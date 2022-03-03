Kitchen Cops: A new pizza place earns first perfect score from health inspectors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Congratulations to the cafeteria crew at Miller High School.
Manager Mary Lou Saldana has worked there 23 years and been in charge for 20 years. And congrats to her crew; Alice, Armando, and Elsa. We also met Assistant Principals Tillmon and Beverage. Thanks for keeping it clean y'all!
Also earning Perfect Scores:
Cafe Calypso on SPID, Denny's on I-37 and Solomon Coles High School on Winnebago.
Congratulations to Janie Yanez, who is manager and crew, all in one at Coles High School. The school has earned perfect scores as far back as 2012. Wow!
Also earning Perfect Scores this week:
Driscoll Elementary School in Driscoll, El Rinconcito on Prescott, KFC on Saratoga, Petronilla Elementary, and the new pizza place in the food court at 711 Carancahua. They've only been in business five months, and already earned their first perfect score!
The owner, Giovanni Compian, who was retired, said once he found out the hours were Monday-Friday, he was all in.
"My wife works in the building, and this kiosk became available. And she said it was Monday-Friday, so I jumped on it. And so far the people have been very receptive to our product," he said.
There are 25 places on the A list with scores ranging from 99-90, an just one on the B list; the Chicken Express on the 4600 block of Staples Inspectors found eight violations, including no certified food manager on duty, and a phone should not be used while cooking.
Here is the complete list of this week's scores:
Perfect Score
——————-
- Café Calypso located at 5425 SPID
- Coles High School located at 924 Winnebago
- Denny’s located at 5165 I-37
- Driscoll Elementary School located at 315 Dragon
- El Rinconcito located at 4013 Prescott
- Giovanni’s Pizza & Pasta located at 711 Caranchua
- KFC located at 5633 Saratoga
- Miller High School located at 1 Battlin’ Buc
- Petronilla Elementary School located at 2391 CR61
A-List
———
99
- Oak Park Special Emphasis School located at 3801 Leopard
- The Bar-B-Que Man located at 4931 I37
98
- Evans Elementary School located at 13156 Comanche
- Tuloso-Midway Primary School located at 3125 Deer Run
97
- 8te located at 1220 Airline
- King Seafood located at 3315 Baldwin
- McAlister’s Deli located at 5801 Saratoga
- Mr. G’s BBQ located at 4701 I37
- Portis Kountry Kitchen #2 located at 615 Upper Broadway
- Subway located at 711 Carancahua
96
- Popeye’s located at 1115 Port
95
- Granny’s Tamales #4 located at 9804 Leopard
- Hermanos Solis Mexican Restaurant located at 3514 Baldwin
- Julio’s Easy Stop located at 5945 Greenwood
94
- Bill Miller Bar-B-Que located at 4785 Saratoga
- Bill Miller Bar-B-Que located at 4940 Leopard
- Burger King located at 13433 Leopard
- Papa John’s Pizza located at 522 Everhart
- Subway located at 3701 Leopard
93
- Little Caesars located at 1220 Airline
91
- Agave Jalisco Mexican Restaurant located at 4258 Baldwin
- Hana Poke located at 6113 Saratoga
- Moody High School located at 1818 Trojan
90
- IHOP located at 2037 SPID
- La Escondida Restaurant located at 4217 Agnes
B-list
——-
88
- Chicken Express located at 4633 Staples
Violations include:
—————————
- Store cleaners in designated area
- No certified food manager on site
- No food handlers permits
- Dirty floor behind ice machine
- Jewelry should not be worn
- Phone should not be used while cooking
- Dirty behind fryer
- Dirty vents and titles