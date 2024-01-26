Kitchen Cops for the week of January 15th through January 19th

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.

Perfect Scores

Clem's Marina

13304 SPID

Executive Surf Club-Back Bar

306 N Chaparral

Grace United Methodist Church

14521 Northwest Blvd

My Pre School & Child Dev Center

3046 S Alameda

Taco Bell

14601 Northwest Blvd

_________________________________

The B List

88

Church's Fried Chicken

2901 Ayers

7 Violations

-Fried Chicken 'On Line'

Holding At Wrong Temp

-Employees Must Wear Effective Hair/Beard Guards

-Lowest Score Since Nov. 25, 2013

88

El Olvido Hacienda

14617 Northwest Blvd

5 Violations

-Cracked Eggs Holding At Wrong Temp

-Clean Ice Machine

-Lowest Score Ever

____________________________

Low Score

87

San Miguel

200 N Staples

7 Violations

-Need Thermometers In All Refrigeration

-Obtain Current Permit

