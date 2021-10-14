Kitchen Cops: Flies and gnats among violations for local restaurant chain

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week's perfect scores on Kitchen Cops go to the Pizza Hut at 4414 Ayers and the Starbucks on the Island.

George Pierce is one of the managers, and we asked him what his perfect score means to him.

"[It means] that we're a good solid restaurant, and, we have a clean good record...we put a lot of work into that."

There are 15 places on this week's A list with scores ranging from 99-91.

There are also five places on this week's B list, beginning with the very popular Good N'Crisp Chicken on the Island.

Inspectors found 4 violations and gave them a score of 89.

Also on the Island, La Isla Mexican Restaurant. They received six violations and a score of 88.

Casa Vieja Jalisco on Yorktown received 10 violations and scored an 87.

Niko's Steakhouse on Saratoga scored an 85 with their nine violations.

Inspectors found 10 violations at the Boat N'Net #1 on Port, including flies everywhere in the cooking area, and gnats in the soda bib area. They also received a score of 85.

HERE IS THE COMPLETE LIST OF THIS WEEK'S SCORES:

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Perfect Scores

Pizza Hut located at 4414 Ayers

Starbucks Coffee located at 14002 SPID

A-List

--------

99

Whataburger located at 7702 SPID

97

Pizza Hut located at 2120 Staples

Whataburger located at 14301 SPID

96

Sals Bronx Pizza located at 5922 Yorktown

Whataburger located at 7434 Staples

95

Dairy Queen located at 5919 McArdle

Jason’s Deli located at 5325 Saratoga

Jersey Mikes located at 1813 Ennis Joslin

Papa John’s Pizza located at 10338 SPID

94

8TE located at 1220 Airline Citrus

SSS Bistro located at 500 Shoreline

Mi Nueva Casa Restaurant located at 7602 SPID

92

Sonic Drive-In located at 14401 SPID

91

Dragonfly located at 14701 SPID

Poets Restaurants located at 4825 Saratoga

B-List

--------

89

Good N Crisp located at 14601 SPID

Four violations include:

------------------------



Repair all holes in ceiling above food prep area Repair corroded shelf racks in walk-in cooler Do not allow dripping water onto chicken in walk-in cooler Clean all ceilings in walk-in cooler

88

La Isla Mexicana Restaurant located at 14237 SPID

Six violations include:

------------------------



Repair all corroded ceiling tiles above food prep areas Dirty shelf racks in walk-in cooler Keep toxic items off the bar and all food prep areas Seal hole at bottom of back door Dirty fan grill guard in front reaching cooler Seal all holes in ceiling

87

Casa Vieja Jalisco located at 6202 Yorktown

10 violations include:

-------------------------

All food needs to be stored six inches off the floor Do not store raw meat above cooked or ready to eat food Do not store chemicals next to food All leftover food inside refrigerator needs use by date Do not use hand washing sink for anything else but hand washing Employees must use drinking cups with lids Store wiping towels properly Do not use styrofoam cups to dispense sauce Do not use bowls to dispense dry goods Store scoop handles up at all times

85

Niko’s Steakhouse located at 5409 Saratoga

Nine violations include:

-------------------------

Dirty can opener Allow pans to air dry before stacking Employee wiped hands on apron and did not wash hands immediately after Do not store chemicals next to onions Do not use hand washing sink for anything else but hand washing Soap and towels needed at sink Employees must wear effective hair and beard restraints Do not thaw out chicken at room temperature Store ice scoop handles up at all times

85

Boat N Net #1 located at 1411 Port

10 violations include:

------------------------