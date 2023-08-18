Watch Now
Kitchen Cops for the week of August 7th thru the 11th

Not a good week for local fast food chain on Kitchen Cops
KitchenCops
Posted at 8:55 PM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 22:05:54-04

The "C" Scores

71
Boat n' Net #1
1411 South Port

14 violations
Among the violations...
-clean, repair, and remove ceiling debris above food prep areas
-provide accurate thermometers in each cooling unit.

72
Boat n' Net Main Plant
Old Brownsville Road

14 Violations
Not washing "produce" properly...
Gnats, rodent droppings, and flies.

76
Boat n' Net #2
4808 Kostoryz

14 violations
Walk in cooler, freeze-fridge, reach-in cooler not holding at a proper temp.

The "B" list

89
Taiwan Restaurant
5425 SPID

88
Acapulco Restaurant
6517 Weber

85
Nueces County Jail
901 Leopard

84
Taqueria Charly
3002 South Port

Perfect Scores

Schlotzsky's
5805 Weber

Subway
4128 S Staples

Subway
5127 Weber

Burger King
Waldron Road

Donut Palace
14602 Compass

One of our photographers stopped by...but got momentarily *distracted by tons of delicious donuts and kolaches.

But he snapped out of it...and presented our kitchen cops "perfect score" sticker to the owner... Who was grateful for our visit.

"i love it. We maintain and keep clean all the time. We work hard and hope our customers will come back and see the donut palace on the island. We appreciate it. Thank you."

