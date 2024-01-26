Kitchen Cops for the week of January 15th through January 19th

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.
Perfect Scores
Clem's Marina
13304 SPID
Executive Surf Club-Back Bar
306 N Chaparral
Grace United Methodist Church
14521 Northwest Blvd
My Pre School & Child Dev Center
3046 S Alameda
Taco Bell
14601 Northwest Blvd
_________________________________
The B List
88
Church's Fried Chicken
2901 Ayers
7 Violations
-Fried Chicken 'On Line'
Holding At Wrong Temp
-Employees Must Wear Effective Hair/Beard Guards
-Lowest Score Since Nov. 25, 2013
88
El Olvido Hacienda
14617 Northwest Blvd
5 Violations
-Cracked Eggs Holding At Wrong Temp
-Clean Ice Machine
-Lowest Score Ever
____________________________
Low Score
87
San Miguel
200 N Staples
7 Violations
-Need Thermometers In All Refrigeration
-Obtain Current Permit
See all the gradesfrom our past Kitchen Cops stories here.