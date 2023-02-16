Kitchen Cops: Feb. 6 - 10

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We begin with our low Score of the week.
The Astor Restaurant at 5533 Leopard
City-County Health District inspectors found 10 violations and handed the restaurant a score of 78.
Among the violations; they need to dispose of rotten produce, and, they need to make sure the hot water works immediately.
Also on this week's C list, meaning inspectors gave the business a score in the 70's is, Sunrise Food #2 at 9001 Hwy. 44.
Inspectors found 11 violations and gave them a score of 79.
Among the violations; they need to control the odor in the men's restroom, and, outdated products were found.
There are 3 places on the B list
Scores between 80-89.
FRONTIER SALOON
9707 LEOPARD
88
6 VIOLATIONS
Among the violations; leaks need to be repaired immediately.
And they need to pest control to control rodents.
CHOPS & EGGS
5802 YORKTOWN
8 VIOLATIONS
86
Among the violations; renew their health permit immediately.
Provide visible thermostat inside all refrigerators.
RILEY'S PUB
6314 YORKTOWN
7 VIOLATIONS
86
Among the violations; get health permit renewed immediately.
Rodent droppings.
12 places on the 'A' list.
That means scores from 99-90.
El Gavilan Pollero
2815 Ruth St.
99
Carino's Italian
1652 SPID
99
Nothing Bundt Cakes
5425 SPID
99
Mc Donald's
4031 Saratoga
99
El Canelo
1805 SPID
98
J Boys
5628 Williams
98
Church's Chicken
10101 SPID
98
Mc Donald's
7522 S. Staples
98
Jersey Mike's
1813 Ennis Joslin
97
My Favorite Muffin & Bagel
3920 SPID
94
Dairy Queen
6169 Saratoga
93
Czech-Mex Bakery & Cafe
711 N. Carancahua
92
11 PERFECT SCORES
FIVE GUYS BURGERS
5425 SPID
We stopped by to give them their Perfect Score sticker..
Saida Robinson, the shift leader says the whole team works together.
"It makes me feel pretty good knowing that our team is doing everything they can to make sure our store is presentable for all of our guests and customers who come and see us."
Also earning Perfect Scores:
Aviator Distilling
401 Aviator Drive
Bubba's 33
1921 SPID
Captain Levi Shrimp Boat
T-Heads Slip #65
Fl. Bluff Central Kitchen
2505 Waldron Rd.
Fl. Bluff HS
2505 Waldron Rd.
Fl. Bluff Intermediate school
2505 Waldron Rd.
Holy Family Catholic Church Kitchen
2509 Naples
Movies Inc.
4222 Wildcat Drive
Nueces County Juvenile Justice Center
2310 Gollihar
Starbucks
14002 SPID