Watch Now
NewsKitchen Cops

Actions

Kitchen Cops for the week of August 28th thru September 1st

KitchenCops
KZTV
KitchenCops
Posted at 4:51 PM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 17:51:34-04

Perfect Scores

Coral Bean Cafe
7426 S Staples

Firehouse Subs
6418 S Staples

Champs South Meat Market
15602 Northwest Blvd

"Keeping the store clean it's just you know communication with the staff that we have here. We make sure we're checking things, walking around, seeing what fell. Coming in and keeping the same schedule we keep every day as far as cleaning," Montray Johnson, Champs Meat Market Manager said.

Champs says they're about to open a second location on SPID and Everhart.

King HS
5225 Gollihar

Little Roo's Pre School
15109 Northwest Blvd

Nueces Cafe
15552 Northwest Blvd

"We just do our best to serve quality food. We make sure everything is clean and just give you the experience that you would want to come home to. Come to, relax to." Jackie Bunney, Manager, Nueces Cafe

Shorty's Place
101 Beach St. Port Aransas

Subway
4101 Hwy 77

Whataburger #3
4510 leopard

Whataburger #334
4021 IH 69 Access Rd

----------

The 'B' list

89
Popeye's
5009 Greenwood

89
Jason's Deli
1416 Airline

86
Barrios
5717 Saratoga

86
Denny's
4918 SPID

----------------

The Low Score

Hunan Express #1
5502 Everhart

9 violatons
-cold holding chicken at wrong temp
-missing thermometers

See all the gradesfrom our past Kitchen Cops stories here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KitchenCops

Kitchen Cops