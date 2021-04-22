Kitchen Cops: April 22, 2021

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Twenty schools made this week's Kitchen Cops list, from three different school districts.
Fourteen of those schools earned a perfect score, and along with it a Kitchen Cops sticker from Andy Liscano.
Schools from the Corpus Christi, West Oso, and Port Aransas Independent School Districts are represented this week.
Perfect Scores
Browne Middle School at 4301 Schanen
Calk-Wilson Elementary School at 3925 Fort Worth
Cunningham Middle School at South Park at 2901 McA.rdle
Adkins Middle School at 2402 Ennis Joslin
Garcia Elementary School at 1945 Gollihar
Hamlin Middle School at 3900 Hamlin
Harold T. Branch High School at 3902 Morgan
JFK Elementary School at 1102 Villarreal
Mary Grett School at 4402 Castenon
Sanders Elementary School at 4102 Republic
Schanen Elementary School located at 5717 Killarmet
A-List
99
Early Childhood Development Center at 6300 Ocean
Galvan Elementary School at 3126 Masterson
West Oso Elementary School at 1526 Cliff Maus
Windsor Park Elementary School at 4545 Alameda
Yeager Elementary School at 5414 Tripoli
Kolda Elementary School at 3730 Rodd Field
98
Port Aransas ISD at 100 Station, (Port Aransas)
97
Moody High School at 1818 Trojan
Veterans Memorial High School at 3750 Cimarron