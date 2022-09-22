KITCHEN COPS: 25 perfect scores in latest report

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —
25 Perfect Scores
H-E-B
4320 S. Alameda
Baker Middle School
1540 Casa Grande
Mary Grett Elementary
1761 Hudson
Berlanga Elementary
4120 Carroll Lane
Menger Elementary
2401 S. Alameda
Galvan Elementary
3126 Masterson
Ray HS Culinary Arts Dept
1002 Texas Trail
Ray HS Cafeteria
1002 Texan Trail
Sam Houston Elementary
363 Norton
School Of Science & Technology/Elementary
6633 Evans
School Of Science & Technology/HS
6633 Evans
Travis Elementary
3210 Churchill
Ace Sushi
TAMUCC Campus
Buttercrust Bakery
3717 Saratoga
Panda
TAMUCC Campus
Hurb's
838 SPID
Garden Senior Center
5325 Greely
Ingenious Kid Education Center
4926 Greenwood
Little Jimmy's Italian Ice Booth
2833 SPID
Marty Mar's
4917 Marian Circle
Nona's Cocina
4006 Weber
Red Barn Private School
2013 Holly
Sonic
14018 SPID
St. Patrick's School
3340 S. Alameda
Tapology
4334 S. Staples
35 On The 'A' List
The 'B' List
89
Costa Sur Wok* Ceviche Bar
15113 SPID
89
Dunkin' Donuts
6093 Saratoga
87
Global Mixer World Fusion
6201 SPID
86
Jack In The Box
1502 Airline
Low Scores
83
Cancun Mexican Restaurant
6314 Yorktown
7 Violations:
Upright Freezer Not Freezing Products Properly
Employees With Facial Hair Must Wear Beard Guards
No Jewelry Allowed