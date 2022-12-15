Watch Now
NewsKitchen Cops

Actions

Kitchen Cops for the week of 11/28 - 12/02

Kitchen Cops
KZTV file image.
We learned today that health department inspections have returned.
Kitchen Cops
Posted at 5:45 PM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 18:47:06-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More CCISD cafeteria staffs earn perfect scores from city/county health inspectors

There are 14 perfect scores from city/county health inspectors on this week's kitchen cops report.

We congratulate and appreciate the hard work these kitchen staffs do to make sure they are clean and safe.

————————

Perfect scores

Annapolis Christian Academy
3875 S. Staples

Hicks Elementary
3602 McArdle

Montclair Elementary
5241 Kentner

Wood River Creek Elementary
15118 Dry Creek (Calallen)

West Oso HS & Concession(2)
754 Flato Road

School of Science & Technology
3601 Saratoga

School of Science & Technology
6633 Evans

Woodlawn Elementary
1110 Woodlawn

Premier HS
5130 Kostoryz

Student Support Center
4401 Greenwood

2nd Baptist Child Development Center
6701 S. Staples

A bar Z Ponderosa
4901 Burney

Papa John's
2701 Morgan

———-

'A' list

Coastal Bend Food Bank
826 Krill

99

Gibson Elementary
5723 Hampshire

97

St. Cyril & Methodius Church
5002 Kostoryz

97

Dairy Queen
Bypass 77 Main St.

94

Little Woodrow's
1305 Airline

93

Takeniwa
5216 SPID

91

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ELECTION 2022

ELECTION 2022