Kitchen Cops for the week of January 22nd through January 26th

Posted at 3:18 PM, Feb 01, 2024

Perfect Scores Broadmoor Senior Center

1651 Tarlton Burger King

5288 Old Brownsville Rd Subway

526 Enterprise Turbo Grill

1000 International Drive(Ccia) __________________________ The B List 88

La Paletera #1

5021 Kostoryz 6 Violations 87

Norma's Fruits Delights

4737 Kostoryz 8 Violations 82

Taco Palenque

5617 Saratoga 12 Violations _____________________________ The Low Score 78

Taqueria Mi Casita

1821 Ayers 12 Violations -Certified Food Mgr Must Be Present At All Times -Posted Health Permit Expired! Renew Immediately

