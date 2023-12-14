Kitchen Cops for the week of December 4th through December 8th

Posted at 4:39 PM, Dec 14, 2023

Perfect Scores Agua Dulce Elementary

1 Longhorn Dr. Bishop Primary School

705 W Main St. Petronila Elementary

2391 Cr 67 Fresh Donut

1216 Waldron Giovanini's Pizza & Pasta

711 N Carancahua HEB

4320 S Alameda McDonald's

1229 Waldron Stingers Coffee

1304 Airline

7042 S Staples Blanche Moore Elem

6121 Durant Circle Club Estates Elem

5222 Merganser Dawson Elem

6821 Sanders Driscoll Elem

315 W Dragon Driscoll Middle School

3501 Kenwood Grant Middle School

4350 Aaron Dr Gibson Elem

5723 Hampshire Kaffie Middle School

5922 Brockhampton King HS

5225 Gollihar Kostoryz Elem

3602 Panama Martin Middle School

3502 Greenwood Mireles Elem

7658 Cimarron Rose Shaw Elem

2920 Soledad St. Pius X School & Church

47 St. Pius Dr __________________________ The B List 85

London Bar & Grill

1290 Fm 43 8 Violations 85

El Caporal

4450 Greenwood 7 Violations ________________________ Low Score 73

Prescott Meat Market

4414 Prescott 13 Violations -Dented Canned Goods

-Write 'Use By' Date On Left-Over Menudo

-Lowest Score Ever See all the gradesfrom our past Kitchen Cops stories here.

