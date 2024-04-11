Kitchen Cops for the week of April 2nd through the 5th

Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, where we see who's keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.

Perfect Scores

Calallen East Elemenary

3709 Lott

Calallen Middle School

4602 Cornett

Magee Intermediate School

4201 Calallen Drive

Tuloso Midway Alternative Career Center

7601 Leopard

Schanen Elementary

5717 Kilarmet

Luther Jones Elementary

7533 Lipes

Kostoryz Elementary

3602 Panama

Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream

4701 SPID

Jackson's Hole

6300 Everhart

Jamba Juice

5425 SPID

Subway

4101 Hwy 77

McDonald's

1229 Waldron Rd

Pizza Hut

1216 Waldron Rd

Taco Bell

1217 Waldron Rd

The Blue Clove

5884 Everhart

___________________________

The B List

88

An's Market

4237 Kostoryz

7 Violations

87

New China Cafe

4110 S Port

8 Violations

87

Agave Jalisco

4258 Baldwin

7 Violations

__________________________

The Low Scores

82

Bluffalo Wing Co.

5802 Yorktown

9 Violations

-No Mgr Or Cfm On Duty During Inspection

-Need Dates/Labels For Products In Walk-In Cooler

82

QC Meat Market

3002 S Port

10 Violations

-Improper Cold Holding Temps

-Flies/Gnats

See all the grades from our past Kitchen Cops stories here.