Kitchen Cops for the week of April 3 - 7

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "We want to congratulate our kitchen staff because the Kitchen Cops were here. Yes, there is a Kitchen Cops."
A celebration today at Sam Houston Elementary School on Norton.
The cafeteria staff earning their 22nd perfect score from health inspectors since 2009.
Congratulations to Michelle Betancourt, the manager, Mary Jane Pecina, Lupe Prado, and Lydia Serrano.
"And they are going to be showcased on Action Ten News tonight at 6;30 and 10 o'clock."
That announcement, in the school cafeteria, was met with a rousing round of applause from students.
"How does that applause from the kids, how does it sound? How does it feel?"
"It feels great," said Michelle Betancourt, the manager. "It feels like all the hard work is paying off. We love it."
Other perfect scores handed out by inspectors last week were:
BKK Thai Kitchen
3850 S. Alameda
Collegiate HS
101 Baldwin
La Fresa Homeade Ice Cream & More
2818 S. Port
Lucky Panda
5639 Carroll Lane
Mango Frozen Snacks
912 S. Port
Oil Belt Little League Concessions
3910 Cliff Crenshaw
Pizza Patron
4918 Ayers
Tuloso Midway HS Fema Dome
2653 McKinzie
Vernon's
1030 3rd St.
West Oso Jr HS
5202 Bear Lane
___________________________________
The 'A' List
99
TG Allen Elementary
2002 Elizabeth
99
Travis Elementary
3210 Churchill
99
Church's Fried Chicken
3140 Gollihar
99
D'lites Cream
6202 Dunbarton oaks
99
Fanin Elementary
2730 Gollihar
99
Travis Elementary
3210 Churchill
99
Menger Elementary
2401 S. Alameda
98
Burger King
4629 S. Staples
98
Granny's Hot Tamales
2033 Airline
97
Metro Elementary
1707 Ayers
97
La Mala Taquitos
749 Horne Rd.
96
El Ovido Hacienda
14617 Northwest Blvd.
95
Maggie's
5334 Everhart
94
Church's Fried Chicken
3502 leopard
92
Bamboo Garden
1220 Airline
________________________
The 'B' List
88
Peter Piper Pizza
6193 Saratoga
7 violations include label contents of chemical spray bottles and employees with facial hair must wear beard guards
84
Agave Jalisco
2001 Ayers
8 violations incude gnats and use gloves when handling 'ready to eat' foods
______________________________
Low scores
82
Luby's
5730 Saratoga
9 violations include gnats and products not being held at the proper temperature.
81
Prescott Meat Market
4414 Prescot
10 violations include gnats and they need to repair the plumbing at the hand washing sink.
This is their lowest score since an 86 in January of 2015.