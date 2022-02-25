Kitchen Cops: Feb. 24, 2022

Perfect Scores
———————
- Whataburger located at 6241 Saratoga
A-List
———
99
- Papi Chulo’s Mexican Restaurant located at 4861 Saratoga
- Schlotzsky’s located at 5630 Saratoga
- The Bar-B-Que Man located at 4931 I37
97
- BJ’s Restaurant located at 5037 SPID
- Fresco located at 619 Chaparral
- Joe’s Crab Shack located at 5025 SPID
- On the Border located at 5117 SPID
96
- Little Caesar’s located at 11262 Leopard
- Sonic Drive Inn located at 13913 Northwest
- Surfing Crab located at 6418 Staples
- The Chicken Shack located at 11174 Up River
- Whataburger located 4545 Violet
- Wienerschitzel located at 4001 Hwy 77
93
- Domino’s Pizza located at 5802 Yorktown
92
- Rock Star Sushi & Hibachi located at 41014 I69 Access
90
- Good N Crisp located at 4101 I69 Access
B-List
———
89
- Casa Vieja Jalisco located at 6202 Yorktown
Violations include:
- Store chemicals away from food
- Date and cover food in refrigerator
- Expired permit
- Employees need beard restraints
- Store wiping cloths properly
- ice scoop stored on top of ice machine
- Repair back door sweep
88
- Brizuela’s Restaurant located at 16301 FM 624
Violations include:
- Raw meat stored above cooked meat
- Meat not thawed properly
- All leftovers need use by date
- Visible thermometers needed in all refrigerators
- Handwashing sink not working
- Employees must wear effective hair restraints
- No jewelry allowed
- Do not use bowls to dispense food
- Store utensils handle out
88
- K-Bob’s Steakhouse located at 14526 Northwest
Violations include:
- Dirty can opener
- Dirty pans
- Employees must wash hands prior to putting on disposable gloves
- No hot water
- Do not use hand washing sink for anything else but hand washing
- Employees with facial hair must wear beard guards
- Store wiping cloths properly