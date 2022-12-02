Kitchen Cops for the week of 11/14 - 11/18

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops reports, exclusively on Action 10 News, where we see who's been keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.

Perfect scores

Chick-Fil-A

4946 S. Staples

Haas Middle School

6630 McArdle

Most Precious Blood School

3502 Saratoga

Kuzina Lebanese Grill

3801 Saratoga

Weinerschnitzel

4221 S. Alameda

Senor Jaime's

4615 Everhart

VFW Post 8932

702 Jester

Schlotzsky's

4218 S Alameda

Odyssey Early Learning of Flour Bluff

10534 SPID

Brooklyn Pie Co.

15326 SPID

Barefoot Beans

345 N Alister

Port Aransas

Billings Bait & Tackle

13428 SPID

Captain Paul's Seafood Market

108 N. Alister

Port Aransas

Surfside Lounge

345 N. Alister

Port Aransas

———-

18 on "A" list

"B" list

————

Kyota Sushi & Seafood

5506 Saratoga

89

6 violations including;

Rodent droppings

Clean microwave & ice machine

Janet's Cakery

5880 Everhart

87

9 violations

Gnats

Wear beard guards

Wings n' More

6022 Sarazen

87

Employees with bandages son hand must wear gloves

——————

Low Score

Taqueria Guadalajara

10341 Leopard

80

10 violations

Maintain all meat sealed in freezer

Write 'use by' dates on food in cooler

