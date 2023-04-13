Watch Now
Kitchen Cops for the week of April 3 - 7

Congratulations to CCISD school for earning it's 22nd Perfect score from inspectors
We learned today that health department inspections have returned.
Posted at 5:44 PM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 18:45:34-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "We want to congratulate our kitchen staff because the Kitchen Cops were here. Yes, there is a Kitchen Cops."

A celebration today at Sam Houston Elementary School on Norton.

The cafeteria staff earning their 22nd perfect score from health inspectors since 2009.

Congratulations to Michelle Betancourt, the manager, Mary Jane Pecina, Lupe Prado, and Lydia Serrano.

That announcement, in the school cafeteria, was met with a rousing round of applause from students.

"How does that applause from the kids, how does it sound? How does it feel?"

"It feels great," said Michelle Betancourt, the manager. "It feels like all the hard work is paying off. We love it."

Other perfect scores handed out by inspectors last week were:

BKK Thai Kitchen
3850 S. Alameda

Collegiate HS
101 Baldwin

La Fresa Homeade Ice Cream & More
2818 S. Port

Lucky Panda
5639 Carroll Lane

Mango Frozen Snacks
912 S. Port

Oil Belt Little League Concessions
3910 Cliff Crenshaw

Pizza Patron
4918 Ayers

Tuloso Midway HS Fema Dome
2653 McKinzie

Vernon's
1030 3rd St.

West Oso Jr HS
5202 Bear Lane

The 'A' List

99
TG Allen Elementary
2002 Elizabeth

99
Travis Elementary
3210 Churchill

99
Church's Fried Chicken
3140 Gollihar

99
D'lites Cream
6202 Dunbarton oaks

99
Fanin Elementary
2730 Gollihar

99
Travis Elementary
3210 Churchill

99
Menger Elementary
2401 S. Alameda

98
Burger King
4629 S. Staples

98
Granny's Hot Tamales
2033 Airline

97
Metro Elementary
1707 Ayers

97
La Mala Taquitos
749 Horne Rd.

96
El Ovido Hacienda
14617 Northwest Blvd.

95
Maggie's
5334 Everhart

94
Church's Fried Chicken
3502 leopard

92
Bamboo Garden
1220 Airline

The 'B' List

88
Peter Piper Pizza
6193 Saratoga

7 violations include label contents of chemical spray bottles and employees with facial hair must wear beard guards

84
Agave Jalisco
2001 Ayers

8 violations incude gnats and use gloves when handling 'ready to eat' foods

Low scores

82
Luby's
5730 Saratoga

9 violations include gnats and products not being held at the proper temperature.

81
Prescott Meat Market
4414 Prescot

10 violations include gnats and they need to repair the plumbing at the hand washing sink.

This is their lowest score since an 86 in January of 2015.

