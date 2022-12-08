Watch Now
Kitchen Cops for the week of 11/21 - 11/25

KZTV file image.
We learned today that health department inspections have returned.
Posted at 4:46 PM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 17:46:56-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops reports, exclusively on Action 10 News, where we see who's been keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.

15 CCISD cafeteria staffs earn perfect scores from inspectors on this week's Kitchen Cops report.

--------------

Perfect scores

TG Allen Elem.
1414 18th St

Baker Middle School
1540 Casa Grande

Browne Middle School
4301 Schanen

Collegiate HS
101 Baldwin

Crockett Elem.
2625 Belton

Cunningham / S. Park Middle School
2901 McArdle

Garcia Elem.
1945 Gollihar

Fannin Elem.
2730 Gollihar

King HS
5225 Gollihar

Menger Elem.
2401 S. Alameda

Metro Elem.
1707 Ayers

Sam Houston Elem.
363 Norton

Schanen Elem.
5717 Kilarmet

Travis Elem.
3210 Churchill

West Oso Elem.
1526 Cliff Maus

Banda's
2751 S. Port

Cafeteria Brittany
9001 Leopard

Bourbon Street Candy Company
5488 SPID

Cookie & Crumb Bake Shop
1220 Airline

Del Mar College Early Learning
101 Baldwin

Dippin' Dots/Doc Popcorn
5488 SPID

H.J. Smoothies Creamery
5488 SPID

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
5488 SPID

Sonic
1735 HWY 361

Texas Roadhouse
2029 SPID

Tres Portillo's Express
2815 Agnes

Whataburger
4444 E. Causeway

Yummy Tummy Cheesecake
4820 Kostoryz

——————-

23 on 'A' list

-----------------—

'B' list

Staples Street Meat Market
7626 S. Staples

81

12 violations;
Store meat & produce 6" from floor
Clean area between meat display and side boards

-----------------

Low score

Boat n' Net
1411 S. Port

76

11 violations;
Provide valid health permit
Seal holes in ceiling above food prep areas

