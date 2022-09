City-County Health District inspectors only give out 5 perfect scores this week

Posted at 6:50 PM, Sep 27, 2022

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — PERFECT SCORES

———————— H-E-B PLUS

1145 WALDRON JFK ELEMENTARY

1102 VILLARREAL LINDALE SENIOR COMMUNITY SERVICES

3135 SWANTNER OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP ACADEMY

5830 WILLIAMS OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE

540 HIAWATHA PAUL’S SEAFOOD

9810 SPID

‘B’ LIST

TAQUERIA LA TAPATIA

5606 EVERHART

87

6 Violations:

GNATS

WRITE ‘USE BY’ DATE ON ALL LEFT-OVERS IN FRIDGE MY FAVORITE MUFFIN

3264 S. ALAMEDA

84

9 violations

GNATS

CERTIFIED FOOD MANAGER CERTIFICATE & PERMIT EXPIRED *LOW SCORE

LA PLAYA

5017 SARATOGA

82

10 VIOLATIONS

GNATS IN STORAGE ROOM & BAR AREA

DON’T STORE RAW BEEF ABOVE SEAFOOD

DON’T STORE RAW CHICKEN ABOVE RAW BEEF

