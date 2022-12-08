Kitchen Cops for the week of 11/21 - 11/25

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops reports, exclusively on Action 10 News, where we see who's been keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.
15 CCISD cafeteria staffs earn perfect scores from inspectors on this week's Kitchen Cops report.
--------------
Perfect scores
TG Allen Elem.
1414 18th St
Baker Middle School
1540 Casa Grande
Browne Middle School
4301 Schanen
Collegiate HS
101 Baldwin
Crockett Elem.
2625 Belton
Cunningham / S. Park Middle School
2901 McArdle
Garcia Elem.
1945 Gollihar
Fannin Elem.
2730 Gollihar
King HS
5225 Gollihar
Menger Elem.
2401 S. Alameda
Metro Elem.
1707 Ayers
Sam Houston Elem.
363 Norton
Schanen Elem.
5717 Kilarmet
Travis Elem.
3210 Churchill
West Oso Elem.
1526 Cliff Maus
Banda's
2751 S. Port
Cafeteria Brittany
9001 Leopard
Bourbon Street Candy Company
5488 SPID
Cookie & Crumb Bake Shop
1220 Airline
Del Mar College Early Learning
101 Baldwin
Dippin' Dots/Doc Popcorn
5488 SPID
H.J. Smoothies Creamery
5488 SPID
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
5488 SPID
Sonic
1735 HWY 361
Texas Roadhouse
2029 SPID
Tres Portillo's Express
2815 Agnes
Whataburger
4444 E. Causeway
Yummy Tummy Cheesecake
4820 Kostoryz
——————-
23 on 'A' list
-----------------—
'B' list
Staples Street Meat Market
7626 S. Staples
81
12 violations;
Store meat & produce 6" from floor
Clean area between meat display and side boards
-----------------
Low score
Boat n' Net
1411 S. Port
76
11 violations;
Provide valid health permit
Seal holes in ceiling above food prep areas