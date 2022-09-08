Watch Now
A dozen CCISD cafeteria crews earn perfect scores on Kitchen Cops

We learned today that health department inspections have returned.
Posted at 4:38 PM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 17:43:41-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are 20 Perfect Scores for the week of Aug. 29 through Sept. 2.

Let's begin with Taylor Center Deli at 3636 S. Alameda.

Congratulations to the crew!

"I'm so ecstatic. Not to brag, but we usually do get 100's. But I'm very proud that we got another sticker," said owner Jessica Machicek.

Also earning 100's from inspectors;

Blanche Moore Elementary
6121 Durant Circle

Driscoll Middle School
3501 Kenwood

Ella Barnes Elementary
2829 Oso Pkwy

Fannin Elementary
2730 Gollihar

Faye Webb Elementary
6953 Boardwalk

Kaffie Middle School
5922 Brockhampton

Oak Park Special Emphasis School
3801 Leopard

Smith Elementary
6902 Williams

Montessori School of Corpus Christi
901 Brawner Pkwy

Kolda Elementary
3730 Rodd Field

Zavala Elementary
3125 Ruth

Yo South Philly Steakhouse
3314 Surfside

Driscoll Childrens Hospital
3533 S. Alameda

St. Andrew's by the Sea
14238 Encantada

Galaxy Froyo
9450 SPID

Domino's
2602 Waldron

Bundles of Care
902 16th St.

Ariel's playroom childcare center
12345 Leopard

Cookie & Crumb Bake Shop
1220 Airline

We asked the owner Katie Nicholson how they do it.

"We work really hard to keep things up to standards," Nicholson said. "Up to city standards. And up to our own personal standards. So I'm very excited."

On the 'A' list...

99
Domino's
15401 SPID

99
Freddy's Place
3113 Morgan

99
Hi-Ho
3945 Baldwin

99
Student Support Center Cafe
4401 Greenwood

98
The Exchange
224 N. Mesquite

98
Tokyo Gardens Catering
5425 SPID

98
Coastal Bend Food Bank
825 Krill

98
El Paisano
3117 Morgan

98
Little Caesar's
10529 SPID

97
Mully's Irish Pub
621 N. Chaparral

97
Munchiez
10117 Leopard

97
Mireles Elementary
7658 Cimarron

97
Coffee Waves
10309 SPID

97
Golden Chick
3138 SPID

97
La Mala Taquitos
749 Horne

97
Southern Charm
2426 Rand Morgan

97
St. John the Baptist Church
7522 Everhart

97
Sweet Swirl Frozen Yogurt
14457 SPID

96
Jersey Mike's
14221 Northwest Blvd

96
Koko's Crispy Fried Chicken
6418 S. Staples

96
Longhorn Steakhouse
La Palmera Mall

96
McDonald's
11202 Leopard

96
Miller HS
1 Battlin' Buc

95
El Gallo de Jalisco
10329 SPID

95
Pollos Asados la Frontera
3113 S. Port

95
Bar Under the Sun
702 N. Chaparral

94
Subway
11101 Leopard

94
El Gavilan Pollero
2815 Ruth

92
El Gallo de Jalisco #2
10136 Leopard

92
Coffee & More
707 N. Shoreline

91
Monica's
10137 Leopard

90
Ms. Express
4301 Kostoryz

90
Flanagan's Downtown
417 Starr

On this week's B list:

Los Altos de Jalisco
6301 IH 37
Score: 88

Included in their six violations:

Remove all rotten produce from storage shelves
Provide valid food manager and food handler cards

Tokyo Hibachi Steakhouse
5702 S. Staples
Score: 83

Included in their seven violations;
Gnats
Don't store raw chicken or meat above rice or shrimp.

Boat n' Net
4808 Kostoryz
Score: 83

Included in their 10 violations;
No certified food mgr on site.
Fly issue…need pest control.
Need to clean drink dispenser.
They've averaged a score of 80 in their last 5 inspections.

