A dozen CCISD cafeteria crews earn perfect scores on Kitchen Cops

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are 20 Perfect Scores for the week of Aug. 29 through Sept. 2.
Let's begin with Taylor Center Deli at 3636 S. Alameda.
Congratulations to the crew!
"I'm so ecstatic. Not to brag, but we usually do get 100's. But I'm very proud that we got another sticker," said owner Jessica Machicek.
Also earning 100's from inspectors;
Blanche Moore Elementary
6121 Durant Circle
Driscoll Middle School
3501 Kenwood
Ella Barnes Elementary
2829 Oso Pkwy
Fannin Elementary
2730 Gollihar
Faye Webb Elementary
6953 Boardwalk
Kaffie Middle School
5922 Brockhampton
Oak Park Special Emphasis School
3801 Leopard
Smith Elementary
6902 Williams
Montessori School of Corpus Christi
901 Brawner Pkwy
Kolda Elementary
3730 Rodd Field
Zavala Elementary
3125 Ruth
Yo South Philly Steakhouse
3314 Surfside
Driscoll Childrens Hospital
3533 S. Alameda
St. Andrew's by the Sea
14238 Encantada
Galaxy Froyo
9450 SPID
Domino's
2602 Waldron
Bundles of Care
902 16th St.
Ariel's playroom childcare center
12345 Leopard
Cookie & Crumb Bake Shop
1220 Airline
We asked the owner Katie Nicholson how they do it.
"We work really hard to keep things up to standards," Nicholson said. "Up to city standards. And up to our own personal standards. So I'm very excited."
———————-
On the 'A' list...
99
Domino's
15401 SPID
99
Freddy's Place
3113 Morgan
99
Hi-Ho
3945 Baldwin
99
Student Support Center Cafe
4401 Greenwood
98
The Exchange
224 N. Mesquite
98
Tokyo Gardens Catering
5425 SPID
98
Coastal Bend Food Bank
825 Krill
98
El Paisano
3117 Morgan
98
Little Caesar's
10529 SPID
97
Mully's Irish Pub
621 N. Chaparral
97
Munchiez
10117 Leopard
97
Mireles Elementary
7658 Cimarron
97
Coffee Waves
10309 SPID
97
Golden Chick
3138 SPID
97
La Mala Taquitos
749 Horne
97
Southern Charm
2426 Rand Morgan
97
St. John the Baptist Church
7522 Everhart
97
Sweet Swirl Frozen Yogurt
14457 SPID
96
Jersey Mike's
14221 Northwest Blvd
96
Koko's Crispy Fried Chicken
6418 S. Staples
96
Longhorn Steakhouse
La Palmera Mall
96
McDonald's
11202 Leopard
96
Miller HS
1 Battlin' Buc
95
El Gallo de Jalisco
10329 SPID
95
Pollos Asados la Frontera
3113 S. Port
95
Bar Under the Sun
702 N. Chaparral
94
Subway
11101 Leopard
94
El Gavilan Pollero
2815 Ruth
92
El Gallo de Jalisco #2
10136 Leopard
92
Coffee & More
707 N. Shoreline
91
Monica's
10137 Leopard
90
Ms. Express
4301 Kostoryz
90
Flanagan's Downtown
417 Starr
——————————-
On this week's B list:
Los Altos de Jalisco
6301 IH 37
Score: 88
Included in their six violations:
Remove all rotten produce from storage shelves
Provide valid food manager and food handler cards
Tokyo Hibachi Steakhouse
5702 S. Staples
Score: 83
Included in their seven violations;
Gnats
Don't store raw chicken or meat above rice or shrimp.
Boat n' Net
4808 Kostoryz
Score: 83
Included in their 10 violations;
No certified food mgr on site.
Fly issue…need pest control.
Need to clean drink dispenser.
They've averaged a score of 80 in their last 5 inspections.