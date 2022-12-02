Watch Now
Kitchen Cops for the week of 11/14 - 11/18

KZTV file image.
We learned today that health department inspections have returned.
Kitchen Cops
Posted at 8:12 PM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 21:12:46-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops reports, exclusively on Action 10 News, where we see who's been keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.

Perfect scores

Chick-Fil-A
4946 S. Staples

Haas Middle School
6630 McArdle

Most Precious Blood School
3502 Saratoga

Kuzina Lebanese Grill
3801 Saratoga

Weinerschnitzel
4221 S. Alameda

Senor Jaime's
4615 Everhart

VFW Post 8932
702 Jester

Schlotzsky's
4218 S Alameda

Odyssey Early Learning of Flour Bluff
10534 SPID

Brooklyn Pie Co.
15326 SPID

Barefoot Beans
345 N Alister
Port Aransas

Billings Bait & Tackle
13428 SPID

Captain Paul's Seafood Market
108 N. Alister
Port Aransas

Surfside Lounge
345 N. Alister
Port Aransas

———-

18 on "A" list
"B" list

————

Kyota Sushi & Seafood
5506 Saratoga

89

6 violations including;
Rodent droppings
Clean microwave & ice machine

Janet's Cakery
5880 Everhart

87
9 violations

Gnats
Wear beard guards

Wings n' More
6022 Sarazen

87
Employees with bandages son hand must wear gloves

——————

Low Score

Taqueria Guadalajara

10341 Leopard

80

10 violations
Maintain all meat sealed in freezer
Write 'use by' dates on food in cooler

