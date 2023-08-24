Kitchen Cops for the week of August 14th thru the 18th

Perfect Scores

Anapolis Christian Academy

3875 S Staples

Asbury United Methodist Church

7501 S Staples

Blanche Moore Elementary

6121 Durant Circle

Calk Wilson Elementary

3925 Ft. Worth

Carroll HS

3202 Saratoga

Coles HS

924 Winnebago

Dawson Elementary

6821 Sanders

Ella Barnes Elementary

2829 Oso Pkwy

Faye Webb Elementary

6953 Boardwalk

Gibson Elementary

5723 Hampshire

Hamlin Middle School

3900 Hamlin

Harold T Branch HS

3902 Morgan

Kaffie Middle School

5922 Brockhampton

Luther Jones Elementary

7533 Lipes

Mireles Elementary

7658 Cimarron

PKK

213 S Chaparral

School of Science & Technology Elementary

3601 Saratoga

School of Science & Tech HS

6633 Evans

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

La Palmera Mall

Smith Elementary

6902 Williams

Sweet Swirl Frozen Yogurt

14457 SPID

Sweet Treats

Cc trade center

Tuloso Midway Primary School

3125 Deer Run

Tuloso Midway Alt. Career Center

7601 Leopard

Veterans Memorial HS

3750 Cimarron

Kolda Elementary

3730 Rodd Field

————

The "B" List

89

Burger Beach Hideaway

6109 McArdle

89

Chacho's Tacos

3700 Ayers

88

Hu dat Noddle House

6418 S Staples

87

Subway

2743 Airline

86

Burger King

6610 Saratoga

86

Mi Casita Taqueria #2

2033 Airline

85

Subway

7602 S Staples

83

Cancun

1023 HWY361

7 violations

-not holding food at proper temp.

-cook needs to wash hands after touching raw meat

——————-

Low scores

81

Taqueria La Tapatia #2

5606 Everhart

8 violations

-products in walk-in cooler holding at wrong temp.

-write 'use by' date on all left-overs

81

Tona's Taqueria

2561 Agnes

10 violations

-need to use gloves when handling 'ready to eat' foods

-label all items not in original packaging