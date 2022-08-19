Four perfect scores, 32 on the 'A' list and a low score of 77 on this week's kitchen cops report.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops Report, only on Action 10 News.
These are scores for inspections done the week of Aug. 8 through Aug. 12 by City/County Health Department Inspectors.
Let's see who's been keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.
City/County inspectors awarded four perfect scores to...
Broadmoor Senior Citizens Center 1651 Tarlton.
The Cafe at Funtrackers Raceway 9605 SPID in Flour Bluff.
The Navarro Head Start Center 120 N. 19th.
And the Taco Bell at 2201 Morgan.
Congratulations to those four businesses for keeping it clean and safe.
There are 32 places that earned spots on the A list with scores in the 90's.
99
Little Feet Child Care Center
4420 S. Staples
Stinger's Coffee
1304 Airline
Dairy Queen
5919 Mc Ardle
98
Double J Jerky
2422 Rand Morgan
Taco Bell
5530 Everhart
97
Dairy Queen
Bypass 77 & Main St.
Deck at Landry's
600 N. Shoreline
Donut World
2317 Ayers
El Ranchero Tortilla Factory
3901 Carmen
Joe';s Crab Shack
444 N. Shoreline
Taco bell
5821 Saratoga
Thai Cottage
5830 Mc Ardle
96
Mc Donald's
4031 Saratoga
Pizza Hut
5933 Mc Ardle
95
Whataburger
5001 Saratoga
Subway
5441 Everhart
Catfish Charlie's
5830 Mc Ardle
94
Taqueria Jalisco
535 Hwy 77
La Michoacana Meat Market
4214 Ayers
Mirador
5857 Timbergate
Southside Barbacoa
5894 Everhart
93
Asian Cafe
2233 Airline
Chicken Express
3014 Cimarron
Hanaya Poke
4938 S. Staples
Surfing Crab
5057 SPID
92
Landry's
Lawrence Street T-head
TGI Friday's
5217 SPID
91
Dairy Queen
6169 Saratoga
Mc Donald's
1229 Waldron
Ninja Moki Donut
6181 Saratoga
U & I
309 S. Water
90
Oyshi Sushi
6181 Saratoga
B LIST
Inspectors found eight violations at Little Caesar's Pizza at 4208 Ayers, including:
1. Need to obtain food handler and manager cards
2. Need thermometers in all coolers/freezers
They were given a score of 88.
Inspectors found nine violations at Taqueria Express & Seafood at 4346 Ayers, including:
1. Need to call pest control
2. Labels/dates needed on food in coolers/freezers
They were given a score of 87.
Inspectors found seven violations at Jia Jiaj Noodle at 5714 McArdle, inlcuding:
1. Clean soda nozzles /ice dispensers
2. Food needs to be stored 6 inches off ground
Giving them a score of 86.
This week's low score goes to Norma'z Fruits Delights at 4737 Kostoryz.
12 violations, including:
1. Gnats
2. Eggs not in proper temperature
3. Can't use dish washing sink as food compartment
That earned them a spot on the C list with a score of 77.