Kitchen Cops: A popular local fine dining restaurant earns its first perfect score

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starting with this week's low score...

Ol' Steakhouse

4307 Avalon

Score of: 83

11 violations including...

-thaw meat appropriately

-label/date all items in coolers/freezers

Also on the 'B' list...

El Jaliscience.

7114 Saratoga

Score of: 89

6 violations including...

-no certified food manager on duty

-didn't store raw meat above cooked food

And El Caporal

4450 Greenwood

Score of: 89

5 violations including...

-expired health permit

-need hot water in hand washing sink

There are 9 places on this week's A list;

Score of: 99

Bill Miller Bar B Que

4946 Ayers

Papa John's Pizza

13434 leopard

Score of: 98

Great American Cookie

La Palmera Mall

Hester's Cafe

6 Points

1714 S. Alameda

Score of: 97

School of Science & Technology

Elementary School

6633 Evans Rd

Score of: 96

Golden Corral

5901 SPID

Mr. G's BBQ

4701 IH-37

Pompano's Seafood House

4124 S. Staples

Score of: 94

Price's Chef

1800 S. Alameda

Perfect Scores

18 perfect scores this week including Luciano's Italian Restaurant on Alameda.

George Rivera, the general manager tells us, Luciano's has been in business at this location 23 years.

And they've earned scores in the 90's so many times.

The Kitchen Cops asked if it was his first perfect score.

"It is. We've come close so many times, but the inspectors always seem to find something. But we are very proud of this," Rivera told the Kitchen Cops.

Rivera has been G-M here 22 years...and has pictures of the Luciano family proudly hanging on the walls of the place.

Congratulations George Rivera and crew at Luciano's!

Several School of Science and Technology campus cafeteria staffs also earned perfect scores.

The charter campus on Saratoga.

The elementary school campus on Evans.

And the high school campus...also on Evans.

Congratulations to them all.

Also earning 100's from inspectors...

Schanen Elementary

5717 Kilarmet

King HS Cafe

5225 Gollihar

Seaside Cafe

169 Seaside

St. Pius Church & School

747 St. Pius Drive

Taco Bell

1501 Nile

Crockett Elementary

2625 Belton

Fiesta Latina

3903 Ayers

Fresh Donut

1216 Waldron

Ace Sushi

TAMU-CC Campus

C Bar Too

225 Coastline Drive

Cabaniss Softball Concessions

3055 Cabaniss Parkway

Hester's

714 S. Alameda

Meadowbrook Elementary

901 Meadowbrook

Marble Slab

4938 S. Staples

Let Them Eat Cake

4915 Everhart

