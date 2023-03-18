Kitchen Cops: 4 local school districts dominate perfect scores from health district inspectors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starting with our low score of the week, on the C list, is Boat 'N Net's main plant at 56-57 Old Brownsville Road.
Inspectors found 13 violations earning them a score of 77.
Among them; they need to control pests, and in order to do that, they have to seal the exterior doors of the plant to prevent pest entry.
Including this latest score, Boat'N Net's last 4 scores are 77, 79, 67, and 75.
On this week's B list is the Golden Crown restaurant at 6601 Everhart.
Inspectors found 8 violations and gave them a score of 87. Among the violations, the restaurant needs to clean up grease build-up, and don't use the hand washing sink for anything other than washing hands.
Also on the B list, is My Favorite Muffin & Bagel at 3920 SPID.
Inspectors found 8 violations and gave them a score of 89.
Among the violations, they need to keep the front door closed, and clean the kitchen vents.
There are 37 places on the 'A' list with scores in the 90's.
At the top of the list with scores of 99.
JA JA Cafe at 5714 Mc Ardle.
La Jaivita #1 at 3202 Prescott
Donut Palace at 604 N. Alister in Port Aransas.
Perfect scores:
CCISD campuses:
Gloria Hicks Elementary
Haas Middle School
Hamlin Middle School
Kaffie Middle School
Mireles Elementary
Montclair Elementary
Woodlawn Elementary
Kolda Elementary
Smith Elementary
Sanders Elementary
Calallen ISD Campuses:
Mc Gee Elementary
Calallen East Elementary
Calallen Hs
Tulosos Isd Campuses:
Tuloso Intermediate School
Tuloso Middle School
Tuloso Hs
London ISD Campuses:
London Elementary
London Central Kitchen
Port Aransas ISD:
Whataburger Restaurants;
4510 Leopard
21 N. Shoreline
14301 Spid
Tasty Waves
4902 Greenwood
Papa Murphy's
4020 Weber
Nueces Cafe
15552 Northwest Blvd
Northwest Senior Citizens Center
9725 Up River Road
New York Pizza To Go
14225 Spid
Desserted Island
100 E. White
Domino's
3812 S. Staples
Brooklyn Pie Co.
15326 Spid
Panda Express
4119 S. Staples
Wing Stop
5821 Weber