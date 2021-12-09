Calallen and Flour Bluff ISD's earn high scores in latest health inspections

Posted at 4:55 PM, Dec 09, 2021

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Perfect Scores

Calallen East Elementary located at 3709 Lott

Calallen High School located at 4205 Wildcat A-List

99

Eddie’s Bakery Restaurant located 4810 Kostoryz

Eddie’s Grands Hot Tamales located at 374 NAS

Flour Bluff Intermediate located at 2505 Waldron

Flour Bluff Primary located at 2505 Waldron

Taqueria Jalisco #18 located at 5358 Kostoryz

Whataburger located at 4444 Causeway 98

Jalisco Express located at 912 Port

97

Subway located at 4256 Alameda 96

Flour Bluff High School located at 2505 Waldron 95

Coffee Waves located at 5738 Alameda

Taqueria Jalisco #1 located at 905 Port 94

Virginia’s on the Bay located at 815 Trout 93

Crazy Cajun located at 303 Beech 91

Enriques Restaurant located at 5230 Kostoryz B-List

Taqueria Chapala located at 1237 Nile Violations include:

Dirty ice machine

Repair corroded shelves in walk-in cooler All food in refrigerator needs to be dated and labeled Do not block handwashing sink Handwashing sink needs to be used for handwashing only Grease buildup on walls

