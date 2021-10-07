Kitchen Cops: 37 scores on the A list, plus four Perfect Scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Congratulations to Rosemary Longoria, the cafeteria manager at Mireles Elementary School on Cimarron, and her crew, for earning another Perfect Score from inspectors. One of four Perfect Scores this week.

Thank you all for keeping it clean and safe for everyone.

The La Playa Mexican Restaurant and Cantina at 4201 SPID is one of 37 places earning scores between 99-90, on this week's A list. La Playa earned a score of 95.

The Nueces County Jail is one of four places on this week's B list.

The Jail had seven violations, including gnats.

Taqueria Jalisco on SPID in Flour Bluff had six violations, and the Town & Country Cafe on Alameda had six as well.

Here is a complete list of all of this week's scores:

Perfect Score

Calallen Middle School located at 4602 Cornett

Harold Branch High School located at 3902 Morgan

Mireles Elementary School located at 7658 Cimarron

Wing Stop located at 5821 Weber

A-List

99

Domino’s located at 2501 Hwy 361

Mas Grub & Grill located at 711 Carancahua

KFC located at 2111 Staples

L&B Café & Catering located at 711 Caranchua

McDonald’s located at 7522 Staples

Pizza Hut located at 6537 Staples



Island Italian Restaurant located at 15370 SPID

Starbucks Coffee located at 5634 Saratoga

97

Blanche Moor Elementary School located at 6121 Durant

Dairy Queen located at 11101 Leopard

My Favorite Muffin & Bagel located at 3920 SPID

Taqueria Jalisco #12 located at 3830 Staples

Wienerschnitzel located at 5861 Staples

96

Acapulco Rest & Bar and located at 6517 Weber

Charley’s Philly Steaks located at La Palmera Mall

Kyoto Sushi & Seafood located at 5506 Saratoga

Starbucks Coffee located at 4022 Saratoga

95

Brooklyn Pie Co located at 15326 SPID

El Tapato Mexican Restaurant located at 13941 Northwest

Hu-Dat Noodle House located at 6418 Staples

Jersey Mike’s located at 3235 Alameda

La Playa Mexican Restaurant & Cantina located at 4201 SPID

Little Caesars located at 10529 SPID

Papi Chulo’s Mexican Restaurant located at 4861 Saratoga

Pizza Hut located at 10525 SPID

Subway located at 7602 Staples

Taco Bell located at 11328 Leopard

Whataburger located at 4545 Violet

94

Cancun Mexican Restaurant located at 4252 Alameda

Feliz Amanecer Restaurant located at 4551 Violet

Little Caesars located at 11262 Leopard

93

Chuy’s located at 5933 SPID

Subway located at 11101 Leopard

92

Las Palmas Mexican Café located at 711 Caranchua

Taco Bar Street (Food Truck) located at 4134 Pompano



Little Manila House Lumpia located at 2124 Waldron

Water Street Oyster Bar located at 309 Water

B-List

———

89

Nueces County Jail located at 901 Leopard

Violations include:

All items in walk-in freezer need to be six inches off the ground Certified food manger needed on site while cooking Hair restraints need to be worn No unapproved jewelry Use handwashing sinks for handwashing only Gnats Slippery floors need to be cleaned

89

Taqueria Almeida located at 2650 Waldron

Violations include:

Coolers and refrigerators at wrong temperature Dirty ceiling above food prep areas Valid food handler cards needed Dirty fan grill guards in walk-in cooler Repair/replace all corroded shelves in refrigerators



Taqueria Jalisco #3 located at 10533 SPID

Violations include:

Dirty shelves in walk-in cooler Valid food handler cards needed Working thermometer needed in each cooling unit Dirty ceiling above food prep areas All food handlers must wear a proper hair restraint Dirty ceiling vents

89

Town & Country Café located at 4228 Alameda

Violations include: