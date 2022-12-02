Kitchen Cops for the week of 11/14 - 11/18

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops reports, exclusively on Action 10 News, where we see who's been keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.
Perfect scores
Chick-Fil-A
4946 S. Staples
Haas Middle School
6630 McArdle
Most Precious Blood School
3502 Saratoga
Kuzina Lebanese Grill
3801 Saratoga
Weinerschnitzel
4221 S. Alameda
Senor Jaime's
4615 Everhart
VFW Post 8932
702 Jester
Schlotzsky's
4218 S Alameda
Odyssey Early Learning of Flour Bluff
10534 SPID
Brooklyn Pie Co.
15326 SPID
Barefoot Beans
345 N Alister
Port Aransas
Billings Bait & Tackle
13428 SPID
Captain Paul's Seafood Market
108 N. Alister
Port Aransas
Surfside Lounge
345 N. Alister
Port Aransas
———-
18 on "A" list
"B" list
————
Kyota Sushi & Seafood
5506 Saratoga
89
6 violations including;
Rodent droppings
Clean microwave & ice machine
Janet's Cakery
5880 Everhart
87
9 violations
Gnats
Wear beard guards
Wings n' More
6022 Sarazen
87
Employees with bandages son hand must wear gloves
——————
Low Score
Taqueria Guadalajara
10341 Leopard
80
10 violations
Maintain all meat sealed in freezer
Write 'use by' dates on food in cooler