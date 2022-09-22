KITCHEN COPS: 25 perfect scores in latest report

KZTV file image.

Posted at 4:33 PM, Sep 22, 2022

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

25 Perfect Scores H-E-B

4320 S. Alameda Baker Middle School

1540 Casa Grande Mary Grett Elementary

1761 Hudson Berlanga Elementary

4120 Carroll Lane Menger Elementary

2401 S. Alameda Galvan Elementary

3126 Masterson Ray HS Culinary Arts Dept

1002 Texas Trail Ray HS Cafeteria

1002 Texan Trail Sam Houston Elementary

363 Norton School Of Science & Technology/Elementary

6633 Evans School Of Science & Technology/HS

6633 Evans Travis Elementary

3210 Churchill Ace Sushi

TAMUCC Campus Buttercrust Bakery

3717 Saratoga Panda

TAMUCC Campus Hurb's

838 SPID Garden Senior Center

5325 Greely Ingenious Kid Education Center

4926 Greenwood Little Jimmy's Italian Ice Booth

2833 SPID Marty Mar's

4917 Marian Circle Nona's Cocina

4006 Weber Red Barn Private School

2013 Holly Sonic

14018 SPID St. Patrick's School

3340 S. Alameda Tapology

4334 S. Staples —————————————— 35 On The 'A' List —————————————— The 'B' List 89

Costa Sur Wok* Ceviche Bar

15113 SPID 89

Dunkin' Donuts

6093 Saratoga 87

Global Mixer World Fusion

6201 SPID 86

Jack In The Box

1502 Airline ______________ Low Scores 83

Cancun Mexican Restaurant

6314 Yorktown 7 Violations:

Upright Freezer Not Freezing Products Properly

Employees With Facial Hair Must Wear Beard Guards

No Jewelry Allowed



