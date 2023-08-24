Kitchen Cops for the week of August 14th thru the 18th

Perfect Scores
Anapolis Christian Academy
3875 S Staples
Asbury United Methodist Church
7501 S Staples
Blanche Moore Elementary
6121 Durant Circle
Calk Wilson Elementary
3925 Ft. Worth
Carroll HS
3202 Saratoga
Coles HS
924 Winnebago
Dawson Elementary
6821 Sanders
Ella Barnes Elementary
2829 Oso Pkwy
Faye Webb Elementary
6953 Boardwalk
Gibson Elementary
5723 Hampshire
Hamlin Middle School
3900 Hamlin
Harold T Branch HS
3902 Morgan
Kaffie Middle School
5922 Brockhampton
Luther Jones Elementary
7533 Lipes
Mireles Elementary
7658 Cimarron
PKK
213 S Chaparral
School of Science & Technology Elementary
3601 Saratoga
School of Science & Tech HS
6633 Evans
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
La Palmera Mall
Smith Elementary
6902 Williams
Sweet Swirl Frozen Yogurt
14457 SPID
Sweet Treats
Cc trade center
Tuloso Midway Primary School
3125 Deer Run
Tuloso Midway Alt. Career Center
7601 Leopard
Veterans Memorial HS
3750 Cimarron
Kolda Elementary
3730 Rodd Field
————
The "B" List
89
Burger Beach Hideaway
6109 McArdle
89
Chacho's Tacos
3700 Ayers
88
Hu dat Noddle House
6418 S Staples
87
Subway
2743 Airline
86
Burger King
6610 Saratoga
86
Mi Casita Taqueria #2
2033 Airline
85
Subway
7602 S Staples
83
Cancun
1023 HWY361
7 violations
-not holding food at proper temp.
-cook needs to wash hands after touching raw meat
——————-
Low scores
81
Taqueria La Tapatia #2
5606 Everhart
8 violations
-products in walk-in cooler holding at wrong temp.
-write 'use by' date on all left-overs
81
Tona's Taqueria
2561 Agnes
10 violations
-need to use gloves when handling 'ready to eat' foods
-label all items not in original packaging