postres Lily

2833 SPID(CC Trade Center)

Kings Donuts

7602 S Staples

HEB

4444 Kostoryz

Fruit King Produce

4702 Ayers

Domino’s Pizza

1620 SPID

Doll’s Tasti da-Lite

2833 SPID(CC Trade Center)

D’lites Ice Cream

6202 Dunbarton Oaks

Dippin’ Dots

La Palmera Mall

Coastal Bend Food Bank

826 Krill

CC Donuts

4006 Weber

Ariel’s Playroom

Childcare Center #2

12345 Leopard

___________________________________

The ‘B’ List

88 - Subway

7602 S Staples

7 violations

-don’t thaw meat at room temp.

-clean inside deli refrigerator

88-Hana Poke

6113 Saratoga

8 violations

-cert. Food mgr must always be present

-lowest score ever

87-Agave Jalisco

2001 Ayers

9 violations

-flies & gnats

-contents of any open cans must be put in new container not original container

85-Golden Crown

6601 Everhart

10 violations

-gnats

-clean grease build-up behind equipment

84-Bluffalo Wing Southside

5802 yorktown

8 violations

-gnats

-womens restroom needs attention