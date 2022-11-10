Kitchen Cops for the week of 10/31 - 11/4

Time for this week's Kitchen Cops reports, exclusively on Action 10 News, where we see who's been keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.
These are the scores for the week of Oct. 31 thru Nov 4th .
Perfect scores:
Agua Dulce School Cafeteria
1 Longhorn Dr
Bill Miller BBQ
7102 SPID
Black Diamond Oyster Bar
418 NAS Drive
Boat House Bar & Grill
15241 Leeward Dr.
Dulcerias Pinkis
2308 Horne rd.
El Nuevo Chaparral
2845 S. Port
Granny’s Hot Tamales
3131 McArdle
Gully’s
3029 Laguna Shores
Magnolia Grace Gelato y Mas
14254 SPID
Petronila Elementary
2391 CR 67
Subway (inside WalMart)
1250 Flour Bluff Dr.
The Water’s Edge
11801 SPID
Winton’s Island Candy
601 S. Alister, Port Aransas
--------------
24 ‘A’ list
‘B’ List
Low score
Niko’s Steakhouse - 89
5 violations
Clean inside ice machine
Clean bar soda nozzles