Four perfect scores, 32 on the 'A' list and a low score of 77 on this week's kitchen cops report.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops Report, only on Action 10 News.

These are scores for inspections done the week of Aug. 8 through Aug. 12 by City/County Health Department Inspectors.

Let's see who's been keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.

City/County inspectors awarded four perfect scores to...

—————————————————————————-

Broadmoor Senior Citizens Center 1651 Tarlton.

The Cafe at Funtrackers Raceway 9605 SPID in Flour Bluff.

The Navarro Head Start Center 120 N. 19th.

And the Taco Bell at 2201 Morgan.

Congratulations to those four businesses for keeping it clean and safe.

There are 32 places that earned spots on the A list with scores in the 90's.

99

—-

Little Feet Child Care Center

4420 S. Staples

Stinger's Coffee

1304 Airline

Dairy Queen

5919 Mc Ardle

98

—-

Double J Jerky

2422 Rand Morgan

Taco Bell

5530 Everhart

97

—-

Dairy Queen

Bypass 77 & Main St.

Deck at Landry's

600 N. Shoreline

Donut World

2317 Ayers

El Ranchero Tortilla Factory

3901 Carmen

Joe';s Crab Shack

444 N. Shoreline

Taco bell

5821 Saratoga

Thai Cottage

5830 Mc Ardle

96

—-

Mc Donald's

4031 Saratoga

Pizza Hut

5933 Mc Ardle

95

—-

Whataburger

5001 Saratoga

Subway

5441 Everhart

Catfish Charlie's

5830 Mc Ardle

94

—-

Taqueria Jalisco

535 Hwy 77

La Michoacana Meat Market

4214 Ayers

Mirador

5857 Timbergate

Southside Barbacoa

5894 Everhart

93

—-

Asian Cafe

2233 Airline

Chicken Express

3014 Cimarron

Hanaya Poke

4938 S. Staples

Surfing Crab

5057 SPID

92

—

Landry's

Lawrence Street T-head

TGI Friday's

5217 SPID

91

—-

Dairy Queen

6169 Saratoga

Mc Donald's

1229 Waldron

Ninja Moki Donut

6181 Saratoga

U & I

309 S. Water

90

—-

Oyshi Sushi

6181 Saratoga

B LIST

———

Inspectors found eight violations at Little Caesar's Pizza at 4208 Ayers, including:

1. Need to obtain food handler and manager cards

2. Need thermometers in all coolers/freezers

They were given a score of 88.

Inspectors found nine violations at Taqueria Express & Seafood at 4346 Ayers, including:

1. Need to call pest control

2. Labels/dates needed on food in coolers/freezers

They were given a score of 87.

Inspectors found seven violations at Jia Jiaj Noodle at 5714 McArdle, inlcuding:

1. Clean soda nozzles /ice dispensers

2. Food needs to be stored 6 inches off ground

Giving them a score of 86.

This week's low score goes to Norma'z Fruits Delights at 4737 Kostoryz.

12 violations, including:

1. Gnats

2. Eggs not in proper temperature

3. Can't use dish washing sink as food compartment

That earned them a spot on the C list with a score of 77.

