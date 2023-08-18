Kitchen Cops for the week of August 7th thru the 11th

The "C" Scores
71
Boat n' Net #1
1411 South Port
14 violations
Among the violations...
-clean, repair, and remove ceiling debris above food prep areas
-provide accurate thermometers in each cooling unit.
72
Boat n' Net Main Plant
Old Brownsville Road
14 Violations
Not washing "produce" properly...
Gnats, rodent droppings, and flies.
76
Boat n' Net #2
4808 Kostoryz
14 violations
Walk in cooler, freeze-fridge, reach-in cooler not holding at a proper temp.
The "B" list
89
Taiwan Restaurant
5425 SPID
88
Acapulco Restaurant
6517 Weber
85
Nueces County Jail
901 Leopard
84
Taqueria Charly
3002 South Port
Perfect Scores
Schlotzsky's
5805 Weber
Subway
4128 S Staples
Subway
5127 Weber
Burger King
Waldron Road
Donut Palace
14602 Compass
One of our photographers stopped by...but got momentarily *distracted by tons of delicious donuts and kolaches.
But he snapped out of it...and presented our kitchen cops "perfect score" sticker to the owner... Who was grateful for our visit.
"i love it. We maintain and keep clean all the time. We work hard and hope our customers will come back and see the donut palace on the island. We appreciate it. Thank you."