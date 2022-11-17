Kitchen Cops for the week of 11/7 - 11/11

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops reports, exclusively on Action 10 News, where we see who's been keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.

Perfect Scores:

Whataburger

3220 Gollihar

Vick’s

626 N. Port

Subway

4128 S. Staples

Subway

4126 Ayers

Pizza Hut

5933 McArdle

Domino’s

1620 SPID

De Colores Child Development

4639 Corona

Billings Bait & Tackle

13428 SPID

——————————————

27 restaurants on ‘A’ list

——————————————

The ‘B’ List

Hermanos Solis

5409 Leopard

89

6 violations

-clean heavy residue from grill shelves

-provide valid food mgr card

Taqueria Jalisco

2433 Cimarron

88

6 violations

-employees must wash hands prior to handling ‘ready to eat’ food

-don’t store raw meat above vegetables

