Watch Now
NewsKitchen Cops

Actions

Kitchen Cops: A popular local fine dining restaurant earns its first perfect score

KitchenCops-0309.jpg
Action 10 News
KitchenCops-0309.jpg
Kitchen Cops
Posted at 5:35 PM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 18:35:51-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starting with this week's low score...

Ol' Steakhouse
4307 Avalon
Score of: 83
11 violations including...
-thaw meat appropriately
-label/date all items in coolers/freezers

Also on the 'B' list...

El Jaliscience.
7114 Saratoga
Score of: 89
6 violations including...
-no certified food manager on duty
-didn't store raw meat above cooked food

And El Caporal
4450 Greenwood
Score of: 89
5 violations including...
-expired health permit
-need hot water in hand washing sink

_____________________________________________

There are 9 places on this week's A list;

Score of: 99

Bill Miller Bar B Que
4946 Ayers

Papa John's Pizza
13434 leopard

Score of: 98

Great American Cookie
La Palmera Mall

Hester's Cafe
6 Points
1714 S. Alameda

Score of: 97

School of Science & Technology
Elementary School
6633 Evans Rd

Score of: 96

Golden Corral
5901 SPID

Mr. G's BBQ
4701 IH-37

Pompano's Seafood House
4124 S. Staples

Score of: 94

Price's Chef
1800 S. Alameda

_____________________________________________

Perfect Scores

18 perfect scores this week including Luciano's Italian Restaurant on Alameda.

George Rivera, the general manager tells us, Luciano's has been in business at this location 23 years.

And they've earned scores in the 90's so many times.

The Kitchen Cops asked if it was his first perfect score.

"It is. We've come close so many times, but the inspectors always seem to find something. But we are very proud of this," Rivera told the Kitchen Cops.

Rivera has been G-M here 22 years...and has pictures of the Luciano family proudly hanging on the walls of the place.

Congratulations George Rivera and crew at Luciano's!

Several School of Science and Technology campus cafeteria staffs also earned perfect scores.

The charter campus on Saratoga.

The elementary school campus on Evans.

And the high school campus...also on Evans.

Congratulations to them all.

Also earning 100's from inspectors...

Schanen Elementary
5717 Kilarmet

King HS Cafe
5225 Gollihar

Seaside Cafe
169 Seaside

St. Pius Church & School
747 St. Pius Drive

Taco Bell
1501 Nile

Crockett Elementary
2625 Belton

Fiesta Latina
3903 Ayers

Fresh Donut
1216 Waldron

Ace Sushi
TAMU-CC Campus

C Bar Too
225 Coastline Drive

Cabaniss Softball Concessions
3055 Cabaniss Parkway

Hester's
714 S. Alameda

Meadowbrook Elementary
901 Meadowbrook

Marble Slab
4938 S. Staples

Let Them Eat Cake
4915 Everhart

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ELECTION 2022

ELECTION 2022