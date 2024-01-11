Watch Now
Kitchen Cops for the week of January 1 through January 5th

A Corpus Christi restaurant open barely a month earns a score of 100 from health inspectors
KZTV
Posted at 4:43 PM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 17:43:48-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's been keeping it clean. and who needs to clean it up. These are scores from city-county health inspectors for the first week of 2024 January 1st thru 5th.

"Tell me about the feeling when you put your name on the window. You put your name on the overhang and the first customer walks in. That's a great feeling. I mean it's been a dream of mine to have my own place."

That's part of our conversation with Joseph Elizalde, owner of Joseph's Lunchbox, a new restaurant at the intersection of Alameda and Robert.

It's his first time owning his own restaurant after more than 20 years of being an employee at various restaurants around Corpus Christi.

Joseph's Lunchbox opened right before the Christmas holidays.

So imagine Elizalde's reaction when the inspector just walked in last week.

"You didn't know they were coming. No, not at all," he told us. "What was your reaction when the guy walked in the door and says I'm with the health department? Uh stay calm. Stay calm and just be prepared."

Well guess what ?

The inspectors looked around and gave them a score of 100. A Perfect score !

"I've dreamt about this," Elizalde told us as he proudly put the Perfect score sticker on the front window of his place.

So congratulations to Joseph and his wife Leslie and his crew on earning their very first perfect score.

______________________________________

Perfect Scores

Barton St Pub
10618 SPID

Chick-Fil-A
La Palmera Mall

Little Caesar's Pizza
10529 SPID

Little Roos Pre-School
15109 Northwest Blvd

Nothing Bundt Cakes
5425 SPID

Subway
4256 S Alameda

_____________________________

On "The B List..."

89
Casa Vieja Jalisco
9929 SPID
7 Violations

88
El Gallo De Jalisco
10329 Spid
8 Violations

86
El Canelo
1805 SPID
6 Violations

83
Taqueria La Tapatia #3
4521 Ayers
9 Violations

___________________________________

This Week's Low Score Goes To...

78
Ojos Locos
5133 SPID
13 Violations

-No Mgr On Duty During Inspection

-Need Hot Water

-Lowest Score Ever

Kitchen Cops