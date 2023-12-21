Kitchen Cops for the week of December 11th through December 15th

Perfect Scores
Texas State Aquarium
2710 N Shoreline Blvd
Brundrett Middle School
100 Station Port A
Port Aransas Isd
100 Station
West Oso Elementary
1526 Cliff Maus
West Oso Jr Hs
5202 Bear Ln
West Oso Hs
754 Flato Road
JFK Elementary
1102 Villarreal
Sanders Elementary
4102 Republic
Calk Wilson Elementary
3925 Ft Worth
Adkins Middle School
2402 Ennis Joslin
Hicks Elementary
3602 Mc Ardle
Flour Bluff Central Kitchen
2505 Waldron
Flour Bluff Hs
2601 Waldron
Flour Bluff Jr Hs
207 Hustlin’ Hornet
Flour Bluff Primary
537 Hustlin’ Hornet
The B List
83
Taco Palenque
5617 Saratoga
10 Violations
The Low Scores
81
One Stop Market
3931 Ayers
9 Violations
-Pizza Not Holding At Proper Temp
-No Hot Water
81
Los Altos
3310 S Port
-Lowest Score Ever
