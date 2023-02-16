Watch Now
NewsKitchen Cops

Actions

Kitchen Cops: Feb. 6 - 10

Flour Bluff ISD earns 3 perfect scores, but 2 other local businesses get low scores from health inspectors
KitchenCops6-10.jpg
Action 10 News
KitchenCops6-10.jpg
Kitchen Cops
Posted at 5:58 PM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 18:58:55-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We begin with our low Score of the week.

The Astor Restaurant at 5533 Leopard
City-County Health District inspectors found 10 violations and handed the restaurant a score of 78.

Among the violations; they need to dispose of rotten produce, and, they need to make sure the hot water works immediately.

Also on this week's C list, meaning inspectors gave the business a score in the 70's is, Sunrise Food #2 at 9001 Hwy. 44.

Inspectors found 11 violations and gave them a score of 79.

Among the violations; they need to control the odor in the men's restroom, and, outdated products were found.

There are 3 places on the B list
Scores between 80-89.

FRONTIER SALOON
9707 LEOPARD
88
6 VIOLATIONS
Among the violations; leaks need to be repaired immediately.
And they need to pest control to control rodents.

CHOPS & EGGS
5802 YORKTOWN
8 VIOLATIONS
86
Among the violations; renew their health permit immediately.
Provide visible thermostat inside all refrigerators.

RILEY'S PUB
6314 YORKTOWN
7 VIOLATIONS
86
Among the violations; get health permit renewed immediately.
Rodent droppings.

12 places on the 'A' list.
That means scores from 99-90.

El Gavilan Pollero
2815 Ruth St.
99

Carino's Italian
1652 SPID
99

Nothing Bundt Cakes
5425 SPID
99

Mc Donald's
4031 Saratoga
99

El Canelo
1805 SPID
98

J Boys
5628 Williams
98

Church's Chicken
10101 SPID
98

Mc Donald's
7522 S. Staples
98

Jersey Mike's
1813 Ennis Joslin
97

My Favorite Muffin & Bagel
3920 SPID
94

Dairy Queen
6169 Saratoga
93

Czech-Mex Bakery & Cafe
711 N. Carancahua
92

11 PERFECT SCORES

FIVE GUYS BURGERS
5425 SPID
We stopped by to give them their Perfect Score sticker..

Saida Robinson, the shift leader says the whole team works together.
"It makes me feel pretty good knowing that our team is doing everything they can to make sure our store is presentable for all of our guests and customers who come and see us."

Also earning Perfect Scores:

Aviator Distilling
401 Aviator Drive

Bubba's 33
1921 SPID

Captain Levi Shrimp Boat
T-Heads Slip #65

Fl. Bluff Central Kitchen
2505 Waldron Rd.

Fl. Bluff HS
2505 Waldron Rd.

Fl. Bluff Intermediate school
2505 Waldron Rd.

Holy Family Catholic Church Kitchen
2509 Naples

Movies Inc.
4222 Wildcat Drive

Nueces County Juvenile Justice Center
2310 Gollihar

Starbucks
14002 SPID

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ELECTION 2022

ELECTION 2022