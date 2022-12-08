Kitchen Cops for the week of 11/21 - 11/25

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops reports, exclusively on Action 10 News, where we see who's been keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.

15 CCISD cafeteria staffs earn perfect scores from inspectors on this week's Kitchen Cops report.

--------------

Perfect scores

TG Allen Elem.

1414 18th St

Baker Middle School

1540 Casa Grande

Browne Middle School

4301 Schanen

Collegiate HS

101 Baldwin

Crockett Elem.

2625 Belton

Cunningham / S. Park Middle School

2901 McArdle

Garcia Elem.

1945 Gollihar

Fannin Elem.

2730 Gollihar

King HS

5225 Gollihar

Menger Elem.

2401 S. Alameda

Metro Elem.

1707 Ayers

Sam Houston Elem.

363 Norton

Schanen Elem.

5717 Kilarmet

Travis Elem.

3210 Churchill

West Oso Elem.

1526 Cliff Maus

Banda's

2751 S. Port

Cafeteria Brittany

9001 Leopard

Bourbon Street Candy Company

5488 SPID

Cookie & Crumb Bake Shop

1220 Airline

Del Mar College Early Learning

101 Baldwin

Dippin' Dots/Doc Popcorn

5488 SPID

H.J. Smoothies Creamery

5488 SPID

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

5488 SPID

Sonic

1735 HWY 361

Texas Roadhouse

2029 SPID

Tres Portillo's Express

2815 Agnes

Whataburger

4444 E. Causeway

Yummy Tummy Cheesecake

4820 Kostoryz

——————-

23 on 'A' list

-----------------—

'B' list

Staples Street Meat Market

7626 S. Staples

81

12 violations;

Store meat & produce 6" from floor

Clean area between meat display and side boards

-----------------

Low score

Boat n' Net

1411 S. Port

76

11 violations;

Provide valid health permit

Seal holes in ceiling above food prep areas

