Kitchen Cops for the week of April 2nd through the 5th

Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.
Perfect Scores
Calallen East Elemenary
3709 Lott
Calallen Middle School
4602 Cornett
Magee Intermediate School
4201 Calallen Drive
Tuloso Midway Alternative Career Center
7601 Leopard
Schanen Elementary
5717 Kilarmet
Luther Jones Elementary
7533 Lipes
Kostoryz Elementary
3602 Panama
Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream
4701 SPID
Jackson's Hole
6300 Everhart
Jamba Juice
5425 SPID
Subway
4101 Hwy 77
McDonald's
1229 Waldron Rd
Pizza Hut
1216 Waldron Rd
Taco Bell
1217 Waldron Rd
The Blue Clove
5884 Everhart
The B List
88
An's Market
4237 Kostoryz
7 Violations
87
New China Cafe
4110 S Port
8 Violations
87
Agave Jalisco
4258 Baldwin
7 Violations
The Low Scores
82
Bluffalo Wing Co.
5802 Yorktown
9 Violations
-No Mgr Or Cfm On Duty During Inspection
-Need Dates/Labels For Products In Walk-In Cooler
82
QC Meat Market
3002 S Port
10 Violations
-Improper Cold Holding Temps
-Flies/Gnats
