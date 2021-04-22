Kitchen Cops: April 22, 2021

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Twenty schools made this week's Kitchen Cops list, from three different school districts.

Fourteen of those schools earned a perfect score, and along with it a Kitchen Cops sticker from Andy Liscano.

Schools from the Corpus Christi, West Oso, and Port Aransas Independent School Districts are represented this week.

Perfect Scores

Browne Middle School at 4301 Schanen

Calk-Wilson Elementary School at 3925 Fort Worth

Cunningham Middle School at South Park at 2901 McA.rdle

Adkins Middle School at 2402 Ennis Joslin

Garcia Elementary School at 1945 Gollihar

Hamlin Middle School at 3900 Hamlin

Harold T. Branch High School at 3902 Morgan

JFK Elementary School at 1102 Villarreal

Mary Grett School at 4402 Castenon

Sanders Elementary School at 4102 Republic

Schanen Elementary School located at 5717 Killarmet

A-List

99

Early Childhood Development Center at 6300 Ocean

Galvan Elementary School at 3126 Masterson

West Oso Elementary School at 1526 Cliff Maus

Windsor Park Elementary School at 4545 Alameda

Yeager Elementary School at 5414 Tripoli

Kolda Elementary School at 3730 Rodd Field

98

Port Aransas ISD at 100 Station, (Port Aransas)

97

Moody High School at 1818 Trojan

Veterans Memorial High School at 3750 Cimarron