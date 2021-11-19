KITCHEN COPS:11-18-21

Perfect Scores

———————

Beach & Station Street Grill located at 235 Beach

Bishop Junior High located at 719 6th

Chick-Fil-A located at 13701 Northwest Blvd

Adkins Middle School located at 2402 Ennis Joslin

Driscoll Elementary School located at 315 Dragon

Webb Elementary School located at 6953 Boardwalk

Granny’s Tamales #4 located at 9804 Leopard

Haas Middle School located at 6630 McArdle

Kaffie Middle School located at 5922 Brockhampton

Marble Slab Creamery located at 4938 Staples

Martin Middle School located at 3502 Greenwood

Papa John’s Pizza located at 13434 Leopard

Petronila Elementary School located at 2391 CR 67

Tower of Pizza located at 14902 Trinity River

Wallbangers located at 4102 Staples

Wendy’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers located at 4123 Staples

West Oso High School located 754 Flato

A-List

———

99

Woodlawn Elementary School located at 1110 Woodlawn

97

London ISD located at 1306 FM 43

Port A Pizzeria located at 407 Ave G

Silverado Smokehouse located at 4522 Weber

Sonic located at 11121 Leopard

93

Reparo Taquito located at 831 Airline

Texas A-1 Steaks and Seafood located at 14241 Northwest

92

Bill Miller’s Bar-B-Que located at 7102 SPID

Whataburger located at 1521 Airline

90

Oyshi Sushi by Sith located at 14902 Trinity River

Pho D’Noodle House located at 3403 SPID

Taqueria San Juan located at 410 Cutoff

B-List

———

87

Wings N More located at 6022 Sarazen

Violations include:

Items at wrong temperature

No cellphones allowed on prep line

No unapproved jewelry

Make sure all food handlers are updated and current

Make sure handwashing sinks are not being obstructed

Service sinks need to be at proper sanitizing level

Staff should not be eating in kitchen

Staff drink cups need lids

Store scoops properly

Label items properly

Dirty walk-in cooler

86

—-

Burger Beach Hideaway located at 6109 McArdle

Violations include:

Cooling units at wrong temperature

Dirty ice maker

Dirty ceiling above food prep area

Valid food managers certificate needed

Valid health permit needed

Dirty area outside back door

86

—-

KFC & Long John Silvers located at 11153 Leopard

Violations include:

Batter not covered

No sanitized solution inside bucket

6/6 team members didn’t have food handler cards need general manager to email copies in 1 week

Dirty drink nozzles

Gnats

Dirty vents

Dirty walk-in freezer

85

—-

Aka Sushi & Hibachi located at 5301 Everhart

Violations include:

Food needs to be stored six inches off of the floor

Dirty ice maker

Chemicals not stored in proper place

Gnats

Employee needs a beard guard

No watch allowed while preparing food

Utensil with needed handle to portion food

Label bulk containers of flour

Dirty refrigerator gaskets

Repair ceiling tile by dish wash sink

85

—-

Domino’s Pizza located at 11217 Leopard

Violations include:

Flies landing on pizza sauce and dough on prep line

Cleaners not stored properly

No CFM onsite

Food handler permits not shown

Store wiping towels properly

Store scoops properly

Label bulk items

Dirty fan vents inside walk-in cooler

C-List

———

79

Violations Include;

—————————

Bamboo Garden located at 1220 Airline

Refrigerators at wrong temperature

Do not leave beef parts soaking in hot water

Dirty ceiling in food prep area

Working thermometers needed in each cooling unit

Hand towels needed at sink

Dirty fan guards in walk-in cooler

Roach infestation

All employees handling food must wear a hair restraint

Dirty walls

Dirty floor behind stove

Dirty ceiling vents