Kitchen Cops: 4 local school districts dominate perfect scores from health district inspectors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starting with our low score of the week, on the C list, is Boat 'N Net's main plant at 56-57 Old Brownsville Road.

Inspectors found 13 violations earning them a score of 77.

Among them; they need to control pests, and in order to do that, they have to seal the exterior doors of the plant to prevent pest entry.

Including this latest score, Boat'N Net's last 4 scores are 77, 79, 67, and 75.

On this week's B list is the Golden Crown restaurant at 6601 Everhart.

Inspectors found 8 violations and gave them a score of 87. Among the violations, the restaurant needs to clean up grease build-up, and don't use the hand washing sink for anything other than washing hands.

Also on the B list, is My Favorite Muffin & Bagel at 3920 SPID.

Inspectors found 8 violations and gave them a score of 89.

Among the violations, they need to keep the front door closed, and clean the kitchen vents.

There are 37 places on the 'A' list with scores in the 90's.

At the top of the list with scores of 99.

JA JA Cafe at 5714 Mc Ardle.

La Jaivita #1 at 3202 Prescott

Donut Palace at 604 N. Alister in Port Aransas.

Perfect scores:

CCISD campuses:

Gloria Hicks Elementary

Haas Middle School

Hamlin Middle School

Kaffie Middle School

Mireles Elementary

Montclair Elementary

Woodlawn Elementary

Kolda Elementary

Smith Elementary

Sanders Elementary

Calallen ISD Campuses:

Mc Gee Elementary

Calallen East Elementary

Calallen Hs

Tulosos Isd Campuses:

Tuloso Intermediate School

Tuloso Middle School

Tuloso Hs

London ISD Campuses:

London Elementary

London Central Kitchen

Port Aransas ISD:

Whataburger Restaurants;

4510 Leopard

21 N. Shoreline

14301 Spid

Tasty Waves

4902 Greenwood

Papa Murphy's

4020 Weber

Nueces Cafe

15552 Northwest Blvd

Northwest Senior Citizens Center

9725 Up River Road

New York Pizza To Go

14225 Spid

Desserted Island

100 E. White

Domino's

3812 S. Staples

Brooklyn Pie Co.

15326 Spid

Panda Express

4119 S. Staples

Wing Stop

5821 Weber

