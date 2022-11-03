Kitchen Cops for the week of 10/24-10/28

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops reports, exclusively on Action 10 News, where we see who's been keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.

These are the scores for the week of Oct. 24 thru Oct.28.

Perfect Scores:

Moody HS Cafeteria & Culinary Arts Dept.

1818 trojan Dr.

St. Pius X Church Hall & School

747 st. Pius Dr.

1st and Ten Sports Bar

3403 SPID

Cakes 2dy4

6040 SPID

Candy Andy

4701 Ayers

Celsito's

15401 SPID

Southern Style Sweets

2134 waldron

El Catrin

805 S. Staples

Frutas y antojitos el rey

4053 panama

Granny's Hot Tamales

3131 Mc Ardle

Nueces Brewing

401 s. water

Papa's Lumpia Hut

4826 Merrimac

R & B Funnel Cakes & More mobile

2050 Rockford Drive

Salty Oak BBQ

4855 s Alameda

Southside Tacos

6318 Penny

Salty Dolphin

15201 Windward Dr

Salvation Army

1804 Buford

Low Scores;

El Tapatio 13941 Northwest Blvd.

86

7 violations:

don't store raw meat above vegetables.

keep chemical spray bottles away from food and disposable gloves.

Feliz Amanacer

4551 violet

86

8 violations:



roaches

raw meat under running water not standing water

Hu Dat

14017 northwest blvd

88

6 violations