Kitchen Cops: A new pizza place earns first perfect score from health inspectors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Congratulations to the cafeteria crew at Miller High School.

Manager Mary Lou Saldana has worked there 23 years and been in charge for 20 years. And congrats to her crew; Alice, Armando, and Elsa. We also met Assistant Principals Tillmon and Beverage. Thanks for keeping it clean y'all!

Also earning Perfect Scores:

Cafe Calypso on SPID, Denny's on I-37 and Solomon Coles High School on Winnebago.

Congratulations to Janie Yanez, who is manager and crew, all in one at Coles High School. The school has earned perfect scores as far back as 2012. Wow!

Also earning Perfect Scores this week:

Driscoll Elementary School in Driscoll, El Rinconcito on Prescott, KFC on Saratoga, Petronilla Elementary, and the new pizza place in the food court at 711 Carancahua. They've only been in business five months, and already earned their first perfect score!

The owner, Giovanni Compian, who was retired, said once he found out the hours were Monday-Friday, he was all in.

"My wife works in the building, and this kiosk became available. And she said it was Monday-Friday, so I jumped on it. And so far the people have been very receptive to our product," he said.

There are 25 places on the A list with scores ranging from 99-90, an just one on the B list; the Chicken Express on the 4600 block of Staples Inspectors found eight violations, including no certified food manager on duty, and a phone should not be used while cooking.

Here is the complete list of this week's scores:

Perfect Score

——————-



Café Calypso located at 5425 SPID

Coles High School located at 924 Winnebago

Denny’s located at 5165 I-37

Driscoll Elementary School located at 315 Dragon

El Rinconcito located at 4013 Prescott

Giovanni’s Pizza & Pasta located at 711 Caranchua

KFC located at 5633 Saratoga

Miller High School located at 1 Battlin’ Buc

Petronilla Elementary School located at 2391 CR61

A-List

———

99

Oak Park Special Emphasis School located at 3801 Leopard

The Bar-B-Que Man located at 4931 I37

98

Evans Elementary School located at 13156 Comanche

Tuloso-Midway Primary School located at 3125 Deer Run

97

8te located at 1220 Airline

King Seafood located at 3315 Baldwin

McAlister’s Deli located at 5801 Saratoga

Mr. G’s BBQ located at 4701 I37

Portis Kountry Kitchen #2 located at 615 Upper Broadway

Subway located at 711 Carancahua

96





Popeye’s located at 1115 Port

95

Granny’s Tamales #4 located at 9804 Leopard

Hermanos Solis Mexican Restaurant located at 3514 Baldwin

Julio’s Easy Stop located at 5945 Greenwood

94

Bill Miller Bar-B-Que located at 4785 Saratoga

Bill Miller Bar-B-Que located at 4940 Leopard

Burger King located at 13433 Leopard

Papa John’s Pizza located at 522 Everhart

Subway located at 3701 Leopard

93

Little Caesars located at 1220 Airline

91

Agave Jalisco Mexican Restaurant located at 4258 Baldwin

Hana Poke located at 6113 Saratoga

Moody High School located at 1818 Trojan

90

IHOP located at 2037 SPID

La Escondida Restaurant located at 4217 Agnes

B-list

——-

88

Chicken Express located at 4633 Staples

Violations include:

—————————

