Watch Now
NewsKitchen Cops

Actions

KITCHEN COPS: 25 perfect scores in latest report

Kitchen Cops
KZTV file image.
We learned today that health department inspections have returned.
Kitchen Cops
Kitchen Cops
Posted at 4:33 PM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 17:33:06-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 
25 Perfect Scores

H-E-B
4320 S. Alameda

Baker Middle School
1540 Casa Grande

Mary Grett Elementary
1761 Hudson

Berlanga Elementary
4120 Carroll Lane

Menger Elementary
2401 S. Alameda

Galvan Elementary
3126 Masterson

Ray HS Culinary Arts Dept
1002 Texas Trail

Ray HS Cafeteria
1002 Texan Trail

Sam Houston Elementary
363 Norton

School Of Science & Technology/Elementary
6633 Evans

School Of Science & Technology/HS
6633 Evans

Travis Elementary
3210 Churchill

Ace Sushi
TAMUCC Campus

Buttercrust Bakery
3717 Saratoga

Panda
TAMUCC Campus

Hurb's
838 SPID

Garden Senior Center
5325 Greely

Ingenious Kid Education Center
4926 Greenwood

Little Jimmy's Italian Ice Booth
2833 SPID

Marty Mar's
4917 Marian Circle

Nona's Cocina
4006 Weber

Red Barn Private School
2013 Holly

Sonic
14018 SPID

St. Patrick's School
3340 S. Alameda

Tapology
4334 S. Staples

——————————————

35 On The 'A' List

——————————————

The 'B' List

89
Costa Sur Wok* Ceviche Bar
15113 SPID

89
Dunkin' Donuts
6093 Saratoga

87
Global Mixer World Fusion
6201 SPID

86
Jack In The Box
1502 Airline

______________

Low Scores

83
Cancun Mexican Restaurant
6314 Yorktown

7 Violations:
Upright Freezer Not Freezing Products Properly
Employees With Facial Hair Must Wear Beard Guards
No Jewelry Allowed

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education