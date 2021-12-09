Calallen and Flour Bluff ISD's earn high scores in latest health inspections

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Perfect Scores
———————
- Calallen East Elementary located at 3709 Lott
- Calallen High School located at 4205 Wildcat
A-List
———
99
—-
- Eddie’s Bakery Restaurant located 4810 Kostoryz
- Eddie’s Grands Hot Tamales located at 374 NAS
- Flour Bluff Intermediate located at 2505 Waldron
- Flour Bluff Primary located at 2505 Waldron
- Taqueria Jalisco #18 located at 5358 Kostoryz
- Whataburger located at 4444 Causeway
98
—-
- Jalisco Express located at 912 Port
97
—-
- Subway located at 4256 Alameda
96
—-
- Flour Bluff High School located at 2505 Waldron
95
—-
- Coffee Waves located at 5738 Alameda
- Taqueria Jalisco #1 located at 905 Port
94
—-
- Virginia’s on the Bay located at 815 Trout
93
—-
- Crazy Cajun located at 303 Beech
91
—-
- Enriques Restaurant located at 5230 Kostoryz
B-List
———
- Taqueria Chapala located at 1237 Nile
Violations include:
Dirty ice machine
- Repair corroded shelves in walk-in cooler
- All food in refrigerator needs to be dated and labeled
- Do not block handwashing sink
- Handwashing sink needs to be used for handwashing only
- Grease buildup on walls