A dozen CCISD cafeteria crews earn perfect scores on Kitchen Cops

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are 20 Perfect Scores for the week of Aug. 29 through Sept. 2.

Let's begin with Taylor Center Deli at 3636 S. Alameda.

Congratulations to the crew!

"I'm so ecstatic. Not to brag, but we usually do get 100's. But I'm very proud that we got another sticker," said owner Jessica Machicek.

Also earning 100's from inspectors;

Blanche Moore Elementary

6121 Durant Circle

Driscoll Middle School

3501 Kenwood

Ella Barnes Elementary

2829 Oso Pkwy

Fannin Elementary

2730 Gollihar

Faye Webb Elementary

6953 Boardwalk

Kaffie Middle School

5922 Brockhampton

Oak Park Special Emphasis School

3801 Leopard

Smith Elementary

6902 Williams

Montessori School of Corpus Christi

901 Brawner Pkwy

Kolda Elementary

3730 Rodd Field

Zavala Elementary

3125 Ruth

Yo South Philly Steakhouse

3314 Surfside

Driscoll Childrens Hospital

3533 S. Alameda

St. Andrew's by the Sea

14238 Encantada

Galaxy Froyo

9450 SPID

Domino's

2602 Waldron

Bundles of Care

902 16th St.

Ariel's playroom childcare center

12345 Leopard

Cookie & Crumb Bake Shop

1220 Airline

We asked the owner Katie Nicholson how they do it.

"We work really hard to keep things up to standards," Nicholson said. "Up to city standards. And up to our own personal standards. So I'm very excited."

———————-

On the 'A' list...

99

Domino's

15401 SPID

99

Freddy's Place

3113 Morgan

99

Hi-Ho

3945 Baldwin

99

Student Support Center Cafe

4401 Greenwood

98

The Exchange

224 N. Mesquite

98

Tokyo Gardens Catering

5425 SPID

98

Coastal Bend Food Bank

825 Krill

98

El Paisano

3117 Morgan

98

Little Caesar's

10529 SPID

97

Mully's Irish Pub

621 N. Chaparral

97

Munchiez

10117 Leopard

97

Mireles Elementary

7658 Cimarron

97

Coffee Waves

10309 SPID

97

Golden Chick

3138 SPID

97

La Mala Taquitos

749 Horne

97

Southern Charm

2426 Rand Morgan

97

St. John the Baptist Church

7522 Everhart

97

Sweet Swirl Frozen Yogurt

14457 SPID

96

Jersey Mike's

14221 Northwest Blvd

96

Koko's Crispy Fried Chicken

6418 S. Staples

96

Longhorn Steakhouse

La Palmera Mall

96

McDonald's

11202 Leopard

96

Miller HS

1 Battlin' Buc

95

El Gallo de Jalisco

10329 SPID

95

Pollos Asados la Frontera

3113 S. Port

95

Bar Under the Sun

702 N. Chaparral

94

Subway

11101 Leopard

94

El Gavilan Pollero

2815 Ruth

92

El Gallo de Jalisco #2

10136 Leopard

92

Coffee & More

707 N. Shoreline

91

Monica's

10137 Leopard

90

Ms. Express

4301 Kostoryz

90

Flanagan's Downtown

417 Starr

——————————-

On this week's B list:

Los Altos de Jalisco

6301 IH 37

Score: 88

Included in their six violations:

Remove all rotten produce from storage shelves

Provide valid food manager and food handler cards

Tokyo Hibachi Steakhouse

5702 S. Staples

Score: 83

Included in their seven violations;

Gnats

Don't store raw chicken or meat above rice or shrimp.

Boat n' Net

4808 Kostoryz

Score: 83

Included in their 10 violations;

No certified food mgr on site.

Fly issue…need pest control.

Need to clean drink dispenser.

They've averaged a score of 80 in their last 5 inspections.

