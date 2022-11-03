Kitchen Cops for the week of 10/24-10/28

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops reports, exclusively on Action 10 News, where we see who's been keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.
These are the scores for the week of Oct. 24 thru Oct.28.
Perfect Scores:
Moody HS Cafeteria & Culinary Arts Dept.
1818 trojan Dr.
St. Pius X Church Hall & School
747 st. Pius Dr.
1st and Ten Sports Bar
3403 SPID
Cakes 2dy4
6040 SPID
Candy Andy
4701 Ayers
Celsito's
15401 SPID
Southern Style Sweets
2134 waldron
El Catrin
805 S. Staples
Frutas y antojitos el rey
4053 panama
Granny's Hot Tamales
3131 Mc Ardle
Nueces Brewing
401 s. water
Papa's Lumpia Hut
4826 Merrimac
R & B Funnel Cakes & More mobile
2050 Rockford Drive
Salty Oak BBQ
4855 s Alameda
Southside Tacos
6318 Penny
Salty Dolphin
15201 Windward Dr
Salvation Army
1804 Buford
Low Scores;
El Tapatio 13941 Northwest Blvd.
86
7 violations:
- don't store raw meat above vegetables.
- keep chemical spray bottles away from food and disposable gloves.
Feliz Amanacer
4551 violet
86
8 violations:
- roaches
- raw meat under running water not standing water
Hu Dat
14017 northwest blvd
88
6 violations