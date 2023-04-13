Kitchen Cops for the week of April 3 - 7

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "We want to congratulate our kitchen staff because the Kitchen Cops were here. Yes, there is a Kitchen Cops."

A celebration today at Sam Houston Elementary School on Norton.

The cafeteria staff earning their 22nd perfect score from health inspectors since 2009.

Congratulations to Michelle Betancourt, the manager, Mary Jane Pecina, Lupe Prado, and Lydia Serrano.

"And they are going to be showcased on Action Ten News tonight at 6;30 and 10 o'clock."

That announcement, in the school cafeteria, was met with a rousing round of applause from students.

"How does that applause from the kids, how does it sound? How does it feel?"

"It feels great," said Michelle Betancourt, the manager. "It feels like all the hard work is paying off. We love it."

Other perfect scores handed out by inspectors last week were:

BKK Thai Kitchen

3850 S. Alameda

Collegiate HS

101 Baldwin

La Fresa Homeade Ice Cream & More

2818 S. Port

Lucky Panda

5639 Carroll Lane

Mango Frozen Snacks

912 S. Port

Oil Belt Little League Concessions

3910 Cliff Crenshaw

Pizza Patron

4918 Ayers

Tuloso Midway HS Fema Dome

2653 McKinzie

Vernon's

1030 3rd St.

West Oso Jr HS

5202 Bear Lane

___________________________________

The 'A' List

99

TG Allen Elementary

2002 Elizabeth

99

Travis Elementary

3210 Churchill

99

Church's Fried Chicken

3140 Gollihar

99

D'lites Cream

6202 Dunbarton oaks

99

Fanin Elementary

2730 Gollihar

99

Travis Elementary

3210 Churchill

99

Menger Elementary

2401 S. Alameda

98

Burger King

4629 S. Staples

98

Granny's Hot Tamales

2033 Airline

97

Metro Elementary

1707 Ayers

97

La Mala Taquitos

749 Horne Rd.

96

El Ovido Hacienda

14617 Northwest Blvd.

95

Maggie's

5334 Everhart

94

Church's Fried Chicken

3502 leopard

92

Bamboo Garden

1220 Airline

________________________

The 'B' List

88

Peter Piper Pizza

6193 Saratoga

7 violations include label contents of chemical spray bottles and employees with facial hair must wear beard guards

84

Agave Jalisco

2001 Ayers

8 violations incude gnats and use gloves when handling 'ready to eat' foods

______________________________

Low scores

82

Luby's

5730 Saratoga

9 violations include gnats and products not being held at the proper temperature.

81

Prescott Meat Market

4414 Prescot

10 violations include gnats and they need to repair the plumbing at the hand washing sink.

This is their lowest score since an 86 in January of 2015.

