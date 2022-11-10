Watch Now
Kitchen Cops for the week of 10/31 - 11/4

KZTV file image.
We learned today that health department inspections have returned.
Posted at 3:44 PM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 16:44:12-05

Time for this week's Kitchen Cops reports, exclusively on Action 10 News, where we see who's been keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.

These are the scores for the week of Oct. 31 thru Nov 4th .

Perfect scores:

Agua Dulce School Cafeteria
1 Longhorn Dr

Bill Miller BBQ
7102 SPID

Black Diamond Oyster Bar
418 NAS Drive

Boat House Bar & Grill
15241 Leeward Dr.

Dulcerias Pinkis
2308 Horne rd.

El Nuevo Chaparral
2845 S. Port

Granny’s Hot Tamales
3131 McArdle

Gully’s
3029 Laguna Shores

Magnolia Grace Gelato y Mas
14254 SPID

Petronila Elementary
2391 CR 67

Subway (inside WalMart)
1250 Flour Bluff Dr.

The Water’s Edge
11801 SPID

Winton’s Island Candy
601 S. Alister, Port Aransas

--------------

24 ‘A’ list

‘B’ List

Low score

Niko’s Steakhouse - 89
5 violations
Clean inside ice machine
Clean bar soda nozzles

