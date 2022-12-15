Kitchen Cops for the week of 11/28 - 12/02

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More CCISD cafeteria staffs earn perfect scores from city/county health inspectors
There are 14 perfect scores from city/county health inspectors on this week's kitchen cops report.
We congratulate and appreciate the hard work these kitchen staffs do to make sure they are clean and safe.
————————
Perfect scores
Annapolis Christian Academy
3875 S. Staples
Hicks Elementary
3602 McArdle
Montclair Elementary
5241 Kentner
Wood River Creek Elementary
15118 Dry Creek (Calallen)
West Oso HS & Concession(2)
754 Flato Road
School of Science & Technology
3601 Saratoga
School of Science & Technology
6633 Evans
Woodlawn Elementary
1110 Woodlawn
Premier HS
5130 Kostoryz
Student Support Center
4401 Greenwood
2nd Baptist Child Development Center
6701 S. Staples
A bar Z Ponderosa
4901 Burney
Papa John's
2701 Morgan
———-
'A' list
Coastal Bend Food Bank
826 Krill
99
Gibson Elementary
5723 Hampshire
97
St. Cyril & Methodius Church
5002 Kostoryz
97
Dairy Queen
Bypass 77 Main St.
94
Little Woodrow's
1305 Airline
93
Takeniwa
5216 SPID
91