Kitchen Cops: Feb. 6 - 10

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We begin with our low Score of the week.

The Astor Restaurant at 5533 Leopard

City-County Health District inspectors found 10 violations and handed the restaurant a score of 78.

Among the violations; they need to dispose of rotten produce, and, they need to make sure the hot water works immediately.

Also on this week's C list, meaning inspectors gave the business a score in the 70's is, Sunrise Food #2 at 9001 Hwy. 44.

Inspectors found 11 violations and gave them a score of 79.

Among the violations; they need to control the odor in the men's restroom, and, outdated products were found.

There are 3 places on the B list

Scores between 80-89.

FRONTIER SALOON

9707 LEOPARD

88

6 VIOLATIONS

Among the violations; leaks need to be repaired immediately.

And they need to pest control to control rodents.

CHOPS & EGGS

5802 YORKTOWN

8 VIOLATIONS

86

Among the violations; renew their health permit immediately.

Provide visible thermostat inside all refrigerators.

RILEY'S PUB

6314 YORKTOWN

7 VIOLATIONS

86

Among the violations; get health permit renewed immediately.

Rodent droppings.

12 places on the 'A' list.

That means scores from 99-90.

El Gavilan Pollero

2815 Ruth St.

99

Carino's Italian

1652 SPID

99

Nothing Bundt Cakes

5425 SPID

99

Mc Donald's

4031 Saratoga

99

El Canelo

1805 SPID

98

J Boys

5628 Williams

98

Church's Chicken

10101 SPID

98

Mc Donald's

7522 S. Staples

98

Jersey Mike's

1813 Ennis Joslin

97

My Favorite Muffin & Bagel

3920 SPID

94

Dairy Queen

6169 Saratoga

93

Czech-Mex Bakery & Cafe

711 N. Carancahua

92

11 PERFECT SCORES

FIVE GUYS BURGERS

5425 SPID

We stopped by to give them their Perfect Score sticker..

Saida Robinson, the shift leader says the whole team works together.

"It makes me feel pretty good knowing that our team is doing everything they can to make sure our store is presentable for all of our guests and customers who come and see us."

Also earning Perfect Scores:

Aviator Distilling

401 Aviator Drive

Bubba's 33

1921 SPID

Captain Levi Shrimp Boat

T-Heads Slip #65

Fl. Bluff Central Kitchen

2505 Waldron Rd.

Fl. Bluff HS

2505 Waldron Rd.

Fl. Bluff Intermediate school

2505 Waldron Rd.

Holy Family Catholic Church Kitchen

2509 Naples

Movies Inc.

4222 Wildcat Drive

Nueces County Juvenile Justice Center

2310 Gollihar

Starbucks

14002 SPID

