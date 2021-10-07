Kitchen Cops: 37 scores on the A list, plus four Perfect Scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Congratulations to Rosemary Longoria, the cafeteria manager at Mireles Elementary School on Cimarron, and her crew, for earning another Perfect Score from inspectors. One of four Perfect Scores this week.
Thank you all for keeping it clean and safe for everyone.
The La Playa Mexican Restaurant and Cantina at 4201 SPID is one of 37 places earning scores between 99-90, on this week's A list. La Playa earned a score of 95.
The Nueces County Jail is one of four places on this week's B list.
The Jail had seven violations, including gnats.
Taqueria Jalisco on SPID in Flour Bluff had six violations, and the Town & Country Cafe on Alameda had six as well.
Here is a complete list of all of this week's scores:
Perfect Score
——————-
- Calallen Middle School located at 4602 Cornett
- Harold Branch High School located at 3902 Morgan
- Mireles Elementary School located at 7658 Cimarron
- Wing Stop located at 5821 Weber
A-List
———
99
—-
- Domino’s located at 2501 Hwy 361
- Mas Grub & Grill located at 711 Carancahua
- KFC located at 2111 Staples
- L&B Café & Catering located at 711 Caranchua
- McDonald’s located at 7522 Staples
- Pizza Hut located at 6537 Staples
98—-
- Island Italian Restaurant located at 15370 SPID
- Starbucks Coffee located at 5634 Saratoga
97
—-
- Blanche Moor Elementary School located at 6121 Durant
- Dairy Queen located at 11101 Leopard
- My Favorite Muffin & Bagel located at 3920 SPID
- Taqueria Jalisco #12 located at 3830 Staples
- Wienerschnitzel located at 5861 Staples
96
—-
- Acapulco Rest & Bar and located at 6517 Weber
- Charley’s Philly Steaks located at La Palmera Mall
- Kyoto Sushi & Seafood located at 5506 Saratoga
- Starbucks Coffee located at 4022 Saratoga
95
—-
- Brooklyn Pie Co located at 15326 SPID
- El Tapato Mexican Restaurant located at 13941 Northwest
- Hu-Dat Noodle House located at 6418 Staples
- Jersey Mike’s located at 3235 Alameda
- La Playa Mexican Restaurant & Cantina located at 4201 SPID
- Little Caesars located at 10529 SPID
- Papi Chulo’s Mexican Restaurant located at 4861 Saratoga
- Pizza Hut located at 10525 SPID
- Subway located at 7602 Staples
- Taco Bell located at 11328 Leopard
- Whataburger located at 4545 Violet
94
—-
- Cancun Mexican Restaurant located at 4252 Alameda
- Feliz Amanecer Restaurant located at 4551 Violet
- Little Caesars located at 11262 Leopard
93
—-
- Chuy’s located at 5933 SPID
- Subway located at 11101 Leopard
92
—-
- Las Palmas Mexican Café located at 711 Caranchua
- Taco Bar Street (Food Truck) located at 4134 Pompano
91—-
- Little Manila House Lumpia located at 2124 Waldron
- Water Street Oyster Bar located at 309 Water
B-List
———
89
—-
- Nueces County Jail located at 901 Leopard
Violations include:
- All items in walk-in freezer need to be six inches off the ground
- Certified food manger needed on site while cooking
- Hair restraints need to be worn
- No unapproved jewelry
- Use handwashing sinks for handwashing only
- Gnats
- Slippery floors need to be cleaned
89
—-
- Taqueria Almeida located at 2650 Waldron
Violations include:
- Coolers and refrigerators at wrong temperature
- Dirty ceiling above food prep areas
- Valid food handler cards needed
- Dirty fan grill guards in walk-in cooler
- Repair/replace all corroded shelves in refrigerators
89—-
- Taqueria Jalisco #3 located at 10533 SPID
Violations include:
- Dirty shelves in walk-in cooler
- Valid food handler cards needed
- Working thermometer needed in each cooling unit
- Dirty ceiling above food prep areas
- All food handlers must wear a proper hair restraint
- Dirty ceiling vents
89
—-
- Town & Country Café located at 4228 Alameda
Violations include:
- Raw meat stored above pancake batter
- Dirty ice machine
- Store chemicals away from food
- Beard restraints needed
- Open drink cups in kitchen
- Bulk container of sugar needs to be labeled