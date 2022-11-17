Watch Now
Kitchen Cops for the week of 11/7 - 11/11

We learned today that health department inspections have returned.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops reports, exclusively on Action 10 News, where we see who's been keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.

Perfect Scores:

Whataburger
3220 Gollihar

Vick’s
626 N. Port

Subway
4128 S. Staples

Subway
4126 Ayers

Pizza Hut
5933 McArdle

Domino’s
1620 SPID

De Colores Child Development
4639 Corona

Billings Bait & Tackle
13428 SPID

27 restaurants on ‘A’ list

The ‘B’ List

Hermanos Solis
5409 Leopard
89

6 violations
-clean heavy residue from grill shelves
-provide valid food mgr card

Taqueria Jalisco
2433 Cimarron
88

6 violations
-employees must wash hands prior to handling ‘ready to eat’ food
-don’t store raw meat above vegetables

