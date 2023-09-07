Kitchen Cops for the week of August 28th thru September 1st

Perfect Scores
Coral Bean Cafe
7426 S Staples
Firehouse Subs
6418 S Staples
Champs South Meat Market
15602 Northwest Blvd
"Keeping the store clean it's just you know communication with the staff that we have here. We make sure we're checking things, walking around, seeing what fell. Coming in and keeping the same schedule we keep every day as far as cleaning," Montray Johnson, Champs Meat Market Manager said.
Champs says they're about to open a second location on SPID and Everhart.
King HS
5225 Gollihar
Little Roo's Pre School
15109 Northwest Blvd
Nueces Cafe
15552 Northwest Blvd
"We just do our best to serve quality food. We make sure everything is clean and just give you the experience that you would want to come home to. Come to, relax to." Jackie Bunney, Manager, Nueces Cafe
Shorty's Place
101 Beach St. Port Aransas
Subway
4101 Hwy 77
Whataburger #3
4510 leopard
Whataburger #334
4021 IH 69 Access Rd
----------
The 'B' list
89
Popeye's
5009 Greenwood
89
Jason's Deli
1416 Airline
86
Barrios
5717 Saratoga
86
Denny's
4918 SPID
----------------
The Low Score
Hunan Express #1
5502 Everhart
9 violatons
-cold holding chicken at wrong temp
-missing thermometers
