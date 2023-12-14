Kitchen Cops for the week of December 4th through December 8th

Perfect Scores
Agua Dulce Elementary
1 Longhorn Dr.
Bishop Primary School
705 W Main St.
Petronila Elementary
2391 Cr 67
Fresh Donut
1216 Waldron
Giovanini's Pizza & Pasta
711 N Carancahua
HEB
4320 S Alameda
McDonald's
1229 Waldron
Stingers Coffee
1304 Airline
7042 S Staples
Blanche Moore Elem
6121 Durant Circle
Club Estates Elem
5222 Merganser
Dawson Elem
6821 Sanders
Driscoll Elem
315 W Dragon
Driscoll Middle School
3501 Kenwood
Grant Middle School
4350 Aaron Dr
Gibson Elem
5723 Hampshire
Kaffie Middle School
5922 Brockhampton
King HS
5225 Gollihar
Kostoryz Elem
3602 Panama
Martin Middle School
3502 Greenwood
Mireles Elem
7658 Cimarron
Rose Shaw Elem
2920 Soledad
St. Pius X School & Church
47 St. Pius Dr
The B List
85
London Bar & Grill
1290 Fm 43
8 Violations
85
El Caporal
4450 Greenwood
7 Violations
Low Score
73
Prescott Meat Market
4414 Prescott
13 Violations
-Dented Canned Goods
-Write 'Use By' Date On Left-Over Menudo
-Lowest Score Ever
