Kitchen Cops: 2 perfect scores, 11 A-listers this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wanna be part of the team at the Mc Donald's at 4102 Port?

The team that just earned a Perfect Score from county health inspectors?

They're hiring according to manager Krystal Gluth.

"We are hiring right now for all shifts," Gluth said. "We're paying up to $10.00 depending on availability as well."

Gluth told us she's been the manager here for two years, but this is the first time the crew has earned a score of 100. She said the perfect score is meaningful to everybody involved with the restaurant.

"Yes, they do understand what it means and not just to myself but to the owners as well and to the director of operations," Gluth said. "It's an awesome feeling."

So congratulations to them and to the folks at Rock and Rollin' Ice Cream at 2033 Airline for earning their second perfect sticker from the Kitchen Cops.

And by the way, they're also hiring.

There are 11 businesses on tonight's A list with scores ranging from 99 to 93.

Lumpia House #2 at 7426 South Staples is on tonight's B list.

Inspectors found six violations and gave them a score of 87.

Inspectors found 12 violations at Ojos Locos at 5133 SPID, including a dirty ice machine and a dishwasher at the wrong sanitizer level, and gave them a score of 86.

Here is the complete list of tonight's scores.

Perfect Scores

--------------------

McDonald’s, 4102 Port

Rock and Rolling Ice Cream, 2033 Airline

A-List

--------

99

Taqueria La Tapatia #5, 5401 Kostoryz

Wendy’s, 4105 Ayers

97

Starbucks, 3738 Staples

Taqueria Jalisco #18, 5358 Kostoryz

96

Peter Piper Pizza, 4121 Port

Shoreline Sandwich Company, 5350 Staples

Thai Cottage, 5830 McArdle

95

Hawaii Poke, 5521 Saratoga

Julian’s BBQ, 1818 Baldwin

94

Catfish Charlies, 5830 McArdle

93

Southside Barbacoa, 5894 Everhart

B-list

-------

87

Lumpia House #2, 7426 Staples

Violations include:



Do not store raw meat above fish

Dirty can opener

Chemicals should be stored away from food containers

Do not block handwashing sink

Employees must wear effective hair restraints

Store wiping towels properly

86

Ojos Locos Sports Cantina, 5133 SPID

Violations include:



Wash all pans thoroughly and allow to air dry before stacking

Dirty ice machine

Dishwasher at wrong sanitizer level

Wash all bar glasses thoroughly

Store chemical spray bottles away from prep areas

All refrigerators need visible thermometer

Paper towels and soap needed at hand washing sinks

Employees must wear effective hair and beard restraints

Employees must use drinking cups with lids

Store wiping towels properly

Do not store knives between equipment