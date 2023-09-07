Kitchen Cops for the week of August 28th thru September 1st

Perfect Scores

Coral Bean Cafe

7426 S Staples

Firehouse Subs

6418 S Staples

Champs South Meat Market

15602 Northwest Blvd

"Keeping the store clean it's just you know communication with the staff that we have here. We make sure we're checking things, walking around, seeing what fell. Coming in and keeping the same schedule we keep every day as far as cleaning," Montray Johnson, Champs Meat Market Manager said.

Champs says they're about to open a second location on SPID and Everhart.

King HS

5225 Gollihar

Little Roo's Pre School

15109 Northwest Blvd

Nueces Cafe

15552 Northwest Blvd

"We just do our best to serve quality food. We make sure everything is clean and just give you the experience that you would want to come home to. Come to, relax to." Jackie Bunney, Manager, Nueces Cafe

Shorty's Place

101 Beach St. Port Aransas

Subway

4101 Hwy 77

Whataburger #3

4510 leopard

Whataburger #334

4021 IH 69 Access Rd

----------

The 'B' list

89

Popeye's

5009 Greenwood

89

Jason's Deli

1416 Airline

86

Barrios

5717 Saratoga

86

Denny's

4918 SPID

----------------

The Low Score

Hunan Express #1

5502 Everhart

9 violatons

-cold holding chicken at wrong temp

-missing thermometers

