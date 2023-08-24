Watch Now
NewsKitchen Cops

Actions

Kitchen Cops for the week of August 14th thru the 18th

KitchenCops
KZTV
KitchenCops
Posted at 5:58 PM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 18:58:36-04

Perfect Scores

Anapolis Christian Academy
3875 S Staples

Asbury United Methodist Church
7501 S Staples

Blanche Moore Elementary
6121 Durant Circle

Calk Wilson Elementary
3925 Ft. Worth

Carroll HS
3202 Saratoga

Coles HS
924 Winnebago

Dawson Elementary
6821 Sanders

Ella Barnes Elementary
2829 Oso Pkwy

Faye Webb Elementary
6953 Boardwalk

Gibson Elementary
5723 Hampshire

Hamlin Middle School
3900 Hamlin

Harold T Branch HS
3902 Morgan

Kaffie Middle School
5922 Brockhampton

Luther Jones Elementary
7533 Lipes

Mireles Elementary
7658 Cimarron

PKK
213 S Chaparral

School of Science & Technology Elementary
3601 Saratoga

School of Science & Tech HS
6633 Evans

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
La Palmera Mall

Smith Elementary
6902 Williams

Sweet Swirl Frozen Yogurt
14457 SPID

Sweet Treats
Cc trade center

Tuloso Midway Primary School
3125 Deer Run

Tuloso Midway Alt. Career Center
7601 Leopard

Veterans Memorial HS
3750 Cimarron

Kolda Elementary
3730 Rodd Field

————

The "B" List

89
Burger Beach Hideaway
6109 McArdle

89
Chacho's Tacos
3700 Ayers

88
Hu dat Noddle House
6418 S Staples

87
Subway
2743 Airline

86
Burger King
6610 Saratoga

86
Mi Casita Taqueria #2
2033 Airline

85
Subway
7602 S Staples

83
Cancun
1023 HWY361

7 violations
-not holding food at proper temp.
-cook needs to wash hands after touching raw meat

——————-

Low scores

81
Taqueria La Tapatia #2
5606 Everhart

8 violations
-products in walk-in cooler holding at wrong temp.
-write 'use by' date on all left-overs

81
Tona's Taqueria
2561 Agnes

10 violations
-need to use gloves when handling 'ready to eat' foods
-label all items not in original packaging

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KitchenCops

Kitchen Cops