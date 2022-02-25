Kitchen Cops: Feb. 24, 2022

KZTV file image.

Posted at 6:03 PM, Feb 24, 2022

Perfect Scores

Whataburger located at 6241 Saratoga A-List

99 Papi Chulo’s Mexican Restaurant located at 4861 Saratoga



Schlotzsky’s located at 5630 Saratoga



The Bar-B-Que Man located at 4931 I37 97 BJ’s Restaurant located at 5037 SPID



Fresco located at 619 Chaparral



Joe’s Crab Shack located at 5025 SPID



On the Border located at 5117 SPID 96 Little Caesar’s located at 11262 Leopard



Sonic Drive Inn located at 13913 Northwest



Surfing Crab located at 6418 Staples



The Chicken Shack located at 11174 Up River



Whataburger located 4545 Violet



Wienerschitzel located at 4001 Hwy 77 93 Domino’s Pizza located at 5802 Yorktown 92 Rock Star Sushi & Hibachi located at 41014 I69 Access 90 Good N Crisp located at 4101 I69 Access B-List

89 Casa Vieja Jalisco located at 6202 Yorktown Violations include: Store chemicals away from food Date and cover food in refrigerator Expired permit Employees need beard restraints Store wiping cloths properly ice scoop stored on top of ice machine Repair back door sweep 88 Brizuela’s Restaurant located at 16301 FM 624 Violations include: Raw meat stored above cooked meat Meat not thawed properly All leftovers need use by date Visible thermometers needed in all refrigerators Handwashing sink not working Employees must wear effective hair restraints No jewelry allowed Do not use bowls to dispense food Store utensils handle out 88 K-Bob’s Steakhouse located at 14526 Northwest Violations include: Dirty can opener Dirty pans Employees must wash hands prior to putting on disposable gloves No hot water Do not use hand washing sink for anything else but hand washing Employees with facial hair must wear beard guards Store wiping cloths properly

