Kitchen Cops for the week of 11/28 - 12/02

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More CCISD cafeteria staffs earn perfect scores from city/county health inspectors

There are 14 perfect scores from city/county health inspectors on this week's kitchen cops report.

We congratulate and appreciate the hard work these kitchen staffs do to make sure they are clean and safe.

————————

Perfect scores

Annapolis Christian Academy

3875 S. Staples

Hicks Elementary

3602 McArdle

Montclair Elementary

5241 Kentner

Wood River Creek Elementary

15118 Dry Creek (Calallen)

West Oso HS & Concession(2)

754 Flato Road

School of Science & Technology

3601 Saratoga

School of Science & Technology

6633 Evans

Woodlawn Elementary

1110 Woodlawn

Premier HS

5130 Kostoryz

Student Support Center

4401 Greenwood

2nd Baptist Child Development Center

6701 S. Staples

A bar Z Ponderosa

4901 Burney

Papa John's

2701 Morgan

———-

'A' list

Coastal Bend Food Bank

826 Krill

99

Gibson Elementary

5723 Hampshire

97

St. Cyril & Methodius Church

5002 Kostoryz

97

Dairy Queen

Bypass 77 Main St.

94

Little Woodrow's

1305 Airline

93

Takeniwa

5216 SPID

91