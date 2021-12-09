Watch
Calallen and Flour Bluff ISD's earn high scores in latest health inspections

KZTV file image.
We learned today that health department inspections have returned.
Kitchen Cops
Posted at 4:55 PM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 17:55:05-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Perfect Scores
———————

  • Calallen East Elementary located at 3709 Lott
  • Calallen High School located at 4205 Wildcat

A-List
———
99
—-

  • Eddie’s Bakery Restaurant located 4810 Kostoryz
  • Eddie’s Grands Hot Tamales located at 374 NAS
  • Flour Bluff Intermediate located at 2505 Waldron
  • Flour Bluff Primary located at 2505 Waldron
  • Taqueria Jalisco #18 located at 5358 Kostoryz
  • Whataburger located at 4444 Causeway

98
—-

  • Jalisco Express located at 912 Port

97
—-

  • Subway located at 4256 Alameda

96
—-

  • Flour Bluff High School located at 2505 Waldron

95
—-

  • Coffee Waves located at 5738 Alameda
  • Taqueria Jalisco #1 located at 905 Port

94
—-

  • Virginia’s on the Bay located at 815 Trout

93
—-

  • Crazy Cajun located at 303 Beech

91
—-

  • Enriques Restaurant located at 5230 Kostoryz

B-List
———

  • Taqueria Chapala located at 1237 Nile

Violations include:
Dirty ice machine

  1. Repair corroded shelves in walk-in cooler
  2. All food in refrigerator needs to be dated and labeled
  3. Do not block handwashing sink
  4. Handwashing sink needs to be used for handwashing only
  5. Grease buildup on walls
State of Education