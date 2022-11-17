Kitchen Cops for the week of 11/7 - 11/11

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops reports, exclusively on Action 10 News, where we see who's been keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.
Perfect Scores:
Whataburger
3220 Gollihar
Vick’s
626 N. Port
Subway
4128 S. Staples
Subway
4126 Ayers
Pizza Hut
5933 McArdle
Domino’s
1620 SPID
De Colores Child Development
4639 Corona
Billings Bait & Tackle
13428 SPID
——————————————
27 restaurants on ‘A’ list
——————————————
The ‘B’ List
Hermanos Solis
5409 Leopard
89
6 violations
-clean heavy residue from grill shelves
-provide valid food mgr card
Taqueria Jalisco
2433 Cimarron
88
6 violations
-employees must wash hands prior to handling ‘ready to eat’ food
-don’t store raw meat above vegetables