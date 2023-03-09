Kitchen Cops: A popular local fine dining restaurant earns its first perfect score

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starting with this week's low score...
Ol' Steakhouse
4307 Avalon
Score of: 83
11 violations including...
-thaw meat appropriately
-label/date all items in coolers/freezers
Also on the 'B' list...
El Jaliscience.
7114 Saratoga
Score of: 89
6 violations including...
-no certified food manager on duty
-didn't store raw meat above cooked food
And El Caporal
4450 Greenwood
Score of: 89
5 violations including...
-expired health permit
-need hot water in hand washing sink
_____________________________________________
There are 9 places on this week's A list;
Score of: 99
Bill Miller Bar B Que
4946 Ayers
Papa John's Pizza
13434 leopard
Score of: 98
Great American Cookie
La Palmera Mall
Hester's Cafe
6 Points
1714 S. Alameda
Score of: 97
School of Science & Technology
Elementary School
6633 Evans Rd
Score of: 96
Golden Corral
5901 SPID
Mr. G's BBQ
4701 IH-37
Pompano's Seafood House
4124 S. Staples
Score of: 94
Price's Chef
1800 S. Alameda
_____________________________________________
Perfect Scores
18 perfect scores this week including Luciano's Italian Restaurant on Alameda.
George Rivera, the general manager tells us, Luciano's has been in business at this location 23 years.
And they've earned scores in the 90's so many times.
The Kitchen Cops asked if it was his first perfect score.
"It is. We've come close so many times, but the inspectors always seem to find something. But we are very proud of this," Rivera told the Kitchen Cops.
Rivera has been G-M here 22 years...and has pictures of the Luciano family proudly hanging on the walls of the place.
Congratulations George Rivera and crew at Luciano's!
Several School of Science and Technology campus cafeteria staffs also earned perfect scores.
The charter campus on Saratoga.
The elementary school campus on Evans.
And the high school campus...also on Evans.
Congratulations to them all.
Also earning 100's from inspectors...
Schanen Elementary
5717 Kilarmet
King HS Cafe
5225 Gollihar
Seaside Cafe
169 Seaside
St. Pius Church & School
747 St. Pius Drive
Taco Bell
1501 Nile
Crockett Elementary
2625 Belton
Fiesta Latina
3903 Ayers
Fresh Donut
1216 Waldron
Ace Sushi
TAMU-CC Campus
C Bar Too
225 Coastline Drive
Cabaniss Softball Concessions
3055 Cabaniss Parkway
Hester's
714 S. Alameda
Meadowbrook Elementary
901 Meadowbrook
Marble Slab
4938 S. Staples
Let Them Eat Cake
4915 Everhart