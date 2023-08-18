Kitchen Cops for the week of August 7th thru the 11th

The "C" Scores

71

Boat n' Net #1

1411 South Port

14 violations

Among the violations...

-clean, repair, and remove ceiling debris above food prep areas

-provide accurate thermometers in each cooling unit.

72

Boat n' Net Main Plant

Old Brownsville Road

14 Violations

Not washing "produce" properly...

Gnats, rodent droppings, and flies.

76

Boat n' Net #2

4808 Kostoryz

14 violations

Walk in cooler, freeze-fridge, reach-in cooler not holding at a proper temp.

The "B" list

89

Taiwan Restaurant

5425 SPID

88

Acapulco Restaurant

6517 Weber

85

Nueces County Jail

901 Leopard

84

Taqueria Charly

3002 South Port

Perfect Scores

Schlotzsky's

5805 Weber

Subway

4128 S Staples

Subway

5127 Weber

Burger King

Waldron Road

Donut Palace

14602 Compass

One of our photographers stopped by...but got momentarily *distracted by tons of delicious donuts and kolaches.

But he snapped out of it...and presented our kitchen cops "perfect score" sticker to the owner... Who was grateful for our visit.

"i love it. We maintain and keep clean all the time. We work hard and hope our customers will come back and see the donut palace on the island. We appreciate it. Thank you."