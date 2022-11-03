Watch Now
Kitchen Cops for the week of 10/24-10/28

We learned today that health department inspections have returned.
Posted at 4:02 PM, Nov 03, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops reports, exclusively on Action 10 News, where we see who's been keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.

These are the scores for the week of Oct. 24 thru Oct.28.

Perfect Scores:

Moody HS Cafeteria & Culinary Arts Dept.

1818 trojan Dr.

St. Pius X Church Hall & School
747 st. Pius Dr.

1st and Ten Sports Bar
3403 SPID

Cakes 2dy4
6040 SPID

Candy Andy
4701 Ayers

Celsito's
15401 SPID

Southern Style Sweets
2134 waldron

El Catrin
805 S. Staples

Frutas y antojitos el rey
4053 panama

Granny's Hot Tamales
3131 Mc Ardle

Nueces Brewing
401 s. water

Papa's Lumpia Hut
4826 Merrimac

R & B Funnel Cakes & More mobile
2050 Rockford Drive

Salty Oak BBQ
4855 s Alameda

Southside Tacos
6318 Penny

Salty Dolphin
15201 Windward Dr

Salvation Army
1804 Buford

Low Scores;
El Tapatio 13941 Northwest Blvd.
86

7 violations:

  • don't store raw meat above vegetables.
  • keep chemical spray bottles away from food and disposable gloves.

Feliz Amanacer
4551 violet
86

8 violations:

  • roaches
  • raw meat under running water not standing water

Hu Dat
14017 northwest blvd
88
6 violations

