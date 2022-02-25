Watch
Kitchen Cops: Feb. 24, 2022

We learned today that health department inspections have returned.
Posted at 6:03 PM, Feb 24, 2022
Perfect Scores
  • Whataburger located at 6241 Saratoga

A-List
99

  • Papi Chulo’s Mexican Restaurant located at 4861 Saratoga
  • Schlotzsky’s located at 5630 Saratoga
  • The Bar-B-Que Man located at 4931 I37

97

  • BJ’s Restaurant located at 5037 SPID
  • Fresco located at 619 Chaparral
  • Joe’s Crab Shack located at 5025 SPID
  • On the Border located at 5117 SPID

96

  • Little Caesar’s located at 11262 Leopard
  • Sonic Drive Inn located at 13913 Northwest
  • Surfing Crab located at 6418 Staples
  • The Chicken Shack located at 11174 Up River
  • Whataburger located 4545 Violet
  • Wienerschitzel located at 4001 Hwy 77

93

  • Domino’s Pizza located at 5802 Yorktown

92

  • Rock Star Sushi & Hibachi located at 41014 I69 Access

90

  • Good N Crisp located at 4101 I69 Access

B-List
89

  • Casa Vieja Jalisco located at 6202 Yorktown

Violations include:

  1. Store chemicals away from food
  2. Date and cover food in refrigerator
  3. Expired permit
  4. Employees need beard restraints
  5. Store wiping cloths properly
  6. ice scoop stored on top of ice machine
  7. Repair back door sweep

88

  • Brizuela’s Restaurant located at 16301 FM 624

Violations include:

  1. Raw meat stored above cooked meat
  2. Meat not thawed properly
  3. All leftovers need use by date
  4. Visible thermometers needed in all refrigerators
  5. Handwashing sink not working
  6. Employees must wear effective hair restraints
  7. No jewelry allowed
  8. Do not use bowls to dispense food
  9. Store utensils handle out

88

  • K-Bob’s Steakhouse located at 14526 Northwest

Violations include:

  1. Dirty can opener
  2. Dirty pans
  3. Employees must wash hands prior to putting on disposable gloves
  4. No hot water
  5. Do not use hand washing sink for anything else but hand washing
  6. Employees with facial hair must wear beard guards
  7. Store wiping cloths properly
