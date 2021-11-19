KITCHEN COPS:11-18-21

Perfect Scores
Beach & Station Street Grill located at 235 Beach
Bishop Junior High located at 719 6th
Chick-Fil-A located at 13701 Northwest Blvd
Adkins Middle School located at 2402 Ennis Joslin
Driscoll Elementary School located at 315 Dragon
Webb Elementary School located at 6953 Boardwalk
Granny’s Tamales #4 located at 9804 Leopard
Haas Middle School located at 6630 McArdle
Kaffie Middle School located at 5922 Brockhampton
Marble Slab Creamery located at 4938 Staples
Martin Middle School located at 3502 Greenwood
Papa John’s Pizza located at 13434 Leopard
Petronila Elementary School located at 2391 CR 67
Tower of Pizza located at 14902 Trinity River
Wallbangers located at 4102 Staples
Wendy’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers located at 4123 Staples
West Oso High School located 754 Flato
A-List
99
Woodlawn Elementary School located at 1110 Woodlawn
97
London ISD located at 1306 FM 43
Port A Pizzeria located at 407 Ave G
Silverado Smokehouse located at 4522 Weber
Sonic located at 11121 Leopard
93
Reparo Taquito located at 831 Airline
Texas A-1 Steaks and Seafood located at 14241 Northwest
92
Bill Miller’s Bar-B-Que located at 7102 SPID
Whataburger located at 1521 Airline
90
Oyshi Sushi by Sith located at 14902 Trinity River
Pho D’Noodle House located at 3403 SPID
Taqueria San Juan located at 410 Cutoff
B-List
87
Wings N More located at 6022 Sarazen
Violations include:
Items at wrong temperature
No cellphones allowed on prep line
No unapproved jewelry
Make sure all food handlers are updated and current
Make sure handwashing sinks are not being obstructed
Service sinks need to be at proper sanitizing level
Staff should not be eating in kitchen
Staff drink cups need lids
Store scoops properly
Label items properly
Dirty walk-in cooler
86
Burger Beach Hideaway located at 6109 McArdle
Violations include:
Cooling units at wrong temperature
Dirty ice maker
Dirty ceiling above food prep area
Valid food managers certificate needed
Valid health permit needed
Dirty area outside back door
86
KFC & Long John Silvers located at 11153 Leopard
Violations include:
Batter not covered
No sanitized solution inside bucket
6/6 team members didn’t have food handler cards need general manager to email copies in 1 week
Dirty drink nozzles
Gnats
Dirty vents
Dirty walk-in freezer
85
Aka Sushi & Hibachi located at 5301 Everhart
Violations include:
Food needs to be stored six inches off of the floor
Dirty ice maker
Chemicals not stored in proper place
Gnats
Employee needs a beard guard
No watch allowed while preparing food
Utensil with needed handle to portion food
Label bulk containers of flour
Dirty refrigerator gaskets
Repair ceiling tile by dish wash sink
85
Domino’s Pizza located at 11217 Leopard
Violations include:
Flies landing on pizza sauce and dough on prep line
Cleaners not stored properly
No CFM onsite
Food handler permits not shown
Store wiping towels properly
Store scoops properly
Label bulk items
Dirty fan vents inside walk-in cooler
C-List
79
Violations Include;
Bamboo Garden located at 1220 Airline
Refrigerators at wrong temperature
Do not leave beef parts soaking in hot water
Dirty ceiling in food prep area
Working thermometers needed in each cooling unit
Hand towels needed at sink
Dirty fan guards in walk-in cooler
Roach infestation
All employees handling food must wear a hair restraint
Dirty walls
Dirty floor behind stove
Dirty ceiling vents